Suncor: Q1 2018 Earnings Results Analysis

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy (SU) announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. I must admit that after seeing the impressive results posted by many of the company's peers, I was rather disappointed with these results. While the company did beat the expectations of its analysts, the results were not significantly better than previous quarters as was the case of other major oil producers. With that said, there were a few promising items in this report that could prove to be highly stimulative to the company's future results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy's first quarter 2018 earnings results:

Suncor Energy had total revenues of $8.807 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 12.7% increase over the $7.812 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company had total funds from operations of $2.164 billion in the quarter, which represents a 6.92% increase over the $2.024 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor had average production of 689,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2018. This compares rather unfavorably to the 725,100 boe per day average that it had in the first quarter of 2017.

The company acquired Mocal's 5% stake in Syncrude, adding approximately 17,500 boe per day of production to its total.

Suncor reported total net earnings of $789 million in the quarter, which works out to $0.48 per common share. This represents a substantial decrease from the $1.352 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

As was the case with several other large oil and gas companies that reported recently, Suncor saw its revenues grow year-over-year. The primary reason for this was that oil prices were significantly higher in the most recent quarter than in the first quarter of last year. As shown here, Brent crude traded for an average of $66.80 per barrel in the first quarter of 2018, up from $53.75 per barrel year-over-year:

Source: Suncor Energy

Contrary to what one might expect from an oil sands producer, the price of Brent crude has a much larger impact on the company's revenues than the price of West Canada Select. This is because of the company's expansive refinery network. Unlike many oil sands producers, Suncor Energy owns its own refineries, which it uses to refine its oil sands production. While there is not enough capacity at its refineries to handle all of its production, it is able to handle approximately 80% of it. This production thus ultimately ends up being sold at world prices (based off of Brent) instead of WCS pricing. Only about 20% of Suncor's oil sands production is exposed to the much weaker Canadian price environment.

Source: Suncor Energy

I will admit to being quite disappointed with the company's year-over-year production decline. As mentioned in the highlights, Suncor produced an average of 689,400 boe per day in the first quarter of 2018. This compares to 725,100 boe per day in the prior year quarter. There are two reasons for this sharp decline. The first is that the company's oil sands average production declined from 448,500 barrels per day a year ago to 404,800 barrels per day in the most recent quarter. The company's production was adversely impacted early in the quarter by poor weather conditions and it was ultimately unable to make up for this early loss of production later in the quarter. The second reason for the year-over-year production decline comes from the company's exploration and production division, which saw its average production go from 134,500 boe per day a year ago to 117,700 boe per day in the most recent quarter. This was largely due to natural production declines at its older fields in the UK and the Canadian east coast.

As I have discussed in previous articles on Suncor, the company has been diligently working to grow its production over the past several years and will continue to do so going forward. Hopefully this will result in the sharp production decline that we saw in the first quarter being a one-off event. For example, one of the company's more ambitious growth projects in recent years was the Fort Hills bitumen mine, which started production on January 27, 2018. The company is now in the process of ramping up production at this facility and will continue to do so until it reaches its maximum nameplate capacity of 194,000 barrels per day. A second major growth project for the company, Hebron, is also being ramped up. Suncor states that its ramp-up is currently producing ahead of schedule as it gets ever closer to its 30,000 barrels per day (net to Suncor) production capacity.

Suncor has also moved to stimulate its growth by acquiring stakes in projects being run by other oil companies. This effectively provides it with both a proportional interest in the production as well as a proportional responsibility for the costs of the project relative to its ownership stake. As mentioned in the highlights, Suncor closed a deal to acquire a 5% stake in Syncrude during the quarter. Syncrude is, for those that do not know, one of the largest producers of synthetic crude oil in the Canadian oil sands region. While Suncor already had a majority stake in the company, this purchase still served to increase its stake and thus increase its proportional allocation to Syncrude's production by 17,500 barrels of oil per day and will likely ultimately represent more as Syncrude itself continues to grow.

Suncor also entered into an agreement to purchase a 17.5% stake in the Fenja development project offshore Norway. Once this project closes, which is expected to happen in the second quarter, it will expand the company's base of non-oil sands assets. This is an area in which the company has been shrinking in recent years so this new investment is welcome.

The final thing that was somewhat disappointing at first glance was the company's very large year-over-year net income decline. However, this is not nearly as bad as it appears once we do some investigation. One reason for the decline was a $329 million unrealized loss due to currency fluctuations that adversely affected some of the company's U.S. dollar-denominated debt obligations. The same debt obligations resulted in a $103 million unrealized gain in the first quarter of 2017. As these are both unrealized transactions, we can safely ignore them as the company did not actually lose any money even though it did adversely impact the company's net income. In addition, Suncor's net income was boosted last year by a one-time $437 million gain on the sale of the company's lubricants business. While this was a real profit that does represent actual money coming into the company, it was not something that came about during the company's regular business operations. Therefore, we should back this out in order to accurately compare the most recent quarter to the prior year one. When we adjust for all of the above, we see that Suncor's net income actually increased slightly year-over-year.

In conclusion, Suncor's quarter was somewhat disappointing because of the early weather-related production decline. The company did move past that however and continued to make admirable progress on the overall growth story that has been surrounding it for quite some time. Overall, the quarter was adequate and the company retains its viability as a forward growth investment.

