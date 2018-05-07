Kellogg: Great Time To Buy

Kellogg (K) has recently been a company on the decline. It has suffered from years of serious sales decline in nearly all operating segments, resulting in dwindling profits as well. However, the worst is likely over and recent results provide compelling evidence toward a turnaround in the near future. Now is the best time to buy into Kellogg.

K data by YCharts

The past couple of years has not been pretty, but 2017 was a strong recovery year. It hit all aspects of its forecast, including sales, profit, EPS, and cash flow while beginning many cost saving measures, including Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB) and supply chain optimizations (Project K). The past year's progress puts Kellogg right on its way to continued sales growth.

Q1 2018 results once again reaffirmed these hopes. Kellogg reported growth in both sales and profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. It also announced an increased investment in Africa by upping its holdings in food distributor Multipro and exercising its option to acquire a stake in Tolaram Africa Foods (TAF) for $420 million. This acquisition will contribute 3-4% of growth to total sales and will be important in the recovery process. Kellogg is trying to strengthen its grasp on emerging markets, including Asia and Latin America, which have been some of the few places where growth has continued to be achieved in these tough times.

Financials

2017 sales was $12.9 billion, less than a 3% decline year over year. While decreasing numbers are usually not a good sign, these show continued recovery in Kellogg’s sales. In Q1 2018, sales turned around and gained 4.7% YOY to $3.4 billion in the quarter. This return to growth was due to several factors. First, chips brand Pringles once again returned to growth, especially in European countries, following unexpected and unusual periods of slowdown in 2017. Secondly, Kellogg experienced improved performance in its cereals business, particularly its Special K brand. It was the largest source of sales decline in Kellogg’s Morning Foods segment, but has recently showed signs of stabilizing with increased market share in the US, Canada, UK, and other markets due to increased consumption. Q1 also saw robust growth in Frozen Foods, up 21%, and faster growth in emerging markets, including Asia and the Middle East.

Profit also grew nicely to $510 million in the quarter, up 5% YOY. EPS was up 11% to $1.19. Growth in sales played a part in this, but profit margin was key. Operating margin was up 0.4% even with the impact of Kellogg’s exit from direct store delivery and increased brand building costs. Supply chain optimizations have obviously worked their magic and continued margin expansion will help in the continuation of Kellogg’s current growth trajectory.

Cash flow is on track to hit $1.2 to $1.3 billion, meeting guidance, but not growing at a spectacular rate. It hit $1.15 billion in 2017 compared to $1.12 in 2016 and a good portion of the increase was due to discrete restructuring benefits. But as Kellogg continues to recover, cash flow will naturally rise as well.

Debt is always an important factor to consider and Kellogg looks fine on this front. It only has $408 million in short-term borrowings with $370 million in cash on hand. Its current cash flow will be sufficient to cover short-term liabilities. Beyond this, long-term debt does stand at a worrying $7.4 billion and this pile may hinder future growth acquisitions. But much of these notes have maturities far in the future and Moody’s has assigned Kellogg a good debt rating of Baa2 with a stable outlook. A chart of debt maturities is shown below.

Source: Kellogg

2018 Guidance

Shown below is Kellogg’s reaffirmed 2018 Base Financial Guidance

Source: Kellogg’s 2018 Q1 Earnings Slides

Q1 results has put Kellogg firmly on track to hit all aspects of its base guidance once again. But new investments in Africa allow it to add greatly to these numbers. Taking in the 8-month results for Multipro and TAF, sales is expected to be up 3-4% with profit up 5-7%. In 2018 and beyond, these investments provide solid growth potential for Kellogg. TAF is a leading manufacturer of packaged foods in Africa and Multipro is the largest food distributor in the growing markets of Nigeria and Ghana. These two established companies provide an excellent base for Kellogg to expand its own line of products into Africa.

Despite this, RX Bar will still play a pivotal role in Kellogg’s future. RX Bar was acquired in 2017 for $600 million as a natural food company known for its wholesome protein bars.

Source: RXBAR

Following recognized tax benefits, the end total was around $400 million, representing a 12 to 14 times EBITDA multiple. This price is very reasonable for a fast-growing company, as RX Bar is. Personally, I have mixed feelings about this acquisition. I know some who are weary of its “unique” ingredients and some flavors just don’t seem to work (Blueberry anyone?). But there are also many people who are captivated by these types of products. RX Bar brings Kellogg into a whole new line of products and a health-conscious consumer base that will be more loyal than others. RX Bar is the fastest growing US nutrition bar right now and it will be interesting to see if Kellogg can use its vast distribution network to find ways to accelerate its growth. If managed properly, this business can be a long-term growth driver for Kellogg. But even if it can’t, this is still a good purchase on a purely financial perspective. 12 to 14x EBITDA seems like a steal.

Cost Inflation

It is not a secret that inflation is affecting all industries right now. In particular, it has plagued many consumer goods companies, including General Mills (GIS), Hershey (HSY), Campbell (CPB), among others. I last wrote about General Mills in particular and the effects of inflation on it in a previous article. In it, I mentioned that among other factors, rising raw material costs and higher transportation costs are the key drivers in rising input cost inflation. Kellogg is not immune from these problems and rising fruit, grain, and wheat costs have no doubt taken its toll. However, cost cutting initiatives have offset many of these increases. Cost of goods sold actually fell 1% to 63% of sales in the quarter despite the increased input costs. In comparison, General Mills saw COGS rise 2% to 67.6% of sales in its most recent quarter.

These numbers show that inflation has been well managed by management on all levels. CFO Fareed Khan did acknowledge adverse effects of inflation on Q1’s earnings call, in particular rising freight costs, but is still confident that it will continue to be offset by Project K and ZBB savings. Kellogg can still realize half of its remaining savings from its supply chain optimization program, Project K, in 2018 and all remaining savings from ZBB. These measures will allow Kellogg to combat inflation in the short term. While probably not a permanent solution, it gives Kellogg time to target and optimize other parts of its business in response to a changing operating atmosphere.

Conclusion

Kellogg right now looks like a relatively solid company, recovering from years of sales decline and fighting hard to return to consistent growth on the top and bottom line. It has been doing this profitably so far and Q1 results were once again a testament to Kellogg’s turnaround potential. Recently, it has embarked on key cost cutting programs that aim to run a more effective company with higher margins. These steps have allowed it to successfully combat inflation, which has hit many of its peers hard. At this point, Kellogg is on the road to recovery and Q1 once again proved that they are firmly on the right track. Right now, is a good time for investors to jump in and buy. The stock is not expensive, with a PE ratio of just 16.6 times taking a price of $60. This puts it roughly in line with competitors such as Kraft-Heinz (KHC) and just slightly more expensive than General Mills. It has a 3.5% dividend, which while not a differentiator, will be valuable in a recovery process that will naturally take time. The worst is over for Kellogg and there is great upside potential for this stock. It is time to invest in it right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.