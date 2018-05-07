JD: The Best Or Nothing

Alibaba’s aggressive investments in logistics prove that it is in a hurry to catch up to JD in this strategically important area.

The industry is riding sustained powerful business trends that make it hard to lose for its incumbent market leaders.

Worldwide E-Commerce And Generational Growth Opportunities

Worldwide e-commerce has had gigantic wealth-building effects for its investors in the past decade-plus timeframe. For U.S. investors, the gains have come from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and, more recently, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). In Latin America, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), a company I’ve written about twice in the past, has delivered stellar gains including 48% since I published my most recent article about the company and 146% since I published my first.

More recently, I wrote that Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), a Chinese e-commerce brand partner comparable in some respects to Shopify, was a high risk bet worth taking because of its potential to return 5-to-1 or 10-to-1 on its investors’ money. Since then, the stock has surged 57% in eight short months.

A few key attributes, which have led these stocks to produce robust returns, include (1) an ability to harvest cash flows for profitable reinvestment, (2) large and growing addressable markets, and (3) the capabilities necessary to participate in that growth. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares these attributes and could be next in line to produce similar results. And with a price-to-sales ratio of approximately 1.0 along with a widening moat, massive growth, and margin expansion potential, JD offers investors a great way to gain exposure to economic and e-commerce expansion in China.

And the game is only just beginning in China. The Chinese e-commerce industry presents what could be a generational growth opportunity for investors today. Online retail in China has structural and societal advantages that have sped adoption to date and which promise to keep the growth engine revving into the foreseeable future. In my view, an investment in JD is predicated on three main factors:

1. Generational growth opportunity of Chinese e-commerce industry.

2. Differentiated e-commerce capabilities to capture that market potential.

3. Quality leadership and culture.

Let’s look at a brief overview of each of these three factors.

1. Generational Growth Opportunity of Chinese E-Commerce

Chinese e-commerce is a large and growing industry whose incumbent market leaders stand to benefit. The market has grown at a 38% annual pace from 2012 through 2017 and the growth is expected to continue at a 21% rate through 2020.

Source: JD.com Investor Relations (amounts in RMB Trillions)

Some projections indicate that Chinese e-commerce could triple its current size to $3 trillion (slide 28/32 of linked presentation) within ten years even if the current rate of growth is cut in half during that timeframe.

In a recently-published Seeking Alpha piece, which features River Oak Capital’s 2017 letter to shareholders, Daniel Glaser cites two of the world’s most powerful current business trends:

1. E-Commerce Growth: E-commerce has structural advantages over bricks and mortar competitors and, coupled with the conveniences it’s provided consumers, has been riding a sustained growth trajectory, which is expected to continue indefinitely.

2. Chinese Consumption Growth: The Chinese middle class and related consumption spending can expand at a rapid pace from current levels. China’s consumption as a percentage of GDP was a meager 39% in 2016 compared to 70% in the U.S. according to the World Bank. As China’s personal savings rate declines from its present 35% to converge with the 6% rate in the U.S., retail and e-commerce spending could continue their strong growth rates for decades into the future. Secondly, with an internet penetration rate hovering around 57-60%, greater adoption towards 85-90% consistent with the developed world will further drive e-commerce growth.

Supporting the past and expected future growth are key attributes that make e-commerce even more attractive in the Chinese market. These include the facts that (1) grouping of individuals in large apartment buildings instead of disparate houses has led to lower delivery costs and (2) overpopulation, traffic bottlenecks, and shortage of parking spaces have encouraged the efficiency of shopping from the comfort of home rather than venturing outdoors. Barron’s estimates that it costs JD half as much as Amazon for shipping similar orders.

Taking all these factors together, Daniel Glaser indicates that, “Investing in well-run companies that ride on these trends makes it hard to lose.”

2. Differentiated E-Commerce Capabilities

Participating in a growing market is one factor, but an enterprise also must possess the capabilities to capture that growth. JD is already a top player. Although it trails market leader Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), together they control 80-90% of Chinese e-commerce according to various estimates. And while Alibaba is a formidable competitor, JD holds differentiated and superior capabilities across some measures.

For one, JD is well-regarded for its commitment to authentic products. In The JD.com Story: An E-Commerce Phenomenon, founder and CEO Richard Liu’s predecessor business is reported as having been audited by government officials. Those conducting the process were surprised to find that the audit revealed no evaded taxes and no counterfeit products.

For its part, Alibaba has drawn significant criticism for its failure to deliver the same level of service. As a result, Ken Sena of Wells Fargo reports that JD is preferred in categories where consumer trust is most important, such as baby products. With respect to this competitive advantage for JD over Alibaba, CEO Liu says:

The majority of JD’s customers has shopped on other platforms before but was tired of having to be on alert for fakes all the time. So they came to JD even though our prices may be a little higher than the other places.

In addition, JD owns superior logistics. The company operates approximately 500 warehouses and its geographic reach extends to nearly all counties and districts in China. It can deliver 58% of orders within one day, and 91% within two days. And in contrast to the U.S., both logistics and retail supply chains were not fully developed prior to the arrival of e-commerce. As a result, JD’s logistics empire building over the past decade has allowed it to grow into the largest retailer in China, almost twice the size of its nearest competitor.

Source: JD Investor Relations (note: Alibaba not listed since it provides the marketplace for retailers).

The logistics network could mean that JD is on a path to becoming the 800-pound gorilla of the large and rapidly-growing Chinese e-commerce industry. Along with those capabilities, it is building difficult-to-match cost advantages that come from owning the best-in-class logistics network, and which can only be achieved on a large scale – a scale which doesn’t exist for JD’s rivals in the fragmented Chinese retail industry.

To understand the significance of the strategic advantage of JD’s logistics capabilities, look no further than asset-light Alibaba’s aggressive investments in the loss-making logistics provider Cainiao as it tries to catch up to JD in this area.

This growing competitive advantage is highlighted in a superb profile of JD by Value Ventures:

As a 1P [first-party] retailer, JD’s scale advantage in product procurement from suppliers allows the company to implement higher mark-ups or price lower than competitors, which drives higher volumes and thus higher cost efficiencies in the supply chain. This successful playbook is nearly identical to the one Walmart (NYSE:WMT) used to become the world’s largest retailer.

Also quoted on the same topic is former Walmart (WMT) Executive Vice President of Logistics and Personnel Joe Hardin:

Distribution and transportation have been so successful at Wal-Mart because senior management views this part of the company as a competitive advantage, not as some afterthought or necessary evil. And they support it with capital investment. A lot of companies don’t want to spend any money on distribution unless they have to. Ours spends because we continually demonstrate that it lowers our costs. This is a very important strategic point in understanding Wal-Mart.

Analysts and industry titans agree that JD is growing capabilities to better serve its customers with faster delivery and lower costs, while simultaneously capturing the value of the growing e-commerce market. For its part, Morningstar explains its view that JD is “allocating capital in ways that drive both business growth and its economic moat.” Meanwhile, Walmart has endorsed JD’s approach with a 12% stake in the company. And Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns 18% of the company and partners with it by featuring JD on its WeChat super-app from which JD has acquired roughly 25% of recent new customers.

3. Quality Leadership And Culture

For my first meeting with Liu Qiangdong (Richard Liu), I noticed his computer whereupon he had written ‘The Best or Nothing,’ which convinced me that he was just the person I had been looking for. – Xin (Kathy) Xu: Today Capital (an early-stage JD investor)

JD Founder and CEO Richard Liu is a gritty leader from humble beginnings and with great determination and loyalty. From the earlier-cited The JD.com Story, an example is cited of an advisor recommending to Liu to force out its early investor Today Capital during hard times in 2008 and 2009. Liu’s response was: “Today Capital helped me when I was in my most difficult time. I can’t do that. I need to honor the contract I signed.”

Kathy Xu’s objective was to earn ten times her investment in JD, to which Liu’s response was: “No, I am determined to have her earn at least 100 times." In 2014 upon its listing in the U.S., Today Capital realized a 150x return on JD.

Another story is recounted where Liu hired a premium audit firm despite prohibitive costs of doing so. Liu’s inclination was to provide straightforward information to his investors, saying that:

A lot of information is kept back which should not be. Some companies want to fool people, and after they get funding, they hide their actions from the investors. Problems arise as a result.

Other examples discuss situations where Liu had a verbal agreement with private equity investors, then subsequently received a better offer from another firm, only to uphold the original agreement even at a lower valuation and funding amount.

These examples, together with the earlier cited audit of Liu’s early business where audit officials found no tax fraud or evidence of selling fraudulent merchandise provide higher-than-average confidence that Liu and JD are reasonable stewards of investor capital and honestly communicate their business operations and results, a concern that is top of mind for many Western-based investors in Chinese enterprises.

Risks

The average Chinese company has three sets of books. One for the government, one for the owner’s wife, and one for the owner’s mistress. And so the problem you have is you don’t know which set of books you’re looking at. – Mohnish Pabrai (19:30-19:50 of linked video).

Those seeking sleep-well-at-night stocks may be better served sticking to other pockets of the market. There remains and will likely continue to be a healthy amount of skepticism about Chinese investments. The complex corporate VIE structures, nontraditional capital allocation approaches, history of fraudulent occurrences, geopolitical and trade-related risks, cultural differences, and lack of trust in accounting practices all contribute to this skepticism.

But where others perceive risk, there may also be opportunity. And for those looking to own shares of dominant companies in secular growth industries with potential to deliver future returns amounting to multiples of their current value, Chinese e-commerce offers potential for such opportunities. I’ve found it difficult to locate many similar opportunities in which I have much conviction stateside. In addition, the preceding section provides some insight into how CEO Richard Liu perceives and treats investors and stakeholders in his business which some will conclude helps to offset some of the risks of investing in China.

Is China taking extra caution to “keep business practices above board and ethical?” One Seeking Alpha member seems to think so. And while it’s just one person’s opinion, the market isn’t likely to recognize any such changes except in a very gradual fashion. Below is the comment from one user on my previous analysis of Baozun:

Or as Charlie Munger stated in response to a question about U.S. investors’ underweighting of China during Saturday’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting:

You’re absolutely right. American investors are missing China. And they’re missing it because it’s a long way away, it looks different, they’re not used to it, it’s complicated, the headlines confuse them. In other words, it just looks too hard. . . But I think you’re absolutely right. It’s where they should be looking.

Portfolio Allocation

If you’re seeking companies with potential for long-term compounding and multibagger returns, fish where the fish are. Consider researching an investment in Chinese e-commerce.

JD currently occupies a place in my Action Portfolio where I allocate 35% of my total capital in opportunistic, high-growth, or competitively-advantaged companies with positive near-to-mid term prospects.

Sometimes I initiate positions in the Action Portfolio which I later promote to my Prime Portfolio, which are separate investments, which I reserve for high-conviction, franchise-quality businesses that I intend to hold for five years or longer on average. Both portfolios were initiated in June 2017.

Prime has had a few recent additions, which I’ll discuss when I write again. Until then, feel free to share your thoughts on JD or on other quality investment ideas you’d suggest that I consider for one of these strategies.

