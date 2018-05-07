Wall Street Breakfast: U.S. Crude Tops $70 Level

Stocks

Highlight from Warren Buffett's Capitalist Woodstock: The Oracle of Omaha shunned cryptos and said he "made the wrong decision on Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)," but defended doing business with gun manufacturers and felt "index funds are the best form of equity investing." On succession: "We may find the right Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO in a month or it may take six months. But it's important to have the right person."

Forming a global coffee alliance, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is shelling out $7.15B for the right to market Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) coffee products outside its shops, as well as taking on about 500 of the latter's employees. Starbucks will use proceeds to speed-up share buybacks (about $20B in cash through fiscal year 2020) and expects the deal to add to EPS by 2021. Nestle sees the tie-up adding to earnings by 2019. SBUX +3% premarket.

More food partnerships? Amazon (AMZN) made an unsuccessful informal attempt to buy Britain's Waitrose late last year, according to the Sunday Times, but the supermarket chain has denied reports of the takeover approach. The U.K. retail sector was also rocked last week when it emerged that Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSAIY) was seeking to take control of Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Asda unit for around £7.3B, a move that would create Britain's biggest supermarket.

Gun stocks will be on watch this morning after President Trump's weekend speech at the NRA's annual convention. "Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never, ever be under siege as long as I am president," he told the crowd in Dallas. American Outdoor (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) have particularly been under pressure over the past year amid a period of lackluster gun sales.

Three-quarters of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) U.S. users have been as active or more since revelations of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday. "I have yet to read an article that says a single person has been harmed by the breach," said analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. "Nobody’s outraged on a visceral level." FB +0.6% premarket.

After breaking opening weekend records, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Avengers: Infinity War continued to dominate in its second weekend in theaters. The movie drummed up $1B faster than any other film on the books, hitting the milestone just 11 days after its release. It also helped Disney cross $3B in ticket sales at the 2018 global box office, the quickest any studio has reached the threshold in a given year.

China's ZTE has submitted an application to the U.S. Commerce Department for the suspension of a seven-year business ban after it was found to have violated sanctions on Iran. U.S. officials told Chinese negotiators last week that the action against ZTE (OTC:ZTCOY) was not related to trade policy, but the move is seen by many in China as part of a broader trade spat playing out between the world's two biggest economies.

Volkswagen's supervisory board is considering whether to seek damages from former CEO Martin Winterkorn, who was last week charged by the U.S. over the company's dieselgate scandal. It's also pursuing possible clawbacks from other current and former VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) executives. According to German law, managers are materially liable for any failure of internal control mechanisms - a concept known as "negligent breach of duty."

An Atlas 5 rocket soared into space early on Saturday, carrying NASA's first robotic lander designed for exploring the crust on Mars. The two-year project will examine what makes the Red Planet like Earth and comes ahead of proposed human missions. All three parts of the Insight spacecraft - cruise stage, heat-absorbing shell and lander - were built by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Air France-KLM shares are down 13% in Paris after the resignation of CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac threw Europe's biggest airline into disarray. It follows the rejection of a pay deal by airline staff amid strikes that have cost the company more than €300M. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would not rescue the carrier but warned that "the survival of Air France is at stake."

Conquering the rain and the mud, Justify won the Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths on Saturday, becoming the first colt in 136 years to wear the roses after not racing as a 2-year-old. Investors may also walk away from the Derby victorious. Shares of racetrack owner Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) have surged by 63% in the last year thanks to new ventures and digital growth.

Weakness in the Siemens' power generation market is forcing the company to temporarily shut down its Power & Gas sites around the world amid a global shift toward renewable energy. In Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) fiscal first quarter through end-December, the division's profit nearly halved and its profit margin shrank from 12% to 7.6%, well below the unit's target range of 11%-15%.

Glencore and Qatar have scrapped plans to sell a roughly $9B stake in Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) to CEFC China Energy, which has been struggling with debt and is embroiled in local investigations. Glencore's (OTCPK:GLNCY) deal was intended to provide the once-high-flying Chinese firm with just over 14% of Rosneft and would have strengthened energy ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare companies are preparing for a string of new regulations designed to lower drug prices in the U.S., with President Trump expected to give a speech this week outlining his new policies. "We'll be building on the proposals in the president's budget, but he wants to go further," Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declared. "The entire system is under review." Related tickers: CVS, RAD, WBA, ESRX, UNH, ABC, MCK, CAH, OMI

