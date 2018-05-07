Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (5/4/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, May 4.

Friday showed that even if small things go right, the market can rally. Thaw in US-China relations, an employment report showing strong growth and little inflation led the market to rally. "It's quite the impressive rally and it could continue if the U.S. government goes a tad softer, recognizing that the Chinese are willing to do some deals here," said Cramer. With that, Cramer discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

Earnings: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). Analyst meeting: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

Investors are worried about rising raw material costs for Tyson before it reports on Monday. However, the millennials' love for protein is keeping the long positions going. Cramer said Monday's report will show if the stock can right itself after being wrong for a long time.

Cramer believes that a good analyst meeting from ServiceNow can lead to pin action in other cloud stocks.

Tuesday

Earnings: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cramer said investors should look at the Disney earnings report deeply. "I think the bears who persist in thinking that ESPN's declining subscribers will be the real story here are beginning to miss the point: Disney is a hit machine that's launching a new ESPN online subscription service while it attempts to buy some key Fox properties that will produce even more hits," he added.

Cramer had difficulty in predicting the earnings report for EA as its competitor had a disappointing quarter.

Monster Beverages' stock is also losing steam. However, the company's long-term track record may produce a good earnings report.

Wednesday

Earnings: Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cramer thinks BUD's earnings will be better than its peers. "I bet it will be better and we'll be more worried about the price of the aluminum cans than the price of the suds inside," he said.

Cramer will be watching Fox's earnings report to know more about its deal with Comcast and Disney.

Thursday

Earnings: Magna (NYSE:MGA), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The stock of Magna is close to its 52-week high. "I expect an incredibly strong number here that will perhaps breathe new life into the worst acting group in the entire market, and that's saying something," said Cramer.

Cramer will be eagerly watching his favorite stock, Nvidia's earnings report. The stock has been controversial lately given that the company's graphic chips are leading products in the data center, gaming, AI and cars. "For the last few quarters, Nvidia's bottom line has been boosted by cryptocurrency mining. But that business, which many people always regarded as a fad, has cooled dramatically," added Cramer.

If Nvidia gets analyst downgrades on crypto news, Cramer's trust will see this as an opportunity to buy more.

Friday

St. Louis Federal Reserve's James Bullard will be speaking on Friday. We need to hear the following: he favors two tightenings, but if the economy gets stronger, certainly stronger than today's Labor number, he's up for three hikes."

CEO interview - Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprises (formerly Taser) has seen its stock rally 80% in the last 12 months. The company reported a strong quarter with upside revenue guidance. Cramer interviewed Rick Smith to hear more about the quarter.

Smith said, "Axon may be the smallest competitor in its space — developing evidence-capture technology for law enforcement — but based on its deal flow, it might be the most refined." They won contracts with New York Police Department, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department via acquisitions from privately held software play Vievu.

"We're up against little companies like Motorola and Panasonic and L3, so there's still a lot of competition, but the fact is we've been winning the vast majority of the deals because our system performs really well," he added.

The company announced in 2017 they would give free body cameras to every U.S. police officer, and enforcement agencies to test its equipment. "When it comes to cameras, it's really the software ecosystem. We're running the geekiest office in Seattle. We're up there playing with the big guys. We're bringing in talent. Our head of AI came from Uber. Our head of software engineering came from Microsoft and from Amazon. So we're bringing a lot of talent and that's building a great system," said Smith.

Body cameras are important. Surveys showed that complaints went down by 93% when police wore cameras. "Much like I'm probably not going to do anything too bad in front of a million people here on camera, you put a camera on and police behave more professionally and the people that they deal with also behave better," he concluded.

Yum's business

When Yum split the company into two - Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), Cramer advised investors to buy YUM and sell YUMC. Since then, YUM is up 11% and YUMC is down 5%. The difference in performance boils down to execution and expectation.

YUMC was expected to be the fast growth company while YUM was a stable domestic play. YUMC has not been meeting growth expectations and has gotten worse while YUM has been rising.

YUM delivered 20% earnings growth instead of 15% expected. The company's KFC and Taco Bell business saw growth, with Pizza Hut seeing a decline. Cramer said the report is not perfect but better than expectations. With talks about US-China trade war, Cramer said he'd stick to his original recommendation.

CEO interview - FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

The stock of FireEye fell 10% on weaker than expected guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Kevin Mandia to find out what lies ahead.

Mandia said he was pleased with the current quarter and he is not worried about the stock decline as he manages the company for the long term. FireEye is the second best line of defense as it catches what firewalls and email gateways miss.

Being the second layer, the company detects millions of cyber-attacks every week which shows the importance of having a unified system looking at network, email and endpoints.

When asked about crypto-currency, Mandia said, "From a cybersecurity standpoint, an anonymous currency has not been a great thing. It just opens up another avenue to monetize computer intrusions, theft of IP and theft of communications. So we deal with bitcoin from that angle and it's just been a problem for us," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA): Cramer likes the stock and it doesn't deserve to be down. It is a good situation.

KBR (NYSE:KBR): Cramer cannot endorse this company on a takeover basis. He does not like the stock currently.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA): It's a heavily shorted industry. Cramer said he needs to work more to opine on it.

