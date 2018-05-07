Biotech Forum: The Week Ahead

We detail those events below and revisit Lexicon Pharmaceuticals after first quarter results in the paragraphs below.

There are two PDUFA dates and an Ad Comm Panel scheduled in the coming week.

The biotech sector underperformed the overall market last week as mixed first quarter results came in from the likes of Celgene and Gilead Sciences.

The market staged a large and late rally Friday to end the week on an up note. However, most indices ended flat or slightly down on the week. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hit an all-time and helped the NASDAQ stand out with a 1.3% gain on the week.

The biotech sector underperformed the overall market this week. Earnings from the large biotech concerns were mixed with Gilead Sciences (GILD) posting disappointing earnings thanks to the collapse in hepatitis C sales while Celgene (CELG) posted solid numbers and encouraging guidance.

So what is on the calendar this week? We take a look in the paragraphs below.

It is a very light calendar as far as conferences and trial milestones are concerned, but there are a couple of PDUFA dates and an Ad Comm Panel scheduled this week.

On Tuesday, micro cap Lipocine (LPCN) will find out if its drug candidate LPCN 1021 will be be approved for men with low testosterone known as Low T. In January, the compound's Ad Comm Panel voted 6-13 against recommendation for approval. Lipocine also received a complete response letter from the FDA in June that it had to overcome before resubmission.

Seaport Global had an interesting call on this name on March 29th when it initiated a Buy rating and whopping $10 price target on the stock. Interesting, Seaport's analyst does not believe LPCN 1021 will be approved this week. He does believe the FDA

may ask for ambulatory blood pressure study and study comparing "serum" testosterone to "plasma" testosterone in patients before and after dosing. If so, shares should react favorably and if the studies are positive, shares could react significantly"

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) has an Ad Comm Panel scheduled Thursday for its compound Volanesorsen to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome. BMO Capital must think eventual approval of this drug is likely. They reissued a Buy rating and $38 price target on Friday.

Finally, late in the week Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) will be hoping to garner FDA approval for its compound Plenvu for bowel cleansing. Its original PDUFA date was scheduled in early February but was extended three months to allow for additional data to be presented.

Stock Watch:

Today we look at a 'Tier 3' name that has been a laggard in this market for some time as our stock to watch this week. After the bell on Thursday the company reported first quarter results that beat expectations. The shares rose over five percent on Friday. Is this the start of a larger rally? We examine this in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) is a small biopharma based just outside of Houston. Currently the stock trades just under $9.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $925 million.

First Quarter Results:

The company posted a first quarter loss of 40 cents a share, three cents a share about expectations.

Revenue grew over 35% year-over-year to $25.2 million, $1.8 million above the consensus. XERMELO, used to treat diarrhea in carcinoid syndrome patients, rose to $5.4 million from just .7 million in the year ago period. The company plans to kick off Phase 2 studies for XERMELO in neuroendocrine tumors and biliary tract cancers in the second half of this year.

In March, Lexicon's development partner Sanofi (SNY) submitted a NDA for sotagliflozin, for use in combination with insulin therapy to improve glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes mellitus. Sanofi also filed a marketing application for the same compound for Europe in March. Sotagliflozin is also in development for type 2 diabetes and a Phase 3 trial for that indication should kick off this quarter.

Analyst Reaction & Balance Sheet:

No analysts I can find came out with commentary after earnings. Lexicon is a 'battleground' stock among the analyst community with smatterings of Buy and Hold ratings. Insiders made a couple dozen small purchases in the shares in the last four months of 2017 but there has been no insider activity since then. The last insider sale in the shares was in June of last year.

The company ended the first quarter with just over $260 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, more than 25% of the stock's current market capitalization

Verdict:

The stock has had a history of being in a long term trading range and we are near the bottom of that range. The company has a series of upcoming catalysts throughout the rest of 2018 including presentations on sotagliflozin at the American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions in June and at the 54th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in October. Lexicon also has a couple of other compounds in Phase 1 development. It seems a reasonable accumulate at these levels.

