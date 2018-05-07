Substratum Breakout Incoming

The small market cap of this cryptocurrency makes it deal for huge 10x returns like we saw for many investors in 2017.

The relatively new cryptocurrency is poised to profit massively from the recent attacks on net neutrality.

Although it suffered from the crypto crash of 2017, it's showing very strong signs of a potential breakout.

With the recent attacks on net neutrality by our current government officials, many have wondered whether the Internet will continue to be a bastion of freedom or go the way of the dinosaur.

Thankfully, with new and revolutionary cryptocurrencies such as Substratum (SUB-USD), the internet will be protected once and for all - and the power to create, view, and share content will be put back into the hands of the average user.

Substratum Value Investing

Fundamentally, Substratum is an incredibly valuable cryptocurrency due to its single-minded purpose: to stop government censorship and privacy invasions regarding the internet.

Based on the revolutionary blockchain technology which spawned Bitcoin, Substratum uses a collective series of "nodes," or users who hold sufficient amounts of Substratum, to act as a sort of "Tor Network" which pings off different IP addresses to mask users.

In layman's terms, this means that once Substratum takes off, anyone engaging with the system will have a "firewall" up, so to speak, which will prevent the government from tracking and censoring them.

Not only is this a major breakthrough for US residents, who are currently fighting to keep net neutrality in the laws, but especially for the residents of other more tyrannical governments, such as North Korea or China.

Substratum Technical Analysis

While virtually every single cryptocurrency took a major hit when Bitcoin tanked to a fraction of its former value, the crypto markets are showing signs of renewed life. Take a look at the chart pictured below.

While it may look like an inconspicuous chart to the average investor, a little bit of knowledge goes a long way. This daily chart of Substratum is exhibiting a "cup and handle" sign, which is typically a very bullish indicator which is indicative of an upcoming breakout.

While we're showing signs of a monthly resistance at the .0001 BTC price level, Substratum is very obviously knocking on its door. As I said, the cup and handle pattern is typically indicative of a breakout, so I wouldn't be surprised if there's a huge spike within the few days.

Indicators of Growth

In addition to the bullish cup and handle chart pattern, the MACD and Stochastic RSI are also very bullish. Upon taking a close look, it appears that we could be due for a spike very, very soon.

The MACD, which measures momentum, looks as if it's just about to cross over on the hourly level, which signifies we could be due for a surge over the upcoming day or two.

In addition to this, the Stochastic RSI, which measures relative highs and lows, just crossed over, meaning that we could be entering into a brand new bull market.

This combined with the fact that Bitcoin has been surging lately, and faith has been restored in the cryptocurrency market, tells us that there's a very good chance of Substratum surging over the next couple of days.

Once it gets past the multi-month resistance level of .0001 Bitcoins as well, there's no telling how high it could go. Passing a resistance often leads to a surge in consumer sentiment and faith, which is often mirrored by a correlative surge in the price of the asset as well.

Bottom Line

While this analysis is by no means extensive, the indicators and chart patterns tell a clear story - we can likely expect a breakout sometime over the next few days, and maybe even enter into a whole new bull market after that.

Substratum is fundamentally valuable due to its natural ability to help users circumnavigate government censorship laws, and as more and more people become increasingly concerned over their internet privacy, we can expect to see this cryptocurrency surge in value.

The technical analysis, momentum indicators, and relative high-low indicators all tell the same story: we're due for a breakout. So whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, it may be a good idea to stash away a little part of your portfolio with Substratum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUB-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.