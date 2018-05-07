Midas Gold Could Be Acquired For A Generous Premium In The Next 18 To 24 Months

There is a mineral found in Stibnite that may be a strategic asset for the U.S. in its impending trade war with China.

Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX:MDRPF) is currently developing the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho and has been working with federal, state, and local regulators over the last few years to get the necessary approvals required to begin mining.

Figure 1: Site of The Stibnite Gold Mine in Central Idaho

There are three important catalysts that prospective investors need to be aware of that are critical to the investment thesis of Midas Gold Corp.:

The project has already received bipartisan support from 71 Idaho lawmakers and they recently asked the "President of the United States, Idaho's congressional delegation, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, the secretary of the Interior and the secretary of Agriculture to take the steps necessary to approve Midas Gold's Stibnite Gold Project in a timely cost-effective manner."

Midas Gold is likely to be acquired for a healthy premium in the next 18-24 months. Because of this, Midas Gold may be concealing their hand and underestimating the true reserves that lie in the mine. This article will aim to show the likely takeout prices assuming different gold prices and market assumptions

Overview of the Historic Stibnite Mining District

Gold prospectors flocked to Idaho around 1900 after the Thunder Mountain gold rush and continued mining the site until the end of World War II and the Korean War. The mine was periodically mined by various owners and operators until 1990, after which all mining ceased in the area. The environment was adversely impacted by all the mining and the EPA spent roughly $4 million to clean the area and restore the environment. Restoration and redevelopment efforts began in earnest in 2009.

Why Trump and His Administration Will Likely Approve this Project

Antimony is a mineral that is used as a fire retardant and metal strengthener. Its applications are used mainly in the defense and energy sectors for batteries, metals, fire suits, etc. During the second world war, nearly all of the U.S.'s antimony came from the Stibnite mine and the mineral played a critical role in America's war efforts. China controls about 83% of the world's antimony and if the Stibnite mine is approved, it would be the only domestic source of antimony. Considering Trump's stance on reducing our trade deficits with China and the importance of antimony in the defense and energy sectors, approving the Stibnite mine would seem likely to be on the top of his cabinet's agenda.

It's the Economy (and Environment), Stupid

When approved, the Stibnite Gold Mine is projected to create over $1 billion of economic value for Idaho and create nearly 1,000 jobs in the state. Moreover, annual payroll and local/state taxes are estimated to be $43 million and $86 million, respectively. If Trump is going to "Make America Great Again," he would likely view the Stibnite project as a favorable initiative that could advance his economic agenda.

Environmental objectives of the Stibnite project include reprocessing historical tailings, restoring fish passages, repairing historically impacted waterways, remediating areas contributing to water degradation, rehabilitating habitats and natural vegetation, and reusing materials that are on the historical mining site. Given that much of the regulatory hurdles of getting the Stibnite mine approved come from the U.S. Forest Service, the positive environmental impact of the mine should entice the U.S. Forest Service to move quickly on the approval process. The U.S. Forest Service is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Sonny Perdue (Republican and former governor of Georgia) is the current Secretary of Agriculture. About 75% of federal public land is managed by the department of the interior, with most of the remainder managed by the United States Department of Agriculture's United States Forest Service. Currently, the Secretary of the Interior is Ryan Zinke (Republican and former U.S. representative from Montana). Scott Pruitt is the current head of the EPA and was appointed by president Trump in February 2017.

In a public opinion survey of local Idaho residents (pg.33 of investor slide deck), 74.7% were in favor of the mine while only 20.7% were opposed. In the same survey, 72.7% of respondents said America should lead the way for mining precious metals while only 17.3% said it was ok for America to import critical products and metals (such as antimony) from China. The positive economic and environmental impact of the mine coupled with overwhelming bipartisan support should act as favorable tailwinds for the mine's development moving forward.

Midas May Have Incentive to Understate the True Reserves in the Mine

After the pre-feasibility study in 2014, Midas determined that there were roughly 6.6 million ounces of gold on the Stibnite site, 10 million oz of silver and roughly 225 million lbs. of antimony that was measured, indicated, and inferred. Measured indicates the most probable chance of being able to extract minerals from the ground and inferred is the least probable.

Typically, mines with less proven reserves and resources require less regulatory approval and the permitting timeline can be reduced by conservatively estimating mining resources. This could be a reason why Midas may be understating the true mining potential of the Stibnite gold mine.

Figure 2

For instance, Midas drilled 95 holes at the "Garnet" location (see figure 2) and dug up 1-2 million tons of earth containing 250,000 to 500,000 oz of gold at 5-8 grams per ton (g/t). For reference, 1 g/t is low grade (meaning there is less gold in each ton of dirt) while 10 g/t is high grade (more gold per each ton of dirt).

Figure 3

Open pit mines are usually around 1 while underground mines can be more lucrative (often 3-5+ g/t). There is obviously more risk drilling underground because the costs are higher if you do not find gold and there is a tradeoff because open pit mines are lower grade but typically cost less to mine. Aggregate grade between West End, Hangar Flats, and Yellow Pine was roughly 4 g/t at a depth of 141 feet. In the "Upper Midnight" section, the average grade of gold was 12.1 g/t at an average depth of 59 feet. For reference, below is a list of the top ten gold mines in the world by grade. In other words, if there is even a nominal amount of projected reserves in high-grade exploration targets such as Upper Midnight and Garnet, there could be a lot more gold in the Stibnite mine than the public realizes.

Figure 4

Moreover, if there are substantial amounts of gold in the "Upper Midnight" and "Garnet" locations, Stibnite Gold mine has the potential to be a top 10 gold mine in the world by grade quality, as evidenced by Figure 4.

Investors

Major institutional shareholders include Franklin Templeton, Mario Gabelli, Vista Gold, Sun Valley, VanEck, Teck Corp., Oppenheimer, Franco Nevada, and John Paulson. Franco Nevada purchased a 1.7% net smelter royalty and Teck purchased a 9.9% stake in 2013. In 2016, John Paulson invested ~$40 million in convertible notes. Remember, Paulson has a keen eye for outsized, off the wall investment opportunities and is probably best remembered for earning $4 billion while shorting the subprime housing market. Moreover, Paulson made significant money in gold between 2009 and 2011. The convertible bonds that Paulson invested in carrying a seven-year term and are senior, debenture bonds (meaning they're not backed by any collateral). The bonds only pay .05% and convert at roughly $0.27 per share, which should suggest Paulson has a high degree of conviction about the project. Paulson also has two directors on Midas' board as part of the financing agreement.

Valuation of the Project

Bearish Case (Gold at $1,200/oz.)

According to the pre-feasibility study conducted by Midas, the net asset value of the Stibnite mine is projected to be $555 million (assuming $1,200 gold price and $42 million in cash on hand). This implies $1.75 net asset value per share (~150% upside).

Figure 5

Figure 5 shows three recently acquired junior gold miners and their associated takeout values. The average price to NAV was roughly 0.85. If we use the same valuation and apply it to a bearish scenario for Midas, then we get an implied takeout value of about $1.49 per share (~112% upside).

Base Case (Gold at $1,350/oz.)

According to the base case scenario, the net asset value of the Stibnite mine is $894 million (assuming $1,350 gold price and $42 million in cash on hand). This implies $2.75 net asset value per share (~293% upside).

Figure 5 above shows three recently acquired junior gold miners and their associated takeout values. The average price to NAV was roughly 0.85. If we use the same valuation and apply it to a base case scenario for Midas ($1,350 gold price), then we get an implied takeout value of about $2.34 per share (~233% upside).

Bullish Case (Gold at $1,500/oz.)

According to the bull case, the net asset value of the Stibnite mine was $1.17 billion (assuming $1,500 gold price and $42 million in cash on hand). This implies $3.69 net asset value per share (~427% upside). Figure 5 shows three recently acquired junior gold miners and their associated takeout values. The average price to NAV was roughly 0.85. If we use the same valuation and apply it to a bullish scenario for Midas, then we get an implied takeout value of about $3.14 per share (~348% upside).

Timeline

As evidenced by the chart, Midas Gold is expecting a final record of decision in 18 months or so from the U.S. Forest Service. After that, permitting and project approval can begin.

Conclusion

Given historical precedent of other junior miner buyouts, it seems more likely that an acquisition is possible the closer we get to the final record of decision. If this process gets fast tracked, then final permitting and approvals could happen faster. Even under the most conservative, worst case scenario, it seems likely that a takeout price would be at least 100% above the current share price or at least $1.50 per share. Base and bull case scenarios suggest much higher takeout values.

To reiterate, there are three important catalysts for Midas Gold stock:

Favorable regulatory environment - If the Stibnite mine is approved, it would be the only domestic source of antimony. Considering Trump's stance on reducing our trade deficits with China, approving the Stibnite mine would seem likely to be on the top of his cabinet's agenda. Midas may be purposely understating the true wealth of the Stibnite mine to reduce regulatory hurdles and increase negotiating leverage with potential acquirers - if the high-grade potential of the "Upper Midnight" and "Garnet" locations are more fully developed, Stibnite has the potential to be one of the top 10 gold mines in the world because of the high grade and resulting lower costs to mine it. An acquisition seems likely in the next 18-24 months once the U.S. Forest Service releases its record of decision which would enable final permitting and approval of the mine.

Recommendation: I am recommending investors buy Midas Gold stock.

Other sources:

Midas Gold April 2018 Investor Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDRPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.