Wyndham Worldwide Is A Terrific Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/4/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, May 4.

Bullish Calls

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Cramer's trust holds the stock and he is worried about it too. He said he will speak with CEO Dan Schulman at the Street.com boot camp in Manhattan. He thinks this could be a buying opportunity.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN): CEO Steve Holmes is splitting the company and Cramer would be a buyer. It's a terrific buy.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN): It has been a big winner for a long time. Wait for a pullback before buying.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN): They had a good quarter and growth is back for them. It's a buy.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA): Cramer likes their combination with Scripps. The stock doesn't deserve to be this low.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY): "Cypress Semi is cheap and now that we've got the Chinese making a deal with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), maybe there's a little M&A action in there, too."

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on Friday's show

