11% Yield Supported By Management Fee Waiver And Recent Insider Purchase

Worst case scenario for TPP is a complete markdown resulting in a NAV decline of $0.39 or 3% but would not impact interest income due to already being on non-accrual status.

Likely scenario for Rockdale is a complete markdown of the equity as the debt is covered by “significant assets” resulting in a NAV decline of $0.28 or 2%. Further markdowns would not impact interest income unless the debt was added to non-accrual.

The CEO purchased $338k of additional shares and its portfolio yield is rising due to the ramp of its SLF and rising LIBOR that will likely continue as discussed below.

Earlier this year, I reduced the ST target price for MRCC to take into account likely additional markdowns of the equity position in Rockdale and debt of TPP Operating.

As discussed in the articles linked above, many BDCs continue to rebound off recent lows, including MRCC:

Source: Yahoo Finace

As shown in the chart and table below, Ted Koenig, MRCC's Chief Executive Officer has recently purchased $338,260 of MRCC stock at $12.36 and the stock has been rebounding since:

Source: GuruFocus

Reduced Asset Coverage Ratio:

As with many other BDCs, MRCC's Board has applied for modified asset coverage requirements, giving the company the ability to increase leverage (in 12 months) and returns to shareholders:

"On March 27, 2018, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”), including a “required majority” (as such term is defined in Section 57(o) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)) of the Board, approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in Section 61(a)(2) of the 1940 Act. As a result, the asset coverage ratio test applicable to the Company will be decreased from 200% to 150%, effective March 27, 2019."

Source: 8-K SEC Filing

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis:

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As shown in my updated BDC Interest Rate Sensitivity Rankings For 2018, MRCC has a majority of its portfolio loans with floating interest rates that will benefit from future increases:

“As we have discussed in the past, MRCC is well-positioned for future interest rate increases, most all of our portfolio is invested in floating rate debt with rate floors, given the current LIBOR level we have surpassed the level of the LIBOR floors on virtually all of our loans, and therefore, we believe MRCC is situated to meaningfully benefit from any increase in short-term interest rates going forward. In addition, we have $109.5 million outstanding in fixed rate debt from our SBA debentures, which will allow us significant interest rate arbitrage in any increase in LIBOR in the future.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings

As of December 31, 2017, a majority of the loans in the portfolio have floating interest rates and 52% of borrowings are also at variable rates.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Rockdale Blackhawk Update:

As discussed in previous articles, MRCC provided a follow-on investment of around $3.2 million to Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC (“Rockdale”) during the three months ended September 30, 2017 that included an additional 6.4% of the equity of Rockdale, increasing total equity ownership to 18.0%.

As shown in the following table, MRCC has not marked down (below cost) the debt portion of its investments in Rockdale, but continues to mark down the equity position (as predicted in previous reports). However, the equity is still marked well above cost and there could be further markdowns as it is currently valued at $5.7 million and accounts for around $0.28 of NAV per share. This means that a complete writedown of the equity position would result in an additional 2% decline in NAV per share, but would not impact recurring interest income unless the debt portion was added to non-accrual.

“During the quarter we experienced a decrease in the fair value of our equity in Rockdale Blackhawk. As a reminder, we received this equity in Rockdale for free as part of a senior secured debt financing, and therefore, did not make any cash investment in the equity.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Management was asked about the Rockdale’s ability to service the debt which appears to be covered by “significant assets” as discussed below:

Q. “And then last you mentioned - in your prepared remarks you mentioned the write-down of the equity of Rockdale, is there - if you can say, is there any concern about their capacity to service the debt or I see there are - it didn't look like there were any really significant marks on the debt part of that holding?” A. “So as we have talked about in the past the company has - is going through a bit of a transition of its business and it continues to look at all options. The company has significant assets. And so – the one of the reasons the debt continues to be marked where it is, is that it’s fairly we believe at least today based on what we know that it's fairly well asset covered and so we do think that over the - over the longer term period the company will be able to service the debt and we still believe there is equity value and so that the valuation providers had have look at this. But it is a fluid situation and there is a lot of professional spend a lot of time trying to help the company get positioned and right-sized and it gets liquidity position improved and lots of other nuances that could - and the outcome of that could be very positive, could be neutral. I mean, it all just depends on the outcome. And so we continue to be optimistic about where our investment at Rockdale will end up. But the valuations at the end of the year reflect our - the best guess of us and our valuation providers as to what we believe the value is of the equity and as I said, on the debt, which you are right, is it goes to par because we believe at this point it is asset covered.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

MRCC’s investment in Rockdale accounts for almost $22 million or around 4.4% of the portfolio.

“The view of management was that overtime Rockdale will become a smaller and smaller percentage of the business, although it's still fairly substantial today and so that was the reason for the rebranding. It's hard to say with Rockdale. I think the game plan has always been for the last 18 months is to try to get the company right size on their expense side and to get it pointed in a reasonably positive direction on the revenue side, so that it could consider its strategic options and I think that situation continues to be the goal of the company. And I think you know from prior calls we are a participant again in that deal with one other - at this point one other lender who is the control participant and I can't necessarily get into their head as to exactly what they expect to do, but my expectation is that there is a strategic outcome coming for millennial or/Rockdale here in the next couple of quarters. That would be my best guess.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings

MRCC Dividend Coverage Update:

MRCC's upcoming dividend coverage is reliant on the following factors:

Credit quality and performing loans

Portfolio growth potential

Higher portfolio yield through ramping its new joint venture

The ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC license

Management willing to waive incentive fees to ensure dividend coverage

Historically, the company has had excellent dividend coverage that has recently declined due to lower dividend income related to its investment in Rockdale Blackhawk.

“Our available capacity on our revolving credit facility and remaining SBA-guaranteed debentures will allow us to continue to grow our portfolio and create long term value for our shareholders. We are also very excited about our new joint venture with NLV Financial Corporation, the parent of National Life Insurance Company, for our MRCC Senior Loan Fund, which we believe will complement our existing investment portfolio and provide very attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

The company has covered its dividend for 15 consecutive quarters and has undistributed net investment income to $0.33 per share:

“We are very pleased to have announced another consistent quarter of financial results for the quarter. We generated adjusted net investment income of $0.35 per share equal to our fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents the 15th consecutive quarter we have covered our dividend with adjusted net investment income in an environment when many of our peers have announced challenging net income performance and cuts to their dividends, we are very proud to have been able to maintain a $0.35 per share dividend, fully covered by adjusted NII. This is a testament to our unique origination capabilities and careful credit underwriting process.” “Currently, we continue to maintain approximately $0.33 per share of undistributed net investment income, which in our view provides a nice cushion to our ability to maintain a consistent quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders without returning capital.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, MRCC hit my base case projections and covered its dividend for the 15th straight quarter with only minimal amounts of fee waivers. Portfolio growth was higher-than-expected and there was another increase in the overall portfolio yield during the recent quarter from 9.9% to 10.0%. It should be noted that most of the portfolio growth was near the end of the quarter resulting in minimal additional interest income. I have taken this into account with the updated projections.

“Looking to our statement of operations, total investment income for the quarter was $13.4 million, compared to $13.5 million in the prior quarter. We did not see an increase in total investment income for the quarter despite the substantial increase in our portfolio for the following reasons. One, a significant portion of our portfolio growth occurred near the end of the quarter, resulting in limited growth in investment income during the quarter associated with this asset growth. And two, due to muted pay down activity in the quarter, MRCC realized significantly less in both fee income and gains on pay downs when compared to the prior quarter.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

The company increased its regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) to 0.42, giving the company borrowing capacity to grow the portfolio. As of December 31, 2017, the company had $83 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility and almost $6 million in available SBA-guaranteed debentures. I have assumed that MRCC will maintain its targeted regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) of 0.70 to 0.80 as discussed by management on previous calls. On December 18, 2015, the SBA raised the “family of funds” limitation to $350 million in total borrowings giving the company potential access to lower fixed-rate borrowings exempt from typical BDC leverage ratios. However, the company only has access to another $5.5 million due to other funds within its ‘family’.

“As for our liquidity, As of December 31st we had approximately $83 million of capacity under our revolving credit facility and we had access to $5.5 million of additional SBA debentures. As Ted mentioned, during the quarter we established a joint venture with National Life to invest primarily in senior secured loans, each of MRCC and National Life committed $50 million of the JV.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

MRCC Senior Loan Fund:

As mentioned in previous articles, I am expecting higher portfolio yields over the coming quarters as the company continues to ramp its new joint venture with NLV Financial Corporation, MRCC Senior Loan Fund (the "SLF"). On November 1, 2017, MRCC announced the formation of a joint venture with NLV Financial Corporation ("NLV"), the parent of National Life Insurance Company ("National Life"), to create the SLF that is expected to invest primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies. MRCC and NLV have each initially committed $50 million of capital to the joint venture.

As of December 31, 2017, MRCC has invested $9.5 million in the SLF with a fair value of $9.6 million. As of December 31, 2017, the SLF had called $19.0 million of total capital, had total investments at fair value of $29.1 million and total members’ capital of $19.3 million. In addition, the SLF recently obtained third party financing that is expected to allow the joint venture to access market levels of leverage and "positively contribute to our earnings in future quarters". I am expecting meaningful growth of its SLF over the coming quarters as guided by management on the recent call:

“We launched our 50-50 joint venture with National Life Group in November last year and as of the end of the fourth quarter we had grown the investment portfolio within the joint venture to $29.1 million at fair value. As a reminder, National Life and MRCC have each committed $50 million, $50 million in equity capital for a total of $100 million. Once leveraged, this new fund should have close to $300 million of capital available to invest in secured middle-market loans without any increase in MRCC’s regulatory leverage level. We expect to have access to attractive bank leverage to the joint venture by the end of Q1, which will help to increase substantially the ROI in this venture. As you will see in the 10-K disclosure, existing portfolio had a grossly yield of approximately 7.1% as of year-end. We expect substantial growth in the portfolio over the next several quarters.” “As of December 31st the JV had made investments in eight different borrowers, aggregating $29.1 million at fair value with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 7.1%. We would expect the JV to grow substantially over the next few quarters and access third-party leverage by the end of the first quarter. Accessing third-party leverage will increase returns both to MRCC and its JV partner.” “Based on our pipeline of both committed and anticipated deals, we expect to maintain our new investment momentum for the remainder of the year, with growth in both our core portfolio and in our new joint venture.” Q. “You mentioned in your prepared remarks $300 million of expected total capital once it’s levered up, is that something do you have a timeline on that or just getting going over 2018 and that’s a long-term target?” A. “We will wrap it as quickly as we see good opportunities, good risk-adjusted pricing for the JV. And so how long it will take, really is subject to somewhat to what we see in the market for available good deal that makes sense. We're not on a timeline that specific because we are - we never want to be in a position where we are making concessions to do deal that we would - don't want to do because we are trying to meet a timeline. So the best answer I can give you is, as soon as it makes sense on a risk-adjusted basis is when we'll get to that target amount and it could be by the end of the year and it could be in 2019 and I really just don't know. We are seeing reasonable amount of deal flow now that makes sense and as long as we are seeing good deals at reasonable pricing and our – and as long as our JV partner agrees with those deals and so far it's been a very good partnership. We will ramp it as it make sense and so we would expect to see it continue to grow throughout the year and I think the best estimate will be sort of what you see quarter-to-quarter will be the best predictor of future quarters and with a fair amount of variability depending on the market, so unfortunately I can’t guide you.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

During Q4 2017, net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by 1.7% (from $14.01 to $13.77) due to unrealized mark-to-market losses in its equity investment in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC and debt investment in TPP Operating, Inc. that remains on non-accrual status with a fair value $8.0 million along with Rocket Dog Brands LLC which is one of its smaller investments at $0.6 million fair value.

“Our book value per share during the quarter decreased slightly by 1.7% to $13.77 per share as of December 31, primarily due to negative net unrealized mark-to-market valuation adjustments during the quarter.” “During the quarter we experienced a decrease in the fair value of our equity in Rockdale Blackhawk. As a reminder, we received this equity in Rockdale for free as part of a senior secured debt financing, and therefore, did not make any cash investment in the equity. As well we had an additional write-down on our debt holding in TPP Operating, Inc. as we have failed to see any material our performance improvements in that borrower.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings

It should be noted that TPP Operating, Inc. is currently valued at $8.0 million and accounts for around $0.39 of NAV per share. This means that a complete writedown would result in an additional 3% decline in NAV per share but would not impact recurring interest income due to already being on non-accrual status. Management discussed its investment in TPP on the recent call and does not expect to make further investments in the company.

“I think this is a deal [TPP] that started out, okay, but deteriorated relatively quickly and then from a core business strategy, the management team we had wasn't figuring it out, so we replaced the management team. We ended up going through a bankruptcy process where we did try and salvage the business and then we brought in a new management team. And we just haven't seen the positive results that I would have expected and we are very close to the end of our rope on this. We are exploring a couple of strategic options, I will tell you now, that none of which involve us investing any more money into the company. So we are – I would say that we’ve tried as hard as we possibly could and we've done as much as I think we’ve could and we put a lot of firm resources on this and we're just not seeing a result commensurate with our effort. So what we've done is we've – we are positioning the company now for some type of a strategic exit and my hope is over the next quarter or to I'll be able to report that to you.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

As mentioned earlier, management has been waiving incentive fees to protect the dividend coverage each quarter.

“During the fourth quarter, our incentive fees were limited due to the total return requirement in our management agreement. Without the total return requirement you could have see approximately $0.4 million in additional incentive fees during the quarter, not factoring in any voluntary fee waivers.”

Source: MRCC Earnings Call

