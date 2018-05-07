Albany International: Buy, Hold, Or Fold?

I also look at any impact there might be on Albany International arising from the recent CFM56 jet engine fan blade failure on a Southwest Airlines flight.

I take a deep dive into the financials, and come up with some thoughts on how LEAP fan blade and casing production might impact on 1st quarter and full-year 2018 earnings.

About Albany International And Its Prospects

Albany International (AIN) has two business segments: a machine clothing business and an engineered composites business. The machine clothing business is a mature business which has been through some market disruption requiring considerable adaptation and restructuring. That business has now settled into a fairly steady state producing solid and stable profits and cash flows, but with minimal growth prospects. The engineered composites business is engaged in design and production of advanced composite parts for the aviation industry, has high growth prospects, and is currently in the challenging process of ramping up production to meet demand. First quarter 2018 earnings are due for release after market close on this Monday May 7, 2018. Zacks Investment Research EPS forecast (1 analyst only) is $0.47, compared to $0.46 reported last year, on a non-GAAP basis. The GAAP EPS for 1st quarter 2017 was $.12 lower at $0.34 due to non-GAAP adjustments for foreign currency revaluation effect and restructuring and other non-routine expenses. The difficulty with having a single line forecast of $0.47 EPS is if there is a miss or a beat, it is not possible to discern which items of revenue or expense caused the miss or beat. To overcome this, I have prepared some historical reviews and detailed projections below to arrive at a projected EPS for 1st quarter 2018, against which I will provide a comparison of actual results following the earnings release. As always, I warn that these projections are not forecasts, and should not be treated as such. They are merely a tool for quantifying expectations in detail and potentially gaining insights into why expectations are not met.

Machine Clothing Historical Earnings Review And Projections For 2018

Machine Clothing – Steady And Reliable Profits And Cash Flows, Despite Necessary Restructuring – Highly Successful In Adapting To A Changing market

The Machine Clothing (MC) segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. This is a mature business with limited growth prospects, but one that has proven able to hold its ground and continue to generate stable profits and cash flows, despite strong competition and changing product demand. From the company’s 2017 SEC 10-K filing:

During the last several years, we have engaged in significant restructuring that included the closing of a number of manufacturing operations. These restructuring activities were intended to match manufacturing capacity to shifting global demand, and also to improve the efficiency of manufacturing and administrative processes. Future shifting of customer demand, the need to reduce costs, or other factors could cause us to determine in the future that additional restructuring steps are required.

And:

The Machine Clothing segment is the Company’s long-established core business and primary generator of cash. While it has suffered from well-documented declines in publication grades in the Company’s traditional markets, the paper and paperboard industry is still expected to grow slightly on a global basis, driven by demand for packaging and tissue grades, as well as the expansion of paper consumption and production in Asia and South America. We feel we are now well-positioned in these markets, with high-quality, low-cost production in growth markets, substantially lower fixed costs in mature markets, and continued strength in new product development, technical product support, and manufacturing technology. Because of pricing pressures and industry overcapacity, the machine clothing and paper industries will continue to face top line pressure. Nonetheless, the business retains the potential for maintaining stable earnings in the future. It has been a significant generator of cash, and we seek to maintain the cash-generating potential of this business by maintaining the low costs that we have achieved through previous restructuring, and competing vigorously by using our differentiated and technically superior products to reduce our customers’ total cost of operation and improve their paper quality.

The above statements by the company are consistent with the reported financial results as per TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

For an excellent summation of the reported actuals in TABLE 1 above, I quote/paraphrase, Mr. Joe Morone, Albany International’s outgoing President and CEO, speaking at the company’s 4th quarter 2017 earnings call:

A roughly 10% decline in publication grades sales offset by a combination of steady or incrementally growing sales in the other grades. Publication grade sales declined to approximately 23% of total revenue compared to 25% a year ago.

Drop in gross margin in the quarter due to higher than normal end-of-year underutilization of capacity.

Gross margin expected to bounce right back in Q1 and full year 2018, gross margin in line with the full year average of the past two years.

Full year 2017 sales excluding currency, gross margin, operating income and adjusted EBITDA were all virtually identical to full year 2016. For both years, full year gross margin was 47.5% and full year adjusted EBITDA was at the very high end of our normal range of $180 million to $195 million.

Although publication grade sales are likely to continue to erode at… 5% to 10% annual rate… they have now become a small enough part of our sales mix… incremental growth in the other grades should… offset those publication grade declines.

…time to think of Machine Clothing for the long term as a stable business with some potential for incremental sales volume increases…

The important takeaway from TABLE 1 is the remarkable consistency of sales, gross profit percentage of sales and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) on a TTM basis over the last 8 quarters. It reflects outgoing president and CEO Joe Morone’s response to a question on the 4th quarter 2017 earnings call: “I know for many years John and I have talked to investors who have viewed Machine Clothing as a melting iceberg, I think it’s time to bury that analogy. This thing is a rock.”

Projections For Machine Clothing For 1st Quarter And Full Year 2018 -

Given the remarkable consistency in quarterly TTM results over the eight quarterly periods reviewed, my projections for the 1st quarter and full-year 2018, in TABLE 1 above, are based approximately on actual results for the prior corresponding periods. Accordingly, given the consistency in past earnings results, I have a high degree of confidence in those projections. If the reported earnings for 1st quarter are significantly different to those projections, it will be possible to quickly identify where any differences are, and from there the causes.

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) Historical Earnings Review And Projections For 2018

Albany Engineered Composites – The Growth Segment With Some Of The Volatility Often Associated With Growth

Albany Engineered Composites has good growth prospects and is described in AIN’s FY 2017 SEC 10-K filing as follows:

The Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) segment, including Albany Safran Composites, LLC (ASC), in which our customer SAFRAN Group owns a 10 percent noncontrolling interest, provides highly engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the aerospace and defense industries. AEC’s largest aerospace customer is the SAFRAN Group and sales to SAFRAN (consist primarily of fan blades and cases for CFM’s LEAP engine) accounted for approximately 14 percent of the Company’s consolidated net sales in 2017. AEC, through ASC, is the exclusive supplier to this program of advanced composite fan blades and cases under a long-term supply contract. Other significant AEC programs include components for the Lockheed F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF), fuselage frame components for the Boeing 787, Sikorsky CH-53K, and Lockheed JASSM programs; vacuum waste tanks for Boeing 7-Series aircraft; components for the Rolls Royce lift fan of JSF; and the fan case for the GE9X engine. In 2017, approximately 30 percent of the AEC segment’s sales were related to U.S. government contracts or programs.”

Before undertaking the projection for the composites business as a whole, I need to examine in detail the area of highest potential growth - the arrangement with Safran through Albany Safran Composites (ASC) to produce the fan blades and casings for the LEAP jet engine. The LEAP engine was developed by CFM International, a 50-50 joint venture between GE Aviation and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines. It is the best-selling engine in CFM’s history. The company has sold almost 14,000 of them valued at more than $200 billion (U.S. list price).

Albany Safran Composites (ASC)

Highlights of the arrangements with Safran in relation to Albany Safran Composites, LLC (ASC) (sourced from Albany’s SEC 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings) -

The common shares of ASC are owned 90 percent by Albany and 10 percent by Safran.

Albany received a $28 million preferred holding in ASC which includes a preferred return.

ASC is the exclusive supplier to Safran of advanced 3D-woven composite parts for use in aircraft and rocket engines, thrust reversers and nacelles, and aircraft landing and braking systems (the “Safran Applications”).

AEC net sales to Safran were $119.2 million in 2017 (~44 percent of net sales in the AEC segment, and ~14 percent of the Company’s consolidated net sales), $88.9 million in 2016, and $58.1 million in 2015. Safran is AEC’s largest aerospace customer and sales to SAFRAN consist primarily of fan blades and cases for CFM’s LEAP engine.

The SAFRAN Group and AEC, through ASC, is the exclusive supplier to CFM’s LEAP program of advanced composite fan blades and cases under a long-term supply contract.

AEC may develop and supply parts other than advanced 3D-woven composite parts for all aerospace applications, as well as advanced 3D-woven composite parts for any aerospace applications that are not Safran Applications (such as airframe applications) and any non-aerospace applications.

I also have actual numbers of LEAP jet engines delivered by quarter from General Electric’s (GE) SEC filings and projections of 2018 deliveries from the GE 1st quarter earnings call. From the foregoing, I have pieced together a picture of ASC’s contributions to AEC earnings, together with projections for 2018. I start with projected numbers of LEAP engine deliveries per TABLE 2.1 below.

TABLE 2.1

Next, I extract the data showing ASC’s financial results for 2017 and prior periods (sourced from the table included in Note 10 to Albany’s SEC 10-K filing for FY2017 and in similar tables included in SEC quarterly filings for other periods). I combine this data with shipment information per TABLE 2.1, to produce TABLE 2.2 below.

Looking at the 2017 quarterly sales figures in TABLE 2.2, it is difficult to see any correlation on a sequential quarter basis between LEAP engine deliveries reported by GE, and ASC sales to Safran. However, Q2 2017 and Q3 2017 sales were $30.1 and $28.3 million, respectively, versus just $18.5 and $17.4 million for the corresponding periods in 2016. So, as would be expected, ASC sales to Safran are increasing as LEAP engine production is ramped up – it is just that LEAP engines deliveries for a quarter are not presently a useful guide for projecting sales for that quarter. This is not surprising, as the company is ramping up production to meet a schedule of increasing future deliveries. GE reported they are currently 70 engines behind schedule with deliveries of LEAP jet engines but expect to catch up by Q3 2018. ASC may presently be in line with, or ahead of schedule with fan blade deliveries. As the program advances, variations in the numbers, if any, between jet engine and fan blade deliveries, should start to smooth out, and jet engine deliveries may become a reliable pointer to ASC sales revenues.

For now, in the absence of any better information, and to complete my projections of sales, I have projected AEC’s sales for 1st quarter 2018 to be $80 million, up ~5% from December 2017 quarter. Projecting Q1 2018 operating income for AEC is also challenging. Q4 2017 operating income of $585,000 is a $9.9 million improvement from the operating loss of $9.3 million in Q3 2017. Around $7.5 million of that improvement is due to lower restructuring and other non-routine costs in December 2017 quarter, leaving an operating improvement of ~$1.8 million. To further complicate the matter, Note 10 to the 2017 financials filed with the SEC indicates the ACS Safran segment incurred a $7.279 million loss in the December 2017 quarter (see Memo at foot of TABLE 2.2). John Cozzolino, CFO of Albany, did mention during the Q4 2017 conference call there were a lot of inefficiencies at present with the training of new employees and ramping up of production at the new plant in Mexico, which only recently commenced shipment of LEAP fan blades. But if that is the case, this could mean the non ASC parts of AEC have shown a ~$9 million improvement in Q4 2017 versus Q3 2017, and that could carry into Q1 2018.

It has to be noted, I am comparing after tax loss for ASC with operating income (loss) for total AEC. It could be the $7.279 million loss for ASC in Q4 2017 was caused by an adjustment related to tax, or something else below the operating profits line. As with the projection for sales, I have made an arbitrary projection of $1.2 billion operating income (EBIT) for AEC for Q1 2018. When the Q1 2018 actual results come to hand, it will be interesting to see how far out that projection is, and what has caused the variation. I will be looking at the reported results for ASC in Note 10 to the financials to see if any further understanding can be gained as to what caused the $7.279 million loss in Q4 2017 and what the Note 10 reported result is for Q1 2018. I now move on to provide a comprehensive financial review of the whole of AEC. As for Machine Clothing, I provide 8 quarters of trailing twelve months sales, costs, and earnings statistics in TABLE 3 below,

TABLE 3

As mentioned above, it has been difficult to come up with a projection for 1st quarter and full year 2018 for the engineered composites side of the business, with any degree of confidence. It should be understood the 1st quarter and full year 2018 figures in TABLE 3 are not forecasts, but projections against which actual results can be compared to better inform future projections. They are also needed to complete projections for the whole company. I do believe it is possible to project the machine clothing results in a meaningful way, and if those figures are close to actual, the overall projection should be meaningful. I am now in a position to summarize the overall projections for 1st quarter and full year 2018, including corporate costs, net interest expense, and income tax, as per TABLE 4 below.

TABLE 4

The projections in TABLE 4 do not include any provision for foreign currency effect and restructuring and other costs, although there will almost certainly be some of these effects in the quarter. Without these items, the projection provides an idea of the results Albany might achieve in the absence of restructuring and other costs. The effective tax rate of 29% used in my projections is based on the range of 27-31% provided by Albany's CFO in the 4th quarter 2017 conference call. It should also be noted Albany will be adopting new revenue accounting standards effective January 1, 2018 which could impact on reported results and prior period comparatives.

Southwest Airlines Jet Engine “Explosion” - Implications For Albany International

It seemed to me that a fan blade causing the Southwest Airlines jet engine “explosion” had some relevance to a manufacturer of jet engine fan blades. So, I reached out to Heather Kralik, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, at Albany for comments and answers, and received helpful responses as follows.

In relation to whether Albany International supplies fan blades for the CFM56 jet engine, the type that failed on the Southwest Airlines flight, the response was, “Albany does not supply fan blades for the CFM56 jet engine”.

In response to how Albany’s manufacturing process differs from digital printing of fan blades for jet engines, “The manufacturing process for the LEAP fan blades is not a digital printing process, but rather Albany’s composite 3D weaving technology produced on proprietary equipment and control systems. The 3D weaving process allows us to go beyond the traditional composite fabrication processes by weaving or interlocking the individual carbon fibers together to create a shape, injecting resin and finally curing the part. Ultimately, creating the strength and part integrity of a comparable metal part.

In relation to security under contracts for manufacture of fan blades for the LEAP jet engine, “Albany is under a Life of Program contract with Safran on the LEAP engine. Albany is the sole provider for the fan blades on the LEAP engine.”

In relation to comparing the competing technologies of digital printing using metal alloys versus carbon fiber jet engine fan blades, “We are not aware of any other company that can do 3D weaving. As for the 9X jet engine, we are not in a position to discuss the technology that’s used to manufacture those fan blades.”

Those answers are very encouraging. Sole supplier for the GE/Safran LEAP jet engine, with large actual and potential sales orders.

I also came across this article describing a particular advantage of lightweight carbon fiber fan blades, of relevance to the Southwest Airlines incident, and to Albany’s prospects for future fan blade business: “A carbon-fiber casing can be used because the impact on — and potential for damage to — the casing in the event of inflight fan-blade loss is much less than for a titanium blade.”

Albany International – A Buy, Hold, Or Fold?

Closing share price on Friday, May 5, was $58.35 and based on Albany’s FY 2017 GAAP EPS of $1.03, the current P/E ratio is 56.6. If I take the projected EPS of $2.13 for FY 2018 per TABLE 4 above, the forward P/E ratio would reduce to 27.4. But Albany has the possibility to grow earnings significantly beyond 2018. Management have given some limited forward guidance beyond 2018, but I would prefer to see how Q1 2018 results turn out before undertaking any projections beyond 2018 (it will also be useful to see the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standard effective 2018). However, if the ramp up in LEAP numbers per TABLE 2.1 can be achieved, and cost efficiencies are achieved with improving proficiency and volumes, it is obvious the EPS figure has room to increase further. That could bring down the P/E ratio sufficiently to make Albany an attractive investment at the present share price. I do think either this or the June quarter’s results will start to give a clearer picture of how the composites side of the business is progressing, and that will influence any decision to buy, hold, or fold.

