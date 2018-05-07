Carbon Black: Decent Upside Possible After 26% IPO Jump

Shares priced at the high end of the $17-19 range, and up above the original range of $15-17. The company raised $152 million in gross proceeds from the IPO.

Carbon Black shares jumped 26% on their first day of trading to close near $24, from an original IPO price of $19.

Capping off a long string of technology IPOs in the past month, cybersecurity company Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) has also put its foot forward and closed its IPO. Preliminary demand for this deal was exceptionally strong, as evidenced by the movements in Carbon Black's pricing range. After originally pricing the IPO at $15-17 per share (indicating a market cap of $990 million to $1.1 billion), the company raised its range to $17-19 per share and ended up pricing at the top end of that range. The company now sits at a tidy market cap of $1.57 billion, rewarding early investors.

From there, investors still bid up Carbon Black on its opening day, with shares closing at $23.94 on the day of the IPO, indicating a 26% "pop" from the IPO price. Note from the one-day chart below, however, that Carbon Black initially opened higher and shares lost steam over the course of the day.

CBLK Price data by YCharts

Carbon Black's reception in the markets was certainly robust, but not as strong as that of fellow cybersecurity company Zscaler (ZS), which went public in March and popped a stunning 26% in its first day of trading. Of course, cybersecurity is a broad industry and Zscaler and Carbon Black occupy different territories within cybersecurity, but Zscaler is arguably Carbon Black's closest comp among recent IPOs.

Given Carbon Black's reasonable first-day action and modest valuation, I see room for upside in Carbon Black shares. As I noted in a prior article, Carbon Black is estimating its market opportunity at $6.5 billion, and unlike many other inflated TAM analyses by technology companies, Carbon Black's assessment of the breadth and applicability of its security products is also quite reasonable. The primary caution is that the company faces fairly stiff competition, as endpoint security is hardly an unoccupied space. The good news is that CBLK is one of the up-and-comers within endpoint security, with its valuation behind the still-private Tanium at $3.7 billion (the largest startup in the space), and it's obviously much smaller than the cybersecurity giant Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), which also has a significant presence in endpoint security.

Final offering details

Here's a look at how the chips fell in the Carbon Black offering:

Shares priced at $19, at the top end of Carbon Black's updated pricing range of $17-19 and 19% higher than the midpoint of its original $15-19 range.

The company sold 8 million shares in the offering, all new issuances. At $19 per share, gross proceeds in the offering were $152 million, and the company expects net proceeds to be $136.5 million.

Use of proceeds are listed as primarily to drive growth through sales and marketing activities, as well as to invest in technology development.

65.8 million shares will be outstanding post-IPO, giving Carbon Black a current market cap of $1.58 billion. CBLK sold just 12% of the company in its IPO.

As per usual, most of the existing shares held by pre-IPO investors are tied in a lock-up agreement for 180 days, expiring in early November. 57.8 million shares will be eligible for sale at that point, or the remaining 88% of the company.

A standard 15% greenshoe option is still available to underwriters, creating the possibility of an additional 1.2 million shares sold at $19/share, raising an extra $22.8 million.

The deal was led by Morgan Stanley (MS) and J.P. Morgan (JPM)

The chart below also shows the company's major holders:

Figure 1. Carbon Black cap table

\

Source: Carbon Black final prospectus

Patrick Morley, the company's CEO, owns about 5% of Carbon Black, a smaller percentage than typical CEOs of software IPOs - though he isn't a founder, having joined the company five years after its creation.

Note also the top-tier VCs that are backing Carbon Black - Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins, generally considered the top venture funds in Silicon Valley, own about 9% and 10% of the company, respectively. Kleiner Perkins' stake in the company is now approximately $140 million, and Sequoia's is $155 million.

Valuation update

With 65.8 million shares outstanding after the IPO, Carbon Black now carries a market cap of $1.58 billion, as previously mentioned. After netting out the $36.1 million of cash on Carbon Black's most recent balance sheet as well as the $136.5 million in net proceeds the company expects to raise in this IPO, it is left with an enterprise value of $1.40 billion.

Recall also that Carbon Black has $162.0 million in revenues in the trailing twelve months at a y/y growth rate of 39% for the full FY17. Growth has decelerated to 31% y/y exiting Q4, however. If we assume Carbon Black can carry this growth rate forward and achieve 30% growth in FY18, we arrive at $210.6 million in FY18 expected revenues. This gives Carbon Black a current valuation of 6.7x EV/FY18 revenues.

Figure 2. Carbon Black revenue growth

Source: Carbon Black final prospectus

There are a lot of ways to think about comparable valuations for Carbon Black. The most immediate one is against recent software IPOs, all of which have done extremely well relative to their initial IPO prices. Here's a look where these comps are currently trading (all valuations based on extrapolations of current growth rates):

DocuSign (DOCU), the most recent software IPO, is currently at 9.1x EV/FY18 revenues .

. Dropbox (DBX), the largest tech IPO of the year thus far outside of Spotify (SPOT), is currently at 8.5x EV/FY18 revenues .

. Zuora (ZUO), an ERP software company, is the cheapest of the group, at 7.1x EV/FY18 re venues .

. Zscaler, the only other cybersecurity company to IPO this year, is the most expensive comp of the group at 17.5x EV/FY18 revenues, though shares have moved down somewhat since the explosive IPO.

Carbon Black is already priced the cheapest of these software comps, and is priced significantly below Zscaler. The difficulty, however, is that cybersecurity names tend to trade at a varying range of revenue multiples. Here's a look at the valuation history of some of the most notable names in the space:

PANW EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Symantec both have endpoint security offerings, so these are probably the most useful industry comps - though endpoint security is neither company's only offering.

Another useful benchmark is Tanium, which is Carbon Black's closest pure-play endpoint security comp and was last reported to have a $3.7 billion valuation. Its financials are still sealed, but a recent Fortune article pegged the company's FY17 revenue at "well over $200 million" at a 70% y/y growth rate, implying that the company's revenues in FY18 are likely to land somewhere between $300 million and $350 million. Doing a quick calculation on these rough estimates implies that Tanium is valued at a double-digit revenue multiple.

All this implies that Carbon Black has room to move upward, especially considering that it's one of the smallest cybersecurity companies currently in the market. Based on Carbon Black's ~30% growth rate and near-breakeven cash flow profile (OCF was actually positive in FY16 before dipping slightly into the red again in FY17), 7.5x EV/FY18 revenues is a reasonable valuation for the company, implying a $27 price target and 13% upside from current levels.

How should investors react?

Like the IPOs of Dropbox and Zscaler, Carbon Black is likely to see short-term pressure in its share price movements in the few weeks after its IPO. There is likely to be a buying opportunity in the low $20s in the coming weeks if the broader market continues its volatile streak, improving the risk-reward profile in Carbon Black for long investors.

Longer term, Carbon Black is a growth company in a fairly crowded space in cybersecurity, with major competitors armed with much larger resources. To succeed, the company will have to clearly distinguish its value in order to capture more of the $6.5 billion market it's addressing. Its progress to date, however, has been tremendous, and like most technology companies, Carbon Black has its strengths and weaknesses. While Carbon Black wouldn't be my top pick within cybersecurity (Palo Alto Networks would claim that spot), there's certainly room for upside here if shares see a downward trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.