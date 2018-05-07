Looking Beyond GE's Deep Problems And Contemplating A Turnaround

There is no shortage of analysts attributing the problems of General Electric (GE) to decades of bad decision-making, including the more recent Baker Hughes acquisition among other things, which seems to be just the latest additional factor pulling down this company's market cap. And the problem cannot be seen as being anything but severe given the significant loss in shareholder value. In July, 2016 its stock was worth $32/share, while now it is trading at under $14/share. Its decline predates this latest downturn in its stock value, with its all time stock price high of over $58/share now eighteen years behind us, and perhaps it is entirely possible that such a stock price value will never be reached again. But then again, there is often nothing like a good comeback story, and I don't believe that GE should be written off as an entity which could not still produce one. In fact I do see plenty of assets that this company has which could form a basis for a turnaround and the foundations for a company which could once again become a true American icon.

Baker Hughes may not be such a loser bet in the longer term. It could become a platform for innovation opportunities.

The new Baker Hughes unit of GE, which now includes GE's own oil and gas unit produced revenue of $5.4 billion in Q1 of this year, and an operating loss of $144 million according to GE's Q1 report. I should note that according to the separate Baker Hughes-GE Oil and Gas presentation, its operating loss was $41 million, so there seems to be some discrepancy. The result is by no means something for current investors to be excited about, given that it is currently a money loser. It can also be argued that it introduces a great deal of volatility in regards to future GE financial results, because after all, the oil and gas business is highly volatile. But based on last year's GE results, where they produced $122 billion in revenues, the new combined Baker Hughes - GE Oil and Gas unit will make up about one sixth of the GE business by revenue. The level of volatility that it is likely to cause within the context of the overall business is therefore likely to be manageable.

While many people see this new part of the GE as an overall negative, I personally think that the Baker Hughes unit could end up becoming a huge opportunity for GE to do exactly what it has been known for throughout its history, namely to innovate. In my personal opinion there are few more opportune industries out there today aside from the oil and gas industry that will need more engineering innovation in order to keep going. The way I see it about half of all conventional oil that will ever be produced through conventional means has been extracted on this planet. This is just my own estimate based on cumulative global production data, such as what we have from the EIA, combined with global reserve data released by the likes of BP. Based on my rough estimate of cumulative production so far, the world already produced about 1.25 Trillion barrels of conventional oil. BP is currently reporting 1.7 Trillion barrels in total reserves, but it includes about 300 billion barrels of unconventional Venezuelan oil, as well as almost 200 billion barrels in Canadian oil sands & US shale in North America, as well as other unconventional sources around the world. Meanwhile, conventional oil discoveries have been meager in the past few years, suggesting there is not a lot left to be discovered. The rest of what is left will have to be extracted increasingly through more innovative solutions. Same goes for the hundreds of billions of barrels of unconventional oil that can potentially be extracted in decades to come, which will also require some very fancy engineering and a lot of vision and creative thinking.

I just recently covered the issue of the much-trumpeted 80 billion barrels in place discovered by Bahrain. It is an offshore tight oil field, which might be much like the shale fields in the US. As I pointed out however, combining existing offshore techniques with existing fracking might not be a feasible approach, because drilling off of platforms requires minimizing the number of wells, while shale drilling involves saturating the acreage available with fracked wells. The reason that offshore drilling requires minimizing the number of wells is because platforms are very expensive to produce oil from, so what is needed is wells that produce high volumes for a long period of time. Shale oil wells see a dramatic decline in production in the first few years, as we already know, leading to a dilemma in regards to how we will go about recovering as much as possible of that 80 billion barrels in place that Bahrain just recently announced.

This is only an example of the many technical challenges ahead of us when it comes to satisfying the world's continued thirst for oil in decades to come, where GE now has the launching platform necessary to become a leader. It remains to be seen whether it will actually capitalize on this opportunity that is currently being considered a liability. There have been rumors that GE wants to get rid of Baker Hughes, although that seems to be off the table for the moment. It remains to be seen whether it will do so after 2019, which is when the two year lock-up period expires. Personally, I think that GE could turn it into a valuable part of its overall business, given the needs of the oil industry, which I see GE's overall culture being a good fit for addressing. GE leadership may have other ideas in this regard.

Other opportunities for industry leadership.

Aside from oil and gas services, GE is well known for electrical power generation technology, including gas powered turbines, as well as a growing wind turbine business.

Source: GE.

As we can see, in the oil and gas sector that is now Baker Hughes, revenue is up, but profits are almost disappearing. But in the wind power segment revenues and profits are both up. And it is a growth segment as the chart shows, therefore there is much potential for GE to capitalize in this segment. In regards to its power generation business, things seem to be going in the wrong direction, but we should keep in mind the fact that power generation, whether we are talking about wind or more traditional gas or steam turbines are a global growth industry, given the projected needs for new power generation across the world.

Source: IEA.

As we can see, there is a lot of expansion of electricity demand on the horizon. This chart does not even include future demand that stems from replacing current aging capacity. The fact that GE has a strong business presence in this global sector should be considered to be a strong long-term asset, therefore it is one more reason to be more cautious in writing off this company's longer term prospects. The ingredients needed for a turnaround are there, it remains to be seen what its leadership will do with what they have to work with.

The task ahead.

Based on its Q1 results, It managed to increase revenues by 7% compared with last year's corresponding quarter, to $28.7 billion. At the same time, it took a loss on operations of $1.2 billion. With GE Capital bringing in revenue of $2.2 billion and an operating loss of almost $1.8 billion, it does not take much to realize where the problem lies. If it were not for GE Capital, this company would be looking rather good and solid, with only some minor problems in other segments, such as GE Power, where orders and revenues are down compared with last year, due most likely to the coal issue. Such problems on their own would not in my view present a huge challenge, as long as other segments tend to make up for any temporary difficulties in a struggling one.

It is unclear what will be the end-game for GE in regards to GE Capital. It may just opt to let it shrink to the point where it will become less and less consequential, covering losses along the way. Or it may opt to take some more proactive measures in order to get rid of it. It is thought that the plan to sell $20 billion worth of assets is meant to raise cash to deal with GE Capital's problems. Even so, unloading it may cost as much as $4 billion that GE might have to pay for a buyer to take it off their hands. I think this CNBC analysis sums up this problem the best. No matter how we want to spin it, GE will take a significant financial hit due to all the GE Capital headaches. But there will be life beyond this problem and as I pointed out there are plenty of launch platforms that GE has in its portfolio, which have the potential to return this company to greatness. So while its stock will suffer for a while longer most likely, there will be a point where I think it will be worth looking at buying GE in order to participate in a potentially exciting turnaround story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.