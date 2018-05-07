Key Takeaways From Dunkin's Earnings Call

Investment Thesis

Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) is in the beginning of a three year program with the goal of rapid growth and moving to the number one spot for quick service restaurants, or QSR. Dunkin' offers investors a chance to jump in before the market realizes their growth efforts fully, but how did that play out in the first quarter of 2018 as the plan gets into motion?

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: Weather was not Dunkin's friend

Dunkin' reported -0.5% ticket growth in comparable stores for the first quarter. However, the company faced major headwinds from the winter storms that rolled through Dunkin's major footprint all quarter long. Comparable store ticket growth was reduced by 60 basis points or 0.6%. This means that comparable store sales would have increased by 0.1% based on management's statements if the winter storm weather had not been so severe.

Dunkin' has its stronghold in the northeastern United States. While its three year goal advocates for rapid expansion into the Midwest and Western states, this concentration puts Dunkin' at the mercy of strong winter storms that could affect its first and fourth quarter earnings annually. Furthermore, Dunkin' next strongest area of development is Florida, which presents a mid-year weather threat of hurricanes and strong storms. Dunkin's rapid expansion across the rest of the United States will further insulate it from various tumultuous weather effects on their bottom line.

Key Takeaway #2: Holidays are good for Dunkin'

Dunkin' has a unique ability to capitalize on holidays. They can decorate donuts in unique ways or make flavor combinations. Recently, Dunkin' had a very successful agreement with mixing their coffee with flavors from Girl Scouts. Valentine's day was Dunkin's highest donut sales day, recording 10% higher sales year over year. With those sales, 70% of them had other items purchased with the donuts. This is right on target for Dunkin'; they want to be the place you go on holidays, and consumers are definitely going to Dunkin' on them.

This sales boom for donuts occurred amidst the storm winter weather. This is a strong point: consumers were willing, especially on Valentine's Day, to brave stormy weather to buy Dunkin's donuts. Dunkin' has the ability in its strongholds to continue to change the appearance of donuts with little effort to appeal to the vast array of special days and holidays each year.

Key Takeaway #3: Value continues to be returned to shareholders

Dunkin' raised its quarterly dividend by 7.8% last quarter. Furthermore, they reiterated their $650 million share repurchase program.

DNKN data by YCharts

Dunkin' has a stated goal of reducing their share count down to 85 million shares. Last quarter, Dunkin' reduced its count by around 3 million shares, this leaves them with another 2.88 million shares left to go. Dunkin' shareholders who don't sell will see more free cash flow allocated to each of their shares as dilution continues to decrease. More free cash flow will allow Dunkin' to continue to raise their dividend. This all will encourage a higher per share market price for Dunkin'. These are all wins for shareholders.

Key Takeaway #4: Progress is being made

Dunkin' has rolled out its reduced menu to all of its current locations. This reduction removed 10% of the required items from the menu and mainly removed the most complicated and expensive items - sandwiches. This headwind is now past; it was expected to hurt sales since the average revenue per ticket would be reduced. But now the accuracy, speed and level of employee satisfaction should increase.

It opened 56 new locations and saw increased sales and presence of its pre-packaged goods. This all continues to push Dunkin' to the forefront of consumer's minds. Dunkin' is working actively to achieve its vision for 2020 of being the top dog in QSR while being a beverage lead company.

Investor Takeaway

With all this important information coming from management, what are we to do? Dunkin' offers a chance to get onboard a rapidly growing QSR brand. Dunkin' has grown its dividend and reduced its share count to make it more intrinsically valuable. Weather should play less of a factor as we enter the warmer months. Dunkin' offers a compelling opportunity for those who want to join in the fun. Investors looking for a long term holding that will reward them increasingly overtime need to look no further than Dunkin'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.