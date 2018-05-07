Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives: Wind Trends Suggest Significant Upside To Shares

Monday kicks off AWEA's Wind Power Conference and Exhibition, the foremost industry event. It should further bolster the positive industry trends seen in recent industry reports. Attendance is expected to increase at least 10% from the 7,000+ attendees in 2017.

Given what should be an active week for the wind industry, we thought we'd review some recent news that bodes well for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) in coming quarters and years. We've already covered IEA at length (a full presentation is available on our firm's website, which includes both our thesis and valuation work) in previous articles. We believe shares are fairly valued at $16-$20, and the stock will move there as evidence mounts that they will achieve 2018 forecasts.

On Thursday, Windpowermonthly.com published an article titled, "Record-high US power deals in Q1 2018." Over 3.5GW of PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) were signed in Q1, the most since this figure was tracked by AWEA (American Wind Energy Association). Notably, actual construction was down in 1Q versus 1Q 2017, with just over 4GW of construction versus 2GW. However, we'd anticipate a massive acceleration through 2018, with 5.52GW of projects beginning construction or entering advanced stages of development which is an increase from 5.39GW last quarter.

More importantly for investors with a time horizon beyond a quarter is that the US’ full wind pipeline now totals nearly 33.5GW — a 33.9% increase versus the same time last year. It is the highest level since AWEA began measuring this statistic. To provide context, this pipeline represents 37.5% of all the wind currently in operation in the US

AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan indicated that the growth in pipeline is due to utilities and brands which keep placing orders. He cited six companies, including software specialist Adobe (ADBE), telecommunications firm AT&T (T) and food manufacturer Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), signed their first wind PPAs, while financial news group Bloomberg, social media giant Facebook (FB), sports brand Nike (NYSE:NKE), and mobile communications provider T-Mobile (TMUS) became repeat customers.

Given the current subsidization of the industry, and the move to go green, it's not shocking that utility-scale wind demand is demonstrating exploding demand. According to an article on renewableenergyworld.com on Friday, "Wind is now the lowest-cost energy option in many parts of the country. Prices have fallen two-thirds since 2009."

Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), the world's largest manufacturer of on-shore wind turbines - GE (GE) is a fairly close 2nd - reported earnings on Friday. Its earnings were not particularly strong, with revenue down 10% y/y (5% organically, netting out currency headwinds) in part due to fierce price competition. While pricing on turbines has been aggressive, pricing on the E&C sector has been steady, and could strengthen as demand for talented service providers may exceed supply in coming quarters. Despite a weak 1Q, Vestas noted that, "At the end of the first quarter of 2018, Vestas had an all-time high order backlog."

More important to our investment thesis, Vestas commented that:

The wind energy industry continues to drive down electricity prices and further enable integration of sustainable energy, creating a larger long-term market for wind power solutions. - Anders Runevad, Vestas' Group President & CEO 1Q results report

It's not shocking that on Friday, IEA announced it was awarded a project valued over $60M in April, that will be completed by year-end. We suspect they also won their fair share of projects in 1Q, although we suspect that there will be some projects they may announce, but others they will not discuss publicly.

“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”

- Attributed (incorrectly) to Mark Twain

We expect more excitement to build coming out of AWEA's Wind Power Conference and Exhibition. This is an event attended by industry decision makers and we believe part of the 33.5GW in the pipeline to be up for grabs, and for IEA to win its fair share. We continue to believe that reports of the demise of wind power post-subsidization are greatly exaggerated. Cost reductions through technology improvement over the next several years should make wind competitive, if not less expense than traditional fossil fuels. In addition to green benefits, state and company mandates for renewable usage. Certain reports from AWEA and Vestas support this view. One might suggest AWEA and Vestas are interested and biased parties, so their perspective is limited in value. So don't take their word for it, there are other sources:

Sources: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Jan. 2017), Wall Street Journal Estimates (Nov. 2017)

As we've previously written, we believe that IEA trades at a completely arbitrary valuation due to becoming public via SPAC. In our view, 4x EV/EBITDA is disconnected from any sensible valuation and suggests no market discovery. If it trades at this low a multiple, why not 3x or 2x?

In our opinion, IEA is on target to generate $800 million in revenue and $80 million in EBITDA in 2018, which at a peer multiple implies a $16-$20 share price. With accretive acquisitions, and we think there will be at least 1 this year, there is upside to our price objective.

Please note: There are warrants for IEA under the ticker IEAWW. They are actually half-warrants (2 are necessary to purchase a share) and have an $11.50 strike price and 5-year duration through March 2023. We believe they are attractive at current prices.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEA, IEAWW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.