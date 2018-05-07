Tucows' Long Runway With Optionality

Tucows (TCX) has an "outsider" CEO with a long path for growth through the company's fiber internet offering. From a sum-of-the-parts valuation, the fiber segment is a free option investors get at today's price. Elliot Noss has been a wonderful leader for shareholders that has built a domain services business and still growing mobile business. With high reoccurring revenue streams through domain name and email registration services, the business has needed reinvestment opportunities over the years. First was the Ting Mobile business, which provides retail mobile phones and services at a reasonable price. Now we are at the early innings of the fiber internet offerings.

Let's take a step back though and analyze a little bit of the back story on the company, to show how strategic and methodical it has been to generate shareholder value. While doing this it should provide us comfort with management controlling shareholder capital.

Events that drove value over the last decade

Elliot has been a big believer in large share buybacks at the right price. It's estimated that 50% of the company's outstanding shares were repurchased at 1x 2018 EBITDA. The chart below exemplifies how to implement a share buyback program.

2013 was the first year when Ting mobile was launched. It's incredible what management has done with it. Going from a domain name registration and services business to offering mobile services that's generated $83 million in 2017, and is growing at a double-digit clip. Think about that for a minute. In just four years, the company now has a business making 25% of its revenue. Not only that, it generates healthy gross margins at 46%. Let's dive into a little more of the granular economics of Ting mobile.

Customer acquisition costs in the past have been noted to be $100. Churn rate has been high, but management has been focusing on this. With churn rates now around 2.5% per month, implies a 3-4 year customer life. Subscriber growth and average revenue per subscriber have both been strong.

Exhibit 1: Select Financial Data

With 46% gross profits and ARPU of $487, we can figure out a cash on cash internal rate of return or net present value.

Exhibit 2: Economics on CAC

The unit economics look attractive as it costs Ting only $100 to get $457 of cash value on their investment or 4x the LTV. The risks are as the subscriber base gets larger, it could become more costly to acquire customers. In addition, churn rates could have a negative effect if Ting mobile sees spikes.

The Ting mobile business is growing into a nice business, but scale is needed to become attractive to larger network providers. At 172,000 subscribers, this is just a drop in the bucket, so I don't see a sale of the segment any time soon - that's not to say though, consolidation among the MVNOs might happen more rapidly. Even so, it's a profitable business that is growing nicely that offers excellent customer service, which is a competitive advantage in this space.

At 30% EBITDA margins and approximately 10% top line growth, 2018 estimated EBITDA could reach $27 million. At a conservative 10x EBITDA multiple, taking into consideration industry transactions and attractive unit economics, the Mobile business would be worth $270 million. In addition, factoring in a 2% reduction in the shares outstanding, the mobile business would be worth on a per share basis $26. I have to say it's quite remarkable what Mr. Noss has done with Ting Mobile. In just 5-6 years, this segment alone has $270 million of estimated value for a company that was worth $60-70 million 6 years ago.

The one risk I don't like about this segment is the rental arrangements for the usage of communication networks. As the subscriber base grows, leverage will come, but for now, Ting Mobile is at the mercy of its network providers.

Fiber Segment

Tucows got into the fiber internet business in 2014. It has been a slow process but now Ting Fiber is at 16,000 completed serviceable addresses and 85,000 serviceable addresses once the buildout is complete. With 4,500 current customers, penetration is at 28%. Management seeks 50% market penetration and healthy returns.

With estimated $2,000-$2,500 cost per serviceable address and gross margins of $900-$1,000 annually, cash on cash returns appear attractive. With very little maintenance requirements once the fiber is in the ground makes this business segment attractive with low churn rates. The biggest risk will be execution risk as lots of capital will be invested over the next few years.

To be conservative no value should be given to this business segment as there are too many unknowns. Let's not forget though this segment does have a long runway to become the largest business unit of the company, but to forecast some pie in the sky number 5 years from now would be risky. That's why until any meaningful revenue starts to contribute to the business, I am not willing to value this part. The unit economics look attractive and the segment right now, I consider, is an option for overall business. Just to be clear though, this segment could drive the future of this company along with the mobile business.

Domain Segment

The domain segment is a great business. The company earns fees on the registration of domain names. It's a capital-light business that provides a lot of cash. It's their legacy business that will keep providing cash to scale their Fiber and mobile businesses. With estimated revenue coming in 2018 of $250 million and 15% EBITDA margins, brings in $37.5 million. Using a conservative industry multiple of 10x EBITDA, gives a $375 million value or a per share price with a 2% reduction of $36.

Sum-of-the-parts

Conclusion

The business appears to be fairly valued, but investors get the free option of the fiber business. If traction is gained, there is a long path for growth. The subscriber base for Ting mobile is still small and Ting fiber is still at the build-out stage. Customer acquisition will be the next phase as more serviceable addresses come online.

The market appears to ignore the optionality of the company. Management is growing three separate business with little synergies. So, a spin-off could be in the making as scale is gained. This would serve as a nice catalyst. In addition, as more towns are announced being under contract for the build-out of fiber could serve as another catalyst. Just recently announced, Fuquay-Varina, NC will be receiving Ting fiber.

I wouldn't say these different segments are hidden assets, but by valuing each business unit separately, creates a different view. It's also worth noting two major investors in the company - Union Square a VC firm that has an outstanding track record and a German fund that I have only read investor letters from, but appears to be thoughtful and strategic to portfolio management.

