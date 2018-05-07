Trading Mistake 2: Case Study - Guess?

Guess (GES) is a stock I tried to get long multiple times back in 2016 and in the initial part of 2017. As the chart illustrates below, Guess kept on generating weekly swings (in a down-market that is), but remained caught in a viscous downward spiral for months on end. Before we get into the mistakes I made, lets look at why Guess attracted me in the first place as a potential value play.

The main calling card was the company's valuation which was very low both compared to the Guess's peers as well as the company's average historic valuations. In 2016, Guess had an ultra low book multiple of 1.0 and a sales multiple of 0.5. We had never seen these type of valuation numbers from this stock over the past decade. Furthermore at that time, we still had positive earnings ($0.96 in EPS), a solid dividend ($0.90 annually) and practically no debt to speak of on the balance sheet. The "valuation" in potential value plays always looks enticing at the time. It certainly was the case with Guess back in late 2016.

However there always is a trade off between a strong potential value play and the obvious risks that come with it. The clear disadvantage that Guess had at the time was its operating margins which actually sunk to under 3% by January 2017. Remember this key financial metric (which quickly demonstrates whether brand power is eroding at a rate of knots or not) was well over 17% back in 2010 so the alarm bells were definitely ringing. When stocks are dirt cheap compared to their historic norms, it is usually because they have no clear distinct competitive advantages in the sector they are operating in. Its crucial the trader knows this from the outset. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Therefore when trading or investing in potential plays, here are mistakes to avoid which I have learned the hard way.

Not Doing Enough Fundamental Analysis: It has been said many times, more risk lies with the investor rather than the respective investment. I believe there is a lot of truth to this which is why a lot of traders/investors try to minimize their risk by being highly diversified. Here is the problem though with having a highly diversified portfolio. When the going gets tough with a few positions, human nature will always liquidate the perceived weakest position first. Therefore, if you are going to trade stocks with no perceived competitive advantage, it is vital that you do the necessary fundamental analysis to strengthen your belief. Traditional value plays with these types of valuations should be researched far more than mid caps and large cap stocks. Guess despite its huge run up over the last 12 months is still a small cap stock with a market cap of $1.87 billion. Fashion trends as well as fierce competition in the jeans space especially is why one can't see meaningful market share gains for Guess, especially in the US. Better supply chain management as well as international growth will help but the lack of a cost advantage will impinge on share price growth over the long term one would feel. However, by not doing the homework necessary, I eventually gave up on this stock after trying to pick a bottom on multiple occasions.

Not Waiting For The Pattern Of Lower Lows To End: This point is key especially in stocks which are in a bear market. Trading swing lows work much better when the stock in question is making higher highs. Trading a break-out is a much better strategy when dealing with something like Guess in 2016 and early 2017. Furthermore simply using the 200 day moving average as support, one could use this price as a fixed stop price if the price of the shares broke through. The chart below illustrates how one could have either waited for Guess shares to break through its 200 day moving average or its previous higher high. This was the trigger to go long due to vastly improved risk/reward profile of the trade.

In trading, the trader which has the most good ideas usually makes the most money. We need to become more clued into stocks which are being left by dead by the market. I will persevere more next time round.

