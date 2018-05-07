Acadia: Damn The Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead

America's first naval rear admiral, David Farragut, is credited with the memorable command: "damn the torpedoes full speed ahead". His bold attack on the port of New Orleans during the civil war is the stuff of legend. Acadia's (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q1, 2018 earnings CC, exemplifies just such a defiant approach to a potentially catastrophic concern.

Farragut's boldness in the face of grave danger secured the Union one of its first key victories during the civil war. Acadia's singleminded boldness in pursuit of pimavanserin has secured an early victory combatting hallucinations and delusions caused by Parkinson's disease psychosis, with future potential for significant additional indications.

Given the population it strives to serve, one cannot help but wish it the greatest success. Certainly I do. Happily, according to Acadia's recent earnings CC, the company is thriving in the face of its current challenges, although shareholders know the stock is far from doing so.

This article focuses attention on Acadia's recent Q1, 2018 earnings report. In particular, it describes Acadia's successes in marketing its sole FDA approved therapy, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin). It addresses Acadia's prospects in the face of recent negative publicity challenging the safety profile of pimavanserin, which not only impacts its existing FDA approval but also Acadia's entire clinical pipeline.

Acadia - the setup.

Acadia by the numbers is doing quite well compared to its peers with solo newly approved FDA therapies. In Acadia's case it nabbed FDA approval of NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Acadia boasts a $2.2 billion market cap. Its cash on hand at the close of 2017 was $341.3 million (10-K p. 24). It reports cash on hand of $298 million for close of Q1, 2018; it guides to close 2018 with more than $200 million. As a simple soul, I assume this expectation excludes any intervening stock or debt offering.

Acadia began marketing NUPLAZID® in May 2016. Its 2017 revenues from product sales for its first full year on the market were a respectable $124.9 million. Per Acadia's earnings CC, its Q1, 2018 NUPLAZID® sales were a handsome $48.9 million, up 12% from Q4, 2017 and 220% from Q1, 2017. Critically, despite adverse publicity, it maintained its full year 2018 guidance for revenues of $255 million to $270 million.

Acadia's 2017 expenses were $417.3 million, resulting in an after tax net loss of $289.4 million. Q1, 2018 saw an increase in research and development expense of nearly $4 million compared to Q1, 2017. This was more than offset by a reduction of $4.8 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Such heavy losses are unfortunate, but are not atypical as a developing biotech incurs routine expenses associated with its pipeline coupled with an entirely new type of expense when it elects to implement marketing.

As FDA approval for a first drug becomes likely, a biotech faces a crucial decision. Should it manage the marketing of the new therapy on its own or should it out-license it to a more experienced organization? Acadia has opted for ramping up its own marketing organization.

So far Acadia's decision is being well rewarded. Its marketing operations are proving effective; it is retaining the entirety of the growing income streams generated by NUPLAZID®.

Acadia's pipeline in a word: pimavanserin.

Acadia's pipeline is simpler than most. It is set out in its 2017 10-K as follows:

If Acadia has any additional therapies in development, they have not yet reached a clinical stage. For the foreseeable future Acadia's fortunes will rise or fall exclusively on the success or failure of pimavanserin.

So far Acadia's narrow focus has paid dividends. Not only did it receive FDA approval for Nuplazid, it has also received a broad breakthrough therapy designation for its phase 3 trial of pimavanserin in dementia related psychosis. According to page 12 of its Q1, 2018 10-Q this encompasses:

evaluat[ion of] pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis, which includes psychosis in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, Parkinson’s disease dementia, vascular dementia and frontotemporal dementia.

If Acadia can generate hundreds of millions of dollars per year for NUPLAZID® in treatment of delusions and hallucinations from Parkinson's disease, imagine how it could fare if its mandate were extended across a broader spectrum of dementia related psychoses. This broader dementia study's estimated completion date is set for March 2020 on clinicaltrials.gov. During the Q1, 2018 earnings CC Acadia confirmed that enrollments were proceeding apace in this study. It offered no target dates relating to it.

Per page 13 of its Q1, 2018 Q-10, Acadia expects to report top-line results from its phase 2 trial of pimavanserin for major depressive disorder in the second half of 2018. If pimavanserin can advance in treatment of major depressive disorder, it would mark a significant step beyond dementia and open it as a potential treatment for a younger demographic.

Acadia's stock price yo-yoed in April as NUPLAZID® safety concerns took center stage.

An April 9, 2018 CNN article on NUPLAZID®, under the headline, "FDA worried drug was risky; now reports of deaths spark concern" caused major disruption to Acadia. The following screen from Seeking Alpha's Acadia news feed for April (in reverse chronological order) shows the immediate and abrupt responses experienced by Acadia's stock following the CNN report:

The comments to the 4/9/18 article are typical of those to any fraught issue in America today. There is the "fake news" crowd decrying a typical CNN hit piece, countered by those who take a more negative view of its impact.

ACAD data by YCharts

The first comment to this article was a helpful contribution from Seeking Alpha Marketplace contributor Dhierin Bechai; it included a cite to an Acadia response to the CNN article showing that Acadia was paying full attention. The stock took a second big hit following news that the FDA was reexamining NUPLAZID® safety data.

Management issued its full-throated defence of NUPLAZID® in its 4/27/18 Issues Statement reaffirming Benefit Risk Profile of NUPLAZID®. Gradually Acadia pulled out of its dive. Friday morning's (April 4, 2018) earnings conference call with its analyst question responses, discussed below, has given the stock a big lift. Now what Acadia needs is some space for investors to reflect on its outsized prospects.

If, instead, it gets more negative reports, things could get ugly.

Today's (5/4/18) earnings report and CC provide a positive report from the battlefield.

The analysts covering Acadia are obviously concerned about NUPLAZID®'s safety profile. Of the six who asked questions at the close of Acadia's Q1, 2018 earnings CC, five asked questions directly related to this.

The first question, right out of the box after the close of management's presentation, asked whether post Q1 2018 NUPLAZID® scripts during April have reflected any disruption.

The answer was predictable. After noting that patients were still coming on therapy and sales were generally rising, CEO Davis repeated key defenses from its above referenced issues statement, then he went to the crux of the matter, stating:

So while it's early and may be a little bumpy in the near-term as we work through this, we have not seen a meaningful impact on the business that will lead us to change our full year 2018 guidance of a $255 million to $270 million.

The next analyst question asked for greater granularity beyond the confirmed guidance. At this point the analyst asked when Acadia expected to be free of fall-out on the issue.

CEO Davis handed this question off to CFO Young who responded:

...As we look forward, we’re confident in the information we’re getting from multiple sources on the use of NUPLAZID from both the qualitative feedback from our sales force physician discussions as well as the sales into our different channels. And as we look forward, we expect the $57 million to $61 million in sales in Q2, and then continue to expect the full year to come in as we’ve guided, the $255 million to $270 million in sales.

The questions continued in a like vein through the balance of the call. By its close, Acadia's C-suite had been wrung free of all possible gleanings it had gathered from the FDA, treating physicians or its sales staff on NUPLAZID®'s safety profile.

Threading the needle between treating Parkinson's disease psychosis, and treating hallucinations and delusions resulting from Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Acadia's 10-Q (at p. 21) alerts to a nettlesome technicality associated with NUPLAZID®'s FDA approval. NUPLAZID®'s label is potentially confusing. It provides:

NUPLAZID™ is indicated for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis...

The label does not authorize marketing of NUPLAZID® for treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis itself, nor for other symptoms of it. This distinction is not as trivial as it appears at first glance. While physicians are free to prescribe FDA approved medications for off label uses, pharma companies are not free to promote off label uses for their medications.

At page 28 of its Q1, 2018 10-Q, Acadia addresses the substantial penalties associated with this issue under the following heading:

The FDA granted marketing approval of NUPLAZID for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with PD Psychosis, and we could face liability if a regulatory authority determines that we are promoting NUPLAZID for any “off-label” uses.

In the following paragraph of the 10-Q, Acadia assures its awareness of and intention to comply with this requirement. Enough said...or is it? Likely the issue is easy enough for a lawyer to keep straight as she writes an SEC compliance document.

How easy is it for a business person or a salesperson as they address their daily business? Let's consider. I have no access to Acadia's sales manuals and promotional materials. Nonetheless, I assume these are all carefully worded to comply with basic rules. When it comes to emails and other less formal communications, I am less sure.

Actually, the distinction is hard to keep front and forward. In writing this posting I had to double check to remove references to NUPLAZID® for treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis.

One would hope that Acadia's EVP and CCO was in tune with the distinction. The following excerpt from EVP and CCO Yang during his Q1 earnings CC prepared remarks gives me particular pause in this regard:

We continue to have a significant and meaningful presence at major medical meetings, including the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry and the American Academy of Neurology. During these meetings, we have the opportunity to raise awareness amongst our target physicians as well as interact with physicians, who are prescribing NUPLAZID. What they tell us about their clinical experience aligns with our market research, which further supports NUPLAZID as an effective treatment for PD Psychosis. Our latest chart review, market research study on physician behavior confirms a strong progress towards establishing NUPLAZID as standard of care for PD Psychosis. [emphasis added]

The fact that physicians view NUPLAZID® as helpful for treating not just hallucinations and delusions caused by Parkinson's disease psychosis, but also treating Parkinson's disease psychosis, is not, of itself, a concern for Acadia. However, it is concerning if Acadia has seeded such a view.

Conclusion

There is a saying that if you have all your eggs in one basket you best guard that basket very carefully. Acadia exemplifies just such a situation. Following a rugged April, during which Acadia's stock was under attack as discussed, Acadia's management has just completed its Q1, 2018 earnings CC with a robust defense of the eggs in its basket.

If Acadia continues with its current estimated NUPLAZID® sales trajectory for another year or two, it will merit a market cap growing well beyond its current $2.2 billion. Revenues well in excess of $1 billion annually seem quite possible even without expanding FDA approvals, particularly if market expansion beyond the US becomes reality.

If, always if, Acadia keeps the FDA safety issues at bay, if foreign safety reviews take a positive tack, if trials for additional indications succeed, then Acadia's future is exceptionally bright. In the interim, it is hard to get too excited about Acadia's prospects.

I am optimistic for Acadia as this safety issue works its way through the minute porosities in the sands of time. However, I have no particular price targets in mind for the stock.

With its paucity of compelling near-term positive catalysts, Acadia is at particular risk of news cycle ructions such as recently. A data favorable read-out during the second half of 2018 on pimavanserin for major depressive disorder would be huge. Positive quarterly earnings CC updates on NUPLAZID® sales will be market moving.

Fidelity tracks a universe of eight analysts rating Acadia. Before considering any revisions stemming from its Q1, 2018 earnings, two rated Acadia as a sell, four as neutral and two at outperform. None considered it a buy.

While these may change in response to Friday’s earnings, they seem about right to me. Acadia has potential to reward its shareholders “beyond the dreams of avarice” as the saying goes. However, it may also punish in a brutal fashion. Until the bull case takes on a more demanding presence, I expect to keep my exposure to the name on the low side.

