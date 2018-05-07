2018 Has Seen A Calming For Macy's Shares: Can It Last?

We have already demonstrated the unlikeliness that Macy's returns are normally distributed. Now we dive into the question of where the differences reside.

Intro

Unless otherwise specified, all data used from this piece comes from Finance Yahoo! We have run the analysis using the R statistical software.

Macy’s (M) began its price recovery in early November 2017. Its returns since then have been quite impressive, both in overall returns (about 75% in the last six months) and relative to the retail industry (XRT). Charts like the one above suggest to me that the push lower was overdone.

Other SA contributors have suggested the value of the company’s real estate holdings that may be worth more than the current market cap of the company; some cite a recent study that Macy’s is actually the largest online apparel retailer in the US; and then there is the 2015 acquisition and expansion of the BlueMercury spa chain. All these are great potential reasons for continued ownership of the shares. But we must remember that ultimately, Macy’s shares trade in the stock market, and risk to ownership arguably extend beyond ownership of a business to the far more flippant moods of the market. It is in the spirit of ownership within a secondary market that we present this analysis.

In the last segment of our statistical analysis of Macy’s shares, we determined that the single asset did not exhibit the characteristics of a pure normal distribution. We got hints of this by examining histograms of returns, and then confirmed the result by running a particular statistical test for normality called Shapiro-Wilk.

We now turn our attention as to how returns differed in practice from normality. Does it matter? For some, perhaps not. As for Shapiro-Wilk, while the test is more of a “final nail in the coffin”, it does not indicate precisely how we should think about the results from the standpoint of decision making. We contend that forewarned is forearmed. We now drill into the return series to investigate in the hopes of better understanding the empirical distribution.

Q-Q Plots

To continue our investigation, we now turn to a Q<uantile> - Q<uantile> Plot, which seeks to demonstrate where and to what degree the deviations from normality occur. Daily returns that are 3 or more standard deviations from the mean are red in color. The results below are for the period January 2007 through the present.

Q-Q plots show in linear format how well the realized return series line up, literally, against the returns that would be predicted using the sample mean and standard deviation. Each point in the faceted QQ plots can be read as an ordered pair whose coordinates are (Theoretical Return, Actual Return).

These graphs can take a little getting used to in terms of interpretation. Here’s a good rule of thumb though: whenever the y-coordinates are “inside” the line (closer to 0 on the y-axis), the actual data is less extreme than it theoretically should be. On the other hand, whenever the y-coordinates are “outside” the line (further from 0 on the y-axis), the actual data is more extreme than a normal distribution would predict. The further from the line the point is, the greater the disparity between normality and reality. If all the data points were to rest exactly on the line, we could say that the return series was Gaussian, or normal.

Note above that the actual returns are far more extreme, both for large positive and negative returns, than would be suggested via a normal curve. The table to the right of the Q-Q plot emphasizes this. The table also demonstrates that the empirical distribution generated too few returns between one and two standard deviations of the mean. Macy’s daily return series for the entire period of analysis displays at the very least kurtosis (fat tails), and we will drill down to find out about skew (asymmetry).

How can we see kurtosis in the Q-Q plot above? The origin represents the center of the distribution, the body of the bell; the farther we travel from the origin along the x-axis, the deeper into the tails we go. The Q-Q plot above displays many outside-the-line points as we get far from the origin.

The visual below highlights the difference between Macy’s empirical returns (red) for the entire period vs. the normal (black).

Subgrouping

In order to generate a desirable balance between simplicity and nuance, we have chosen to group the series into three-year periods and rerun the Q-Q period on a faceted basis.

Each facet contains about 756 data points (except for the lower right one, as we are only about 90 trading days into 2018). Breaking down the overall distribution into groups makes it somewhat easier for the series to correspond to normality, as each period enjoys its own mean and standard deviation. The period 2010-2012 does appear to have behaved in a convincing bell-curved fashion, while the other periods generate a wider gap between reality and normality.

We get a sense of the skew from the Q-Q plots by asking how far away the data lie outside the line for the left tail relative to the right tail. In the top two Q-Q panels, one might consider the distributions of Macy’s returns to exhibit negligible skew. In the bottom two Q-Q panels, we see evidence of negative skew: points to the far left of the center are more extreme than points to the far right.

Leptokurtosis shows up with a pronounced Inverted “S” shape in the Q-Q plots. The more the exaggerated the S, the greater the level of leptokurtosis, or fat tails. The “inside-the-line” points, clustered near the mean, suggest that traders and investors may bask in a false sense of security, underestimating the true risk they are taking. Note that inside the line is where most the data from the distribution lie. Also consider, however, that unlike skew, kurtosis is a symmetric measure, which implies that fat left tails find partnership in fat right tails.

Summary Tables

The table above reports on various descriptive statistics of interest by period for Macy’s. It is clear that each of the four major "central moments" of the distribution (center, dispersion, asymmetry, tail thickness) differs quite a bit period to period. As the Q-Q plot above hinted, returns since 2013 have gotten quite kurtotic, while skew has provided shareholders with undesirable asymmetry.

On a daily basis, the return structure for Macy’s has some similarities to normality, but there are some important differences for the both the overall time period under consideration (2007-present) and also for various periods as shown above. The period since 2016 has demonstrated large negative skew (outsized negative returns when compared against a symmetric theoretical series) and large excess kurtosis (fat tails, or a relatively high number of extreme events). We will see below evidence that 2018 is an attempt for the shares to steady the ship and perhaps calm the 2nd through 4th moments (Rows 2-4) of the distribution.

Extreme Values

We now turn the discussion over to extreme daily returns for Macy’s by exploring the best and worst 5% of all traded days going back to January 2007. What can we say, quantitatively, about "really good" or "really bad" days?

In the prior segment of our analysis, we observed that daily returns looked reasonably close to bell shaped. Above you see just the right tail, segmented by year (153 total observations over the entire period).

The right-most vertical dotted line corresponds to the conditional mean, the mean daily return given that we’re in the top 5%. This value is 6.6%, and is a full point above the conditional median of 5.6%. The large gap between median and mean is on account of the very strong returns (nine of which were above 12%) on the mean but not the median. The gentle years between 2012 and 2014 do not show up with much frequency: low-vol periods tend to drift, rather than jolt, higher. Note that three of the very best returns occur in 2008, which was not a great year for Macy’s or for risk assets generally.

The red vertical line, which goes approximately through the 5% daily return chart, shows exactly the breakeven where the tails officially start to get fat for the overall return series. Saying that “tails are fat” is easy, but what it means is that there is too much mass in the extreme portions of the distribution, at the expense of too little mass in the center. The red line above indicates exactly the point where we transition from having too little mass to too much. In more practical terms: Macy’s generated too many returns above 5% relative to what a bell-curve predicted that it should.

For those who sell call options as hedges, this chart acts as a clear warning as to the direct risks associated with call sales. Very strong positive returns are definitely possible, particularly in high-volatility environments such as 2008-09, 2015-17.

As a last point, observe that 2008 only has two data points in the top 5%, and even those are placed inside the fat tail zone.

Now the dreaded left tail. Much like for the right tail, the most extreme data are generally dominated by 2008, with 2015-17 making the odd showing. The downside 5% CVaR is -6.64%, while the median posts -5.59% and the left-side kurtotic breakeven was set just beyond the 5% threshold.

Whereas the right-tail series contained 14 observations above 10%, the left-tail above tallies 17 observations worse than a 10% decline. This hints at the existence of negative skew in the series. Unlike for the right tail, 2015 through 2017 features quite prominently for the Macy’s downside. The year 2018 has yet to show up in the above series! With only a third of the year in the books, one must ask whether more extreme observations (positive and negative) are on the way.

Wrap Up

While investors frequently buy shares of a company for reasons that relate to potential returns, they must survive the risks along the way. We have shown that the return profile for Macy’s, even when broken up into smaller time segments, is not normally distributed. The Q-Q plots demonstrated the existence of both negative skew and fat tails (leptokurtosis).

The conditional histograms allowed us to zoom in on the best-and-worst 5% of the return series to get a feel for how extreme Macy’s returns were and when they occurred. We saw plenty of evidence that high-vol periods such as 2008 and 2009 churn out strong negative and strong positive returns. We also took note of the fact that 2018 has only recorded two returns in the top-5%, and both of these were positive. This may be viewed as a warning not to get too comfortable.

The kurtosis acts as a warning against selling options that are perhaps not as unlikely to wind up in-the-money as one might believe. This is certainly true for puts, but covered call selling is a more popular (and misunderstood) strategy among investors.

Macy’s options may well exhibit negative skew to account for the outsized likelihood of downside returns relative to upside:

Market Chameleon

We thank you for exploring these risk metrics for Macy’s shares. The company is working a turnaround, and there is a palpable sense in which the shares were oversold. Challenges remain, and while the secondary markets currently seem content to slumber, we have seen plenty of evidence that extreme price movements can exert themselves in reasonably short order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.