Deutsche Bank: Truly Dreadful

The world has enjoyed several years of recovery since the 2008 financial crisis. Financial markets have stabilized and most major universal banks have recovered, rebuilt their capital (or been recapitalized) and are now showing improved earnings and shareholder returns. US banks have led this recovery but most major UK and European banks have showed some improvement in recent years.

Deutsche Bank (DB) had a relatively "good" financial crisis compared with many. It demonstrated better risk management than many and did not require a full government rescue. It avoided the strategic error of merging with Dresdner Bank and, like the survivors, sought to take advantage of the weakness and withdrawal of some by increasing its market share in its core Corporate and Investment Banking business ("CIB"). In recent years the German economy has performed well. Yet Deutsche Bank's recent financial performance has been dreadful when compared to all other major universal banks. This is reflected in the poor performance of its stock.

DB data by YCharts

What are the underlying problems?

Deutsche's problems have been talked about in many places. Its core European markets are structurally less profitable for commercial and retail banking and it either lacks the exposure to or critical mass in many markets where the fee pool is higher and where margins are greater (for example in US and UK retail banking, US investment banking). But its problems run far deeper. Its core businesses have been very badly run in the past. Silos were encouraged and competition between rather than cooperation across divisions resulted. This created a completely dysfunctional corporate culture that has done lasting harm to the bank. Profitability has not been maximized on a firm-wide basis and the silo- culture of the firm is also responsible for the very well publicized problems in its critical infrastructure such as IT. (The former COO described Deutsche as being the "most dysfunctional company I have ever worked for.")

Looking at is specific businesses, Deutsche's core fixed income division in the past pursued revenues regardless of their profitability in a multi-year pursuit of market share. Within the bank, whilst risk management was effective at times, the appropriate cost of capital was not charged at the business unit level and so the pursuit of low profitability revenues became ingrained. Other divisions that demonstrated a higher risk adjusted return on capital and required less balance sheet to support them were starved of investment and management focus. The core fixed income business was also too reliant on leverage and a heavy use of balance sheet and thus became vulnerable to regulatory change. Deutsche has as a result been severely undercapitalized in the past and this has resulted in repeated capital raises which have further diluted shareholder returns.

In summary, as we have written elsewhere, (Why Universal Banks are Failing), Deutsche Bank lacks a moat; the ability to establish and sustain competitive advantage in its core businesses. It has been unable to protect its core franchise and market share from competing firms and so over time has been unable to generate superior returns. It is operating in many markets and businesses where local or purer play competitors are better placed. It has been undisciplined with its capital as it appears to have lacked adequate management information systems to properly price individual transactions and value the range of businesses it is active in. This is why it has so frequently persisted in conducting activities where the returns have not exceeded the true cost of doing business. It has been are staffed with and led by teams that were operating under and promoted according to a more is better mentality of increasing market-share and revenue rather than one where capital was treated as a scarce resource and priced and allocated according to the appropriate marginal rate. In a world where the biggest producers typically move to leadership positions, this generated further inertia. Finally Deutsche's leadership demonstrated weakness by allowing all of this to persist over many years. The bank was run for the benefit of its employees rather than its shareholders.

The result today is that Deutsche Bank suffers from a fundamental lack of profitability. Its use of balance sheet appears to be far less efficient that its peers. Despite its lack of core profitability it is far more levered than its peers. Its return on tangible equity has not exceeded its cost of capital for a long time and so it has destroyed shareholder value for years.

How has this impacted Deutsche's results?

Deutsche's Q1 results were shocking - by far the worst we have seen from any major bank in recent times. We take no encouragement from them. The numbers are getting worse on trend once legal settlements are excluded and the fact that Deutsche was already in the middle of its latest restructuring makes matters worse. We see no evidence of any progress having being made in fixing the core problem; a fundamental lack of profitability and inability to make returns in excess of its cost of capital.

Briefly looking at the aggregate detail. Net interest income fell 5% vs. Q1 17, non-interest income, which the bank is reliant on for 60% of total net revenues, also fell 5%. Expenses rose 2%. The cost/income ratio rose 6.3% to 92.6% (the best in class universal banks operate at or below 60%). Pre-provision profitability fell 51% to E520mm. Provisions for credit losses fell 34% to a E88mm (the only positive) and pre-tax profitability fell 51% to E432mm. Pre-tax margin fell 5.8% to 6.2%. This metric highlights the key problem. (US universal banks typically make well over 30%). Post tax annualized RoTE (the critical valuation metric in our framework) fell 3.6% to a pitiful 0.9%. Diluted shares outstanding rose 30% vs. Q1 17 and diluted EPS fell 83% to E0.24 annualized. Tangible book value per share fell 20% to E25.7. These numbers are truly awful. Despite the generally good market conditions that were evidenced in the good to excellent results of others, Deutsche Bank's revenues fell, costs rose and its margins and returns declined in nearly all areas. It is going in the wrong direction despite the very low base from which it started.

(Source: DB Q1 2018 Results Presentation)

Deutsche Bank has three main businesses, CIB, Private & Commercial Banking ("PCE") and Asset Management ("AM"). All are going backwards. CIB, which includes transaction banking, makes 55% of total net revenue (vs. 60% in Q1 2017) and holds 77% of total assets (vs. 75% in Q1 17). CIB net revenues fell 13% vs. Q1 17 driven by double-digit falls in revenue across all its businesses (transaction banking, origination & advisory and sales & trading). This contrasts with most its global competitors and the excuses given by management such as the industry fee pool falling simply do not stand up. It appears that Deutsche's core revenue engine is fundamentally broken and management does not appear to know how to fix it. Costs rose 2% and so pre-provision and pre-tax profitability in CIB collapsed, the latter by 74% to E205mm.

Smaller but similar trends of declining revenues, increasing costs and falling profitability were seen in the other two main divisions. We will not go into the detail in the interests of brevity but note that only AM, the smallest of the three divisions, had an industry comparable RoTE and even then the revenue, cost and profitability numbers are all moving in the wrong direction. Whilst a few-one off and FX related factors did not help matters, the contrast between Deutsche's results and that of its competitors at the division level as well as in aggregate is very telling. We also take no comfort from the fall in credit loss provisions. These will rise at some point from the current very low level as the economic cycle eventually turns down and/or interest rates eventually rise. Deutsche doesn't have the earnings to absorb any upturn in credit losses from today's very low levels.

Looking at the balance sheet, our view that Deutsche has a profitability and balance sheet problems are supported. Something is very wrong. Return on assets ("ROA") is only 0.32% (annualizing the data) and Deutsche's risk weighted assets constitute only 24% of total assets (and only 21% in CIB). This is a far lower percentage compared to other universal banks. Its derivative financial instrument positive market value also looks far higher as a percentage of total assets than other majors. This needs further investigation. Whilst Deutsche's reported capital ratios look adequate, we wonder if Deutsche is understating its risk weighted assets by using a model based approach and so is less well capitalized than is apparent. If not, then far too much of its balance sheet is being tied up in holding lower returning lower risk weighted assets as evidenced by its very low ROA. Deutsche also looks very levered despite its poor profitability which again raises questions about its capitalization and financial strength. Its leverage ratio (3.7% on a fully loaded basis) is lower than its peers.

In summary our view that Deutsche has a fundamental profitability problem in its core businesses. This is supported by the balance sheet data.

Management's Response

In response to the above a new CEO has been appointed and Deutsche announced that it will refocus its CIB, strengthening businesses that generate more stable revenues and those that are more important to its core European and multinational clients, whilst scaling back in some specific areas where it no longer enjoys sustainable competitive advantage. It wishes to shift the bank to a more stable earnings profile and grow its PCB and AM businesses. Some cost reductions were also announced and the bank committed to keep its adjusted cost base for 2018 at E23bn. (See Deutsche Latest Strategic announcement). More detail was given on the earnings call.

We are not convinced. Deutsche's fundamental problems, which go across much of the bank, are its business mix, a lack of profitability in its core businesses and a misuse of its balance sheet. The commitment to keep its adjusted cost base to 23bn represents an 8.7% reduction on the current annualized run rate. This is helpful but will not in itself address the profitability, balance sheet and business mix problems. And given the well publicized IT issues which will require further investment, we are not sure the cost target will be hit. Whilst starting to finally say the right things, we are not sure the new management has a strategy or a detailed execution plan to address the lack of core profitability and replace those revenues that will be lost as a result of the restructuring. It is fine to wish to grow the PCB and AM businesses. But this is exactly what many others are attempting to do and Deutsche does not have critical mass in these businesses in the most profitable market (the US) or those markets that are faster growing (the Asian markets). We also not convinced that Deutsche offers a unique value proposition in these businesses outside of Germany that will allow it to compete with the best in class.

Valuation

Deutsche is overvalued using most frameworks even after the recent fall in the stock. We use an excess return framework comparing the excess return over a hurdle rate to price/tangible book. Deutsche's stock is trading well above the 0.2 x tangible book valuation implied by our model after using very generous hurdle rates (which would implying a stock price of E5 area vs. E11.4 where the bank currently trades). Granted there may be a speculative floor in the stock price given the option value in a possible future turnaround. However given the ongoing deterioration in the bank's results and the long term failure of its past management to recognize and then address the bank's fundamental profitability problem, we would not consider investing in this bank until we see some more evidence of this. Today, based on the recent results, we believe that the bank's equity is uninvestible except on a highly speculative basis on the hope that this time it will be different.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We invest on a long-only basis in bank equity and bank capital securities where we see value.