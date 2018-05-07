Whiting Petroleum's Ascent Is Just Beginning

This year has been particularly positive for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and the shareholders in it. As oil prices recover, and despite natural gas failing to do the same, market sentiment has come full circle and is now in favor of the business after having been against it for over two years. Now, bolstered by recent data released by management that shows a real recovery has begun, it’s possible that investors in the business could be setting themselves up for significant upside potential in the months and years ahead.

Whiting’s fundamentals are improving

In its latest press release, the management team at Whiting gave investors a glimpse into the company and a look at where the company appears to be heading for at least this year. As you can see in the image below, at its mid-point, Whiting should produce around 46.85 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). What’s more, this amount of production will take the company’s output to be 9% higher than the average seen in 2017, while output in the Williston Basin will expand 14% year-over-year by the fourth quarter of 2018.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

In order to get there, management intends to allocate $750 million toward capex. As you can see in the image below, 80%, or $600 million, of this will be in the Williston, with 10%, or $75 million, allocated to Redtail. Not only will production expand this year, costs should remain stable. For the full year, lease operating expenses should be $8.10 per boe, while general and administrative costs will average $2.75 per boe. These figures are lower than last year, when lease operating expenses averaged $8.56 per boe and general and administrative costs averaged $2.88 per boe.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

Due to rising oil prices and management’s cost-cutting initiatives, the company’s bottom line is improving considerably. During the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, Whiting generated a per-share profit of $0.16, up from a loss of $0.96 per share seen the same quarter last year. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, came out to $232.87 million, up from last year’s $80.07 million, and free cash flow was actually positive for the quarter at $46 million.

Cash flow looks strong

Assuming that management’s forecasts for 2018 are correct, and keeping those figures unchanged and working under a scenario where production continues to expand by 9% per year, we can model out what cash flow is likely to end up as for the next few years. In order to do so, I’ve decided to assume that oil prices remain unchanged at the $67.44 per barrel that they are at today (for WTI), and that natural gas averages $2.802 per Mcf. The results can be seen in the table below.

*Created by Author

Based on my estimates, operating cash flow for Whiting, assuming the company’s losses from prior years can be used to offset taxes, should be around $1.48 billion. After stripping out capital expenditures of $750 million, free cash flow should total $727.39 million. As production grows over the next few years, and as hedges roll off its books, the business should see operating cash flow and free cash flow rise materially. By 2020, free cash flow should total $902.14 million under current assumptions.

As I already mentioned, the first quarter’s results for this year are already in. Oil prices averaged $62.92 per barrel, which is lower than what we have today. Adjusting for this, which you can see me do in the table below, free cash flow for 2018 may end up closer to $453.54 million but if energy prices shoot higher then this low first quarter could be offset.

*Created by Author

Considering that Whiting’s market cap today stands at $3.88 billion, this suggests that shares of the business are still cheap. Even using the lower free cash flow estimate, shares are going for a multiple of just 8.6. On an operating cash flow basis, this figure ranges between 2.6 and 3.2. As cash flow grows, the multiple is expected to decline. In 2020, shares today, if they haven’t moved higher, will be trading at a price/free cash flow multiple of just 4.3. On an operating cash flow basis, the multiple is a paltry 2.3 and that’s if oil prices remain unchanged.

My Whiting story

Recognizing opportunity in Whiting, I bought into the stock in 2016. My last article before this one on it was published on October 26th of 2017, and I ended up divesting of my shares in the business for $26.18 apiece on December 27th of last year. Since selling, shares of the Bakken-based E&P firm have soared, climbing 60.6% and they are up 115.9% from the publication of my last article on the business. By all accounts, this can be chalked up as a significant missed opportunity caused by poor timing, but it doesn’t bother me because the stock I loaded up on in its place is up far more.

The reason I’m telling you this story is because this move higher may make investors hesitant about diving in. After all, such a high run up in less than a year may make investors feel that the stock is overextended, but I believe that couldn’t be further from the truth. Based on cash flows, and assuming that oil prices even stay where they are (I believe they are going higher), the upside potential for Whiting and its shareholders is tremendous.

Takeaway

I’ve liked Whiting for a long time and I still like it today. Sure, shares in the E&P firm have roared higher on the back of growing production and higher oil prices, but the business’ poor hedging and focus on cost-cutting is setting the stage for a cash cow. Because of the sensitivity of cash flow to fluctuations in oil and gas prices, Whiting is not without risks, but even at current prices and in the current environment it looks attractive to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.