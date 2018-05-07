Acacia Hit By ZTE Ban

The shares still trade at a premium compared to some of its peers for which we have little explanation.

Other markets, like DCI and the metro market are still providing the company with good growth opportunities which the company seems to take.

The fallout is substantial, but so was the share price crash.

Just when the Chinese market seemed to be recovering, the ZTE ban spoiled the party for Acacia.

One of the "collateral damage" that was created by the US government banning sales to Chinese company ZTE was Acacia (ACIA):

And indeed, that caused quite a decline from $40 to $25 in the stock price. In our view, this might be a bit of an overreaction as sales to ZTE constituted 30.2% of revenues in 2017.

Nevertheless, Acacia is one of the main victims with Oclaro (OCLR) of this ban, and management doesn't expect any quick reversal either. The company just presented Q1 figures, and the damage seems to be less.

Q1 sales to ZTE were just 20.4% of revenues, but there is of course a $7.1M write-down of inventory as this measure came out of the blue.

Could others step into the ZTE void, was asked during the Q1CC. Here is management:

So it will be very hard for somebody like a Huawei or a FiberHome to put their equipment in because there's a lot of qualification software, network provisioning that they have to do. It's very different equipment design. Management networks, managing the networks, network management is very different and additional qualifications are going to take longer. So it is not very straightforward for others to just step in and give their equipment even if they use our equipment.

This is a pity because for the past year, most of the headwinds in the optical networking sector came from China and investors were eagerly waiting for Chinese inventories to balance and demand returning.

Now that finally seems to be happening. We already noticed that from our take on Lumentum, but here is management (Q1CC):

even with these non-ZTE China NEMs, we can see growth throughout the year especially in the second half partially because China demand is improving, but also, they are ramping their newer products like the CFP2-DCO as well as PIC. And of course, there is demand for the AC1200 product there as well.

But now we have a considerable wrench thrown into the equation, and it's not inconceivable that things could get worse in terms of US-China trade relations, here is Lightwave:

Last week, new information on the U.S. Justice Department's criminal investigation of Huawei regarding a potential violation of the same export sanctions against Iran emerged (see "U.S. now investigating Huawei: Reports"). As U.S. government officials travel to Beijing with plans to resolve the trade disputes, ZTE's and Huawei's situation will likely be bargaining chips, as will Qualcomm's NXP acquisition that is pending Chinese approval, LightCounting expects.

This is important as according to the same article, Huawei and ZTE together account for nearly 50% of the sales of telecom optical networking equipment worldwide, with Huawei the much bigger player.

And you might also assess from that quote that the China market itself is likely to scramble with the consequences of the ZTE ban, as there are numerous Chinese carriers dependent on them. Luckily, Huawei is much bigger than ZTE, but switching is rather complex, especially in the short term.

Indeed, management mentioned that it's unclear how Chinese carriers will deal with the problem (Q1CC):

But what we are hearing from China is that some of the China carriers appear to be waiting or delaying until this issue gets resolved. So they are not reallocating share to the other players at this point in time... And what we are also seeing is some of the carriers have delayed deployment of whatever was ZTE until further resolution. And also, we are not at this point having any discussions with the carriers. Because I think part of what -- it is complicated technology, the equipment belongs to ZTE, and it is not clear how the China carriers will do it themselves without the help of ZTE.

There is also the longer run matter of the Chinese developing their own component suppliers. We think a ban like this is going to speed their efforts up by quite a bit, which would make the ZTE ban ultimately counterproductive.

Management reaction

There isn't much management can do about the ZTE ban, but they're responding in two ways:

Reprioritizing other markets and products

Cutting OpEx

On the first, here is management with a summary (Q1CC):

we are reprioritizing some opportunities and some initiatives due to the ZTE ban and increasing our focus on DCI, metro and the non-ZTE China NEMs

And they seem to be well positioned to do just that, as the company has several promising products that are about to ramp:

The PIC

The AC1200

The CFP2-DCO

Some of these, like the AC1200 are not immediately ready as they first have to go through qualification and MPI cycles, but management indicated there is high interest from prospective customers including 4 of the top 5 hyper scale customers.

The AC1200 is likely to start to ramp up in the second half and grow further into the next year, when the upcoming 400ZR module might also start to gain traction.

And there is some displacement in CFP-DCO, which was responsible almost for half the company's revenue last year, by the newer CFP2-DCO but the former will have a fairly long tail and the latter will also open up new opportunities, so it's not complete displacement.

Sales of the CFP2-DCO module are off to a very good start though and already constitute more than 10% of the company's revenues, also selling directly to a hyper-scale customer.

And more in general, investors should be aware that there are generally some 18-24 months between customer wins, design wins and seeing meaningful revenues, although that can be shorter on gear that is pluggable.

The Metro market is also set to revive. In fact management quoted an industry analyst who forecasts a 42% compound annual growth rate for the metro network 100G port equivalents from 2017-2022.

Management argues that the second half of the year would be better than the first half, but refused to be drawn into giving percentage growth (and there is the $15M in lost ZTE revenue to make up as well), giving guidance only for one quarter.

Guidance

The Q1 figures weren't actually bad at all, beating EPS expectations ($0.06) by $0.04 to deliver $0.10, and also a small revenue beat. Even so, revenues were down substantially (-36.4%) versus Q1 2017.

Needless to say, there will be a fallout from ZTE as the ban came two weeks into the quarter, from the earnings PR:

Quarter Ending June 30, 2018 Revenue (millions) $60.0 to $66.0 Non-GAAP Net Loss* (millions) $(6.2) to $(1.2) Non-GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share* $(0.15) to $(0.03)

Prior to the ZTE ban management had seen conditions in all three of their key markets (DCI, metro and China) improve in the second quarter but unsurprisingly, the ban has increased uncertainty about developments in China.

Management believes that at present, the DCI (datacenter interconnect) market constitutes their best growth opportunity. Indeed, here is Lightwave:

According to LightCounting, the optical components market benefited last year from strong sales related to cloud networking, and the market research firm anticipates this segment will remain strong in 2018. Robust demand from key U.S. data center operators for 100GbE transceivers continues, and deployment of the technology by Chinese cloud companies has commenced. However, the current trade situation between China and the U.S. could put a damper on overall sales in 2018, LightCounting suggests. Including cloud in China, LightCounting currently forecasts that 400GbE optics sales will expand the cloud market segment from approximately $2 billion in 2017 to over $6 billion in 2023, as indicated in the figure above.

Management argues that it's possible for profitability to return by the end of the year on the combination of OpEx cutting and increased revenues from non-ZTE, but this isn't a given.

Margins

Not good, needless to say:

ACIA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Q1 GAAP gross margin was 33% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 49.1% in Q1 2017.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin was 42.9% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 49.5% in Q1 2017.

Q1 GAAP operating cost were 53.1% of revenue, up from 23% in Q1 2017.

Q1 non-GAAP operating cost were 39.9% of revenue, up from 19.4% in Q1 2017.

So there has been a pretty hefty margin decline, which in and by itself is no surprise as revenue declined by 36.4% y/y.

And the fall continues in Q2 as a result of the ZTE debacle:

Non-GAAP gross margin will be in the 40%-42% range (although rising to 43%-45% for the year as a whole).

However, the company is taking action and is cutting into OpEx. These were estimated (by management on the previous call) to grow y/y by 18%-20% but that is now revised downwards to 10%-12% growth.

Many of the cost-cutting actions are already in progress, management assures even if the full benefits will only materialize in the second half of the year.

Cash

ACIA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

It is somewhat surprising that the effect on cash flow was not more negative, although keep in mind these are 12-month trailing figures, not quarterly ones. But at least the company still generates considerable amounts of free cash flow. Here is management (Q1CC):

cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $367.5 million and no debt. We generated $9.1 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2018.

Management thought this is the right time to start a fairly substantial $60M buyback program for 2018.

Valuation

ACIA EV to Revenues (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The shares have been surprisingly expensive as the company was riding the China wave in 2016 and valuations are only now coming down but we're still a bit surprised to see the shares trading at an EV/S of 2.5, to be honest. The previous sky-high valuation really doesn't make much sense, in hindsight.

ACIA EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.76 this year rising to $1.39 in 2019 but these do not yet reflect the Q1 figures and the ZTE ban and with an EPS of $0.10 in Q1 and a loss predicted in Q2, we think these will be revised downwards substantially.

Conclusion

We see several reasons to buy the shares:

The worst is probably behind us after Q2.

Several markets are experiencing good growth.

The company is introducing several new products that seem to be well received by customers.

The company is cutting OpEx and has introduced a substantial stock buyback program

The company still produces considerable amounts of cash.

The balance sheet is very healthy with almost $8 a share in net cash.

However, there are also a few negatives:

We find the shares still trading at a premium compared to some of its peers and see little reason for that.

The China situation could become worse.

