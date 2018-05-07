Gauging The Economics Of Devon Energy's STACK Asset

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a huge player in Oklahoma’s prolific oil & gas region known as the STACK. This is the Sooner Trend (an oil field) Anadarko (Basin) Canadian (County) and Kingfisher (County) region. STACK has a nice ring to it, but I will add that Blaine County should be thrown in there as well. Depending on who you ask, wells locations in the core of the STACK region are the most economical liquids opportunities around. Let’s go over Devon Energy Corporation’s STACK ambitions, and how management plans to make the most of the firm's 430,000 net acre position in the area.

At the end of 2015, Devon Energy Corporation agreed to pay $1.9 billion for 80,000 net acres prospective for the Meramec shale formation. That acreage stretched across Blaine, Kingfisher, and Canadian counties in Oklahoma. Readers should note those three counties are what matter most.

All about the Meramec

Within the STACK, the most prolific play is the Meramec oil window, which for IR marketing purposes is often referred to as the over-pressurized Meramec oil window. Devon Energy has located 130,000 net acres prospective in the play through an extensive acreage retention, play delineation, and well optimization development program carried out over the past few years.

The company also has a large position in the Woodford shale play, which while liquids-rich like the Meramec, is less economical and not a major focus at this time. Roughly 95% of Devon’s 2018E STACK drilling and completion activity is going towards the Meramec, with the remainder going towards the Woodford.

Coincidentally, Devon also sees 95% of its Meramec resource position being underdeveloped, giving it plenty to work with. To further expand its possible well inventory, Devon is testing out different well spacing designs through various pilot projects. The goal is to see if more wells can be completed per section without ruining the productivity of those wells. If successful, Devon will be able to organically grow its Meramec well inventory. If not, Devon will know what spacing design to use that won’t negatively impact well returns.

Commentary on well returns

Assuming early-May strip prices, management noted Meramec wells within this window would be able to produce an IRR north of 40%. Investors should note that return includes burdening the well’s economics with Devon Energy’s corporate level overhead costs (G&A, interest expenses, etc.), providing a better measure of the true incremental well returns the Meramec play offers.

Comparing well returns given by IR teams across companies and unconventional plays is not a straightforward task because every firm has a different understanding of the term “breakeven” or “well return.” To get around this, let’s take a look at some attempts to try and figure out what the true breakeven prices are in key American shale basins.

The Dallas Federal Reserve conducted a survey in March 2018 that asked upstream players to provide the WTI price needed to drill economical wells in their top two plays they are active in. Down below is a look at what that survey found.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas – April 2018

At first glance, it seems the STACK isn’t that exciting compared to other plays across America. However, that’s because both the SCOOP and STACK regions are lumped together. The SCOOP (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) region in Oklahoma is less economical than the STACK, which raises the mean WTI price in this survey. What matters most is the bottom range of the SCOOP/STACK data as that captures the data from the Meramec-oriented players in the STACK. Based on the answers given by seven firms, it appears the industry sees the STACK as a lucrative opportunity when WTI is at $40-45.

Here are some caveats to keep in mind. One, this is a survey not a scientific study, so the data needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Two, building off of that, some firms most likely provided the lowest WTI price possible by just referencing the economics of their core acreage holdings. When it comes to play-wide well economics, I doubt any upstream player could consistently bring wells online in the Midland Basin that are profitable at $20 WTI. Three, the biggest one, is there is a lack of standardization to these responses, which ties into the previous two concerns?

Within a play well breakevens can vary widely across counties and in certain cases even miles. The price required to break even in the core part of the play is much lower than what is required in the other parts of the play. Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) offers the market a look at this by providing us with incremental well breakeven data that was originally from Evercore Partners Inc (EVR).

Source: Newfield Exploration Co. – September 2017 Presentation

After looking at this data, it appears the STACK is actually one of the best unconventional plays around. In particular, acreage in Blaine, Kingfisher, and Canadian counties can see profitable Meramec wells turned online in a $30 WTI world. It is reasonable to assume the Meramec enters the realm of economic viability when WTI is around $40, as long as the acreage is within the oil window of the play.

Devon drilling itself towards more profitable production

A large part of Devon’s STACK production comes from legacy wells completed years ago, namely older Woodford wells, which is why its output mix is heavily weighted towards natural gas yet new Meramec wells have a heavy-oil cut.

In Q1 2017, only 22% of its STACK output was crude. By Q1 2018, that had risen to 27%. As production from new Meramec wells replaces dwindling legacy output, Devon’s STACK margins should expand materially. Rising production levels are expected to push down on operating costs, with LOE expenses expected to move lower throughout the year.

Devon Energy produced 129,000 BOE/d net in Q1 2018 out of the STACK region, up 12,000 BOE/d net from the prior quarter. With nine drilling rigs and three/four completion crews operating in the area, management expects Devon will grow its STACK production to over 140,000 BOE/d net by the end of this year. However, investors should note there is room for upside to that guidance.

Due in part to outperformance at its STACK division, Devon raised its company-wide US oil production growth guidance by 200 basis points to 16% for 2018. That was partially due to the Showboat development project coming online 40 days ahead of schedule, which is a well spacing pilot in the STACK, and partially due to strong well productivity.

On average, Devon’s four-well Coyote pilot project in Blaine County saw four wells turned online with ~4,400 BOE/d 30-day IP rates. More broadly, management noted Devon’s “top” Meramec wells posted 30-day IP rates around 3,500 BOE/d last quarter. What matters most is potential EUR, estimated ultimate recovery, increases but those 30-day IP rates are a good place to start.

Generally speaking, a Meramec well with a 30-day IP north of 2,000 BOE/d is considered solid depending on the lateral length. Devon’s average STACK well lateral length was 9,000 feet in Q1 2018, on the higher side of things as management seeks to maximize well returns.

Final thoughts

Devon Energy Corporation has a top tier asset base, which is why I decided to invest in the firm in the first place. It will take time for its Meramec development scheme to bear fruit as the firm has a long way to go before those production streams start having a meaningful influence on its financial statements. But for now, Devon Energy Corporation is off to a great start and continues to find new ways to make the nascent-ish play even more lucrative. Investors looking to read more about Devon Energy Corporation should check out this piece on its Q1 report. Thanks for reading.

