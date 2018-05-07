MasTec Has Promising Long-Term Business Prospects

This company is in a position to benefit from several major industry trends/tailwinds, which makes MasTec well-positioned for 2018 and beyond.

On April 30, 2018, MasTec (MTZ) reported better-than-expected Q1 2018 results and management raised the company's full-year 2018 guidance. A classic beat and raise. MTZ shares are basically flat since the Q1 2018 earnings were released but, more importantly, the stock is still significantly underperforming the broader market on a YTD basis.

MTZ data by YCharts

I believe that underperformance has created a great long-term buying opportunity because, in my opinion, this company has an improving backdrop and promising long-term business prospects.

The Story

As I described in "MasTec Is Well Positioned For 2018, The Numbers Prove It", this small infrastructure company has great long-term business prospects. The management team has positioned MasTec to capitalize on several major trends and this once Communications-focused company now has material businesses in multiple industries (i.e., strong diversification).

Source: MasTec Investor Presentation, May 6, 2018

The company's record backlog (almost $8B) supports management's thesis that MasTec is well-positioned for the years ahead. Plus, MasTec's most recent results also show that a lot is going right for this small-cap infrastructure company.

Firing On All Cylinders And A Bright Future, The Q1 2018 Results

For Q1 2018, MasTec reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS ($0.35 vs $0.21) on revenue of $1.4B. For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.59 on revenues of $1.2B in the same period of the prior year.

The top-line growth was largely fueled by the strength in the Communications and O&G segments, but it is important to highlight the fact that all of the businesses saw revenue grow for the most recent quarter. Earnings, on the other hand, were down significantly when compared to the prior period. Margin pressure, especially for the O&G segment, came into play during the quarter and caused earnings to decline YoY but, as management described during the conference call, the company expects for margins to tick higher as it progresses through 2018.

Other highlights for the quarter include:

Additionally, management raised the full-year 2018 guidance for several key metrics: revenue to $6.9B (from $6.7B), EBITDA to $700M, and adjusted EPS of $3.65 (from $3.50).

I believe that MasTec is building momentum and that the company is in a position to capitalize on several catalysts - e.g., wireless tailwinds (5G and FirstNet), lower corporate tax rates, and the recovery in the oil and gas industry. It also helps the bull case that MasTec's stock is attractively valued when compared to its peer group.

MTZ PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Risks

Investing in small cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for MasTec is related to the company's reliance on other companies, and more specifically companies in the telecom space. If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, MasTec's business would be negatively impacted. To this point, management mentioned in the conference call (linked above) that AT&T made up almost 30% of total revenue for the quarter, which goes to show just how important it is to monitor this risk factor.

Moreover, a U.S. recession would have a negative impact on the company's near term prospects. Please also refer to MasTec's 2017 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

There was a lot to like about MasTec's Q1 2018 financial results and, when taking a step back, it is hard not being bullish about the business prospects for this small-cap infrastructure company. The company has reported impressive operating results over the last few quarters and management again told investors that MasTec is positioned to benefit from several different industry-specific trends.

Let's also not forget that this is a shareholder-friendly company - e.g., from January 2018 through April of 2018 management repurchased ~2.6M shares (~3% of total shares outstanding) and the board recently authorized an additional $100M to be added to the buyback program. The company is a buyer, should you be too?

I recently added more MTZ shares to the R.I.P. portfolio because, in my opinion, MasTec will turn out to be a great long-term investment at today's price.

Author's Note: All images were obtained from MasTec's Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company, or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.