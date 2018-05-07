North American Energy Partners: Still Room To Run

Introduction

North American Energy Partners Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is a company that provides Heavy (Earthworks) Construction and Mining Services primarily in Canada's Oil Sand industry, which trades on both the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. I believe it is one of the more promising opportunities in an industry without a lot of optimism right now. As with most businesses associated with oil in the previous decade, NOA experienced significant growth as global investment in the industry exploded. NOA was considered a contractor of choice for many multinational companies due to their history and knowledge of working in the specific region of Northern Alberta due to their ability to get projects delivered and fully operating quickly. However, as investors' appetite for investing capital into resource projects started to wane after the financial crisis, NOA was forced into some difficult financial situations after being too optimistic about the industry's near term future. The utilization of NOA's fleet of leased and owned equipment was impacted greatly, which led to cash flow problems. In 2012 current CEO Martin Ferron was brought in to help turn things around, which involved selling off significant portions of their business to ensure that they could stabilize in a rapidly changing business environment. This "resizing" is representative in their financial statements as revenue decreased from $470.4 million in 2013 to $292.5 million in 2017 (NOA 2017 Annual Report).

After almost a decade since the financial crisis, NOA's management has started to become very optimistic about the company's future with major investments in areas where they feel they can leverage their strengths in a market that still is not attracting a lot of attention. Today NOA has a market capitalization of $234.1 million (2017 Net Income $5.26 million; P/E 44) and an enterprise value of $307.9.3 million (2017 EBITDA $62.01 million; EV/EBITDA 4.96). Since 2012 NOA has reduced their outstanding common shares by over 25% (NOA 2017 Annual Report). A year ago, management had laid out the goal to grow both revenues and EBITDA by 15% per year for 2017, 2018 and 2019 by pursuing projects not only in their traditional region of Alberta, but also exploring opportunities in other areas such coal and copper mines in British Columbia. This diversification initiative has resulted in 20% of their revenues in Q4 2017 being derived from outside the oil sands. In the Q4 2017 conference call CEO Martin Ferron stated "Based on our assessment, estimates for 2018 and 2019, our stock is currently trading at enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiples of 4 and 3.5 respectively. Surely these numbers are way too low given our strong growth profile and diversity, a rhetorical question".

Company Overview

In the past 10 years the oil sand industry's growth expectations have been greatly reduced as a result of a combination of low oil prices, lack of pipeline capacity and a major shift in government policies & regulation. Two major changes that have impacted NOA's growth potential are the carbon tax being levied specifically on oil sands facilities as well as the overall emissions cap limit of 100 metric tons of carbon per year. With existing technology, it will not be too long before the industry reaches this level and once it hits it, big capital project opportunities for NOA will be reduced as they are forced to compete for operational support and maintenance capital projects. That being said, many of the existing mines that are currently operating have decades of production remaining which will require ongoing earthworks construction activities. In this type of normalized environment, it may take some time before enough capacity leaves the region to ensure that NOA can start executing more consistently profitable work.

At first glance some investors may incorrectly compare NOA to company like NACCO (NYSE:NC) however there are some very big differences between the companies that need to be pointed out. For one, NOA has historically earned over 50% of their revenue from lump sum and unit rate contracts whereas NC earns a good portion of their revenue from cost plus arrangements (NOA 2017 Annual Report). Lump sum and unit rate compensation generally puts more financial risk on the contractor if they experience any unexpected hurdles during a project execution. These types of arrangements typically indicate that the market they are competing in is a relatively competitive as it would be much more preferable for a contractor to not take on any financial risk if given the choice. Another big difference is the regions in which they operate. Northern Alberta is still suffering from the effects of the overinvestment of mining equipment by numerous companies. Basically, too many contractors allocated large mining equipment to the region when the project pipeline was enormous, and now too few have moved equipment out of the region. This imbalance has allowed the extremely competitive environment to persist amongst suppliers. One of the most promising metrics for NOA though is that recently only 7% and 9% of their revenue was earned from what they consider to be "Construction Services" in 2017 and 2016 (NOA 2017 Annual Report). The remaining amount was earned from "Operational Support" work. This seems to be result of a few large operational support contracts that were signed about 1-2 years ago as this metric (until recently) was drastically more weighted to construction. Given that management has limited their "15% growth target" to only 3 years; it might be that many of these contracts are expected to ramp down in activity around the same time at which point the percentage of operational work may revert back to historical levels. Lastly, NOA owns a very large fleet of equipment that must be maintained, rebuilt and replaced as time goes on, where much of the required equipment is supplied by the customer to NC in their contracts. This pool of capital is required in order to earn their revenue in most cases and will have to be replaced at some point at which will represent a huge outflow of cash. The ability of the company to manage this pool of capital well over the life of the fleet can give a contractor like NOA a significant competitive advantage which translates to the productivity of their work force and their ability to compete with other contractors and earn a reasonable profit at the same time. There is an art to ensuring it is the right size for existing demand in the market place so that the company can get an acceptable return on its deployment.

Valuation

Based on NOA's business and the nature of the project work it performs, I don't believe a DCF model would be the best way to value their company. Currently NOA pays a minimal amount of dividends to its shareholders so it may make sense to look at the business from a potential acquirer's perspective in terms of book value per share and near term gains from existing contracts. The key is to determine how much cash NOA is going to bring in from their contract work after we account for the net change in their equipment purchases (purchase/disposal). In 2017 NOA had operating cash flow of $49.7 million with a net $33.8 million of capital purchases and upgrades (purchases less proceeds of sales of property and equipment) which equals $15.9 million (NOA 2017 Annual Report). Under this metric you are paying about a multiple of almost 20 in relation to EV which may be reasonable considering their goal is to grow 15% over the next 2 years, but it really depends on if these large contracts will be renewed in the future. Unfortunately there are not a lot of like-for-like comparable companies to NOA that are publicly traded. Aecon (TSE: ARE) which competes against NOA in the region is a much more diversified Canadian construction company (which currently has an offer from China Communications Construction) and trades at a EV/EBITDA of 8.64, P/B of 1.48 and a P/CF of 10.8 compared to EV/EBITDA NOA's 4.96, P/B 1.36 and P/CF 3.70. If we were to consider this as an appropriate level for NOA we could see a large increase in their price in the near-term future. You would just have to keep in mind that they are not 100% comparable companies and that there could be a lot of negative sentiment hanging over NOA's stock due to all the challenges that the oil sand industry is facing.

Some of the risks in this stock that investors should consider are that NOA's customer base is extremely concentrated to about 5 different clients who represent nearly 100% of their total revenue. Another big risk is that most of their contracts allow for their customers to unilaterally reduce or eliminate work with an extremely short period of notice. This could cause an extremely amount of volatility in the stock price if something unexpected should occur. So if you are not mentally prepared to experience this type of stock behavior I would stay clear. I however still believe there is still room for this stock to run at today's price level of around $8.30 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They recently released their Q1 2018 results which reported a 23% increase in revenue and EBITDA compared to Q1 2017 with a lot of optimism still left for the remaining year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.