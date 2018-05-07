MannKind Earnings On Deck - What To Look For

The stage is now set for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report its Q1 numbers. The action all starts on May 9th after the market closes at 5:00 PM. The timing of the call is quite interesting given that it is midweek. If MannKind impresses the Street, it could close out the week strong. If it depresses the Street, the close of the week could be a bit hectic.

As with any call, expect management to highlight its positives and avoid its negatives. Part of the job of management is to "sell" the vision of the company. Selling that vision rarely includes placing a critical eye on some of the critical numbers. CEO Mike Castagna is very well spoken, has a smooth delivery, and is very capable of putting together a call that sounds positive.

As with any quarterly call, the devil is in the details, between the lines, what is said, what is not said, and perhaps most importantly in the 10-Q filing with the SEC. As we head into this call, there are several points investors will want to listen for, watch for, consider, and monitor.

Revenue

First things first. MannKind is now recognizing revenue when it sells Afrezza to the wholesaler, whereas in the past the revenue recognition came when the product was sold to the consumer. This switch will essentially reclassify a chunk of deferred revenue into revenue. That chunk would have been larger, but the company reclassified some revenue in Q4 of last year in an effort to hit its guidance. The benefit from last year is the drawback in the current quarter. Simply stated, in accounting, every action has a reaction.

I project gross revenue and net revenue based on sales reported to the end user. In concept, my method should work fine in future quarters, but could carry a flaw in the current quarter as the remainder of deferred revenue gets pulled forward. Another possible impact on revenue is how the stocking of the wholesale channel happened. A big order right before the close of a quarter would help the current quarter but be a drawback in the subsequent (action/reaction).

I estimate that gross revenue from Afrezza in Q1 of 2018 will be $4,536,000.

I estimate that net revenue from Afrezza in Q1 of 2018 will be $3,175,200.

The wild card here depends on the level of deferred pulled forward, and that will happen. This will most certainly improve the net revenue line, and could excite investors who are less savvy about grasping how accounting works with regard to these matters. Investors should be very cautious if they attempt to break down the net revenue per reported script based on the net revenue number reported in Q1. Simply stated, Q1 has benefits that subsequent quarters will not have because of the accounting shift.

Cash

MannKind has previously indicated that it was in compliance with the Deerfield covenant at the end of Q1. My tracking had it falling a bit short of meeting the covenant, so the big question is how the company was able to comply. Did it tap the ATM facility? Did it pay down some debt with shares? The way in which this transpired is important for investors to know, because it will tell you whether unknown dilution was happening, and that could give important clues as to how the company will operate going forward.

I estimate that the company finished Q1 with about $27 million in cash.

Cost Of Goods Sold

I estimate that the company will report a cost of goods sold number of about $5,100,000.

Research And Development

I estimate that the company will report $4,850,000 in this metric.

Selling, General And Administrative

I estimate that the company will report $18,005,000 in this metric.

Guidance

In my opinion, the company is trending behind the curve relative to its guidance. It is trailing by enough that an adjustment may be needed sooner rather than later. If the company were to report $3.2 million in net revenue in Q1, it would need to see an increase in each subsequent quarter of 50% to reach the low end of guidance. For perspective, Q2 is thus far pacing at a 15% gain.

The issue of guidance is a tough one for MannKind. If the company guides low, it makes attracting much needed institutional investors more difficult. If it guides high and cannot meet its guidance, it becomes an anchor on the share price. The last time MannKind offered guidance it was only able to obtain its numbers by one-time accounting adjustments and a costly ad campaign that was pulled ahead to hit the numbers. MannKind cannot repeat that again, or its credibility will suffer further damage.

In my opinion, MannKind can dodge this issue a bit here in Q1, but that is about it. The Street will look at scripts in the remainder of Q2 and assess rather quickly what the odds of hitting guidance are. Whether or not MannKind discusses its guidance much in this call will be interesting.

Insurance

This will be a great talking point for MannKind. The company cut a deal with CVS (NYSE:CVS) back in February, and that deal is now showing through in the formularies. The sales team has had the benefit of better coverage for several weeks now, but the numbers have been less than impressive thus far. In my opinion, the company has about 8 more weeks to show marked improvement in scripts, or the Street will cross off insurance as a hurdle for Afrezza and begin to look at cost and perceived efficacy as the big stumbling blocks. The new insurance dynamic creates a new carrot for management to offer investors. Will this be a carrot that investors can finally catch? That is the big question. Perhaps the biggest benefit here is that management may be able to use this as a carrot to re-inspire a frustrated sales force (whether the shift in insurance helps materially or not) that has not been hitting its numbers in 2018.

Trep-T

Trep-T is MannKind's latest pipeline development. It is a possible treatment for PAH using an existing drug. It is in a highly competitive field, but the selection of Trep-T was a no brainer from MannKind's perspective. If you believe that there is value in seeing another Technosphere product advance in clinical trials, then Trep-T was perhaps one of the easiest paths to navigate. 1) Treprostinil is already inhaled, 2) Liquidia has already passed a phase 1 trial and advanced directly to phase three, and 3) it is relatively inexpensive to design a trial when you have other successful trials in front of you.

Whether MannKind has a partner in mind for this can be a debated topic, but even without a partner, there is no denying that getting a second Technosphere drug through a phase 1 trial gives a marketing boost to the Technosphere platform. The big player in the space is United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) with multiple products. The company has recently made some interesting moves within the space that investors should follow.

At this juncture, MannKind lacks the funds to go into phase 2, but we will certainly know more in the next several months. I look for management to give broad brushed positive statements on this pipeline drug, expand on the size of the market, and in general offer up another carrot.

Afrezza International Partner

The first bit of news I think the company will discuss is the progress being made on Afrezza in Brazil. The Dreamboat delivery system has gained approval. MannKind anticipates approval of Afrezza late this year or early next. The Brazil deal brought little upfront cash, and will likely serve more as a way to use up stockpiles of insulin that MannKind is contracted to buy from Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH). I do not anticipate much flavor on the Brazil deal outside of an anticipated approval.

In recent weeks, MannKind has indicated that it has two term sheets for deals on Afrezza. It has indicated that it felt that one could be finalized in Q2. This could be a great time for the company to announce the deal. What the Street will be watching for is the terms. If upfront cash is less than $20 million, then the company will still be existing quarter to quarter. If the company does not announce the deal, then investors will want to know if it is still anticipated to be a Q2 event. An announcement of a deal would likely overshadow anything else stated on the call. The equity will pop on any such announcement, and then will normalize once the details are learned. MannKind has not been very transparent on any of its deals, so do not expect much. If a deal were real good, the terms would be shouted from rooftops. Deals that are less sexy just get announced with few details.

The company may speak to the One Drop collaboration, but as yet this deal remains a memorandum of understanding and has not really delivered a compelling change in Afrezza sales. One drop has many deals with many insulin products. I would call any discussion about the One Drop collaboration as being a mini carrot.

MannKind also has a deal with RLS that seems to be more secret than anything. The company seems to always promise some news on RLS only to pull the proverbial football away with each call. RLS has the rights to a segment, but thus far has spent the better part of a year trying to trademark its name. The website remains a photo of redwoods, while RLS is clearly still a sapling.

Summary

Expect MannKind to report a loss. Look to the new count on shares, as this has recently been the currency of MannKind. The annual meeting is following this call very soon, so any big positives will likely be put on the table at this juncture and prior to that meeting. MannKind will offer up enough carrots to calm some nerves, but will likely avoid any heavy lifting on the financials. Passionate longs will love the call no matter what, while passionate bears will poke every hole possible. I do not envy the position management finds itself in. The stock is not in a good place, and 2018 sales thus far have left a lot to be desired. Thus far many investors have had patience, but what MannKind really needs is to be treating a lot more patients. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.