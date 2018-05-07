Don't Underestimate This Commercial Mortgage REIT's Potential

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is a leading Commercial Mortgage REIT. The company has recently released results for Q1 2018. Overall, the financial performance has been strong, although this quarter should be viewed as "transitional" due to the sale of the CMBS portfolio in Q4 (and loss of related interest income) and the shares issuance completed in Q1 2018 (resulting in some dilution until the proceeds are fully invested).

Financials & Q1 2018 Performance

ARI's performance in Q1 has been relatively strong, although the results were impacted by the sale of the CMBS portfolio in Q4 2017, and the share issuance in Q1 2018. Overall, the company reported $0.38 earnings per share, and $0.43 operating earnings per share (management's favourite adjusted earnings metric). The financial results are summarized in the table below:

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Interest income decreased in the last quarter due to the sale of the CMBS portfolio in Q4 2017, partially offset by the increase in portfolio size over the quarter, as the proceeds from the CMBS portfolio sale and the recent shares issuance are re-invested.

Operating expenses remained mostly flat, which is a positive development, as the overall portfolio increased (as did the share count and market capitalization), resulting in a reduction in "opex/average portfolio" to 1.01% (vs. 1.09% average during 2017). The sale of the CMBS portfolio has also drastically reduced the volatility in non-operating items, simplifying the quarter-on-quarter comparison.

We would like to note the company issued 15.5 million shares at an average price of $17.80 (net of expenses), which had a dilutive impact on ARI's per share metrics, including not fully covering the quarterly dividend. We expect ARI to be fully invested by the end of Q2, which is supported by the large undrawn loan commitments disclosed at the end of Q1 ($853m versus $436m at the end of Q4 2017), resulting in improved per share metrics and full dividend coverage.

Dividend & Coverage

ARI reported operating earnings of $0.43 per share in Q1, slightly lower than the company's flat quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share. Although the dividend was not covered in the quarter, over the last 12 months, the dividend coverage is 1.01x. As described above, we project the dividend coverage to improve as ARI deploys the proceeds from the CMBS portfolio sale and recent share issuance.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The sale of the CMBS portfolio will also drastically reduce the volatility in non-operating items (such as unrealized gains/losses) which are added back when calculating operating earnings. As such, reported EPS should be less volatile going forward, and will be much closer to operating EPS than in the past.

Interest Rates Upside

ARI retains upside potential from a gradual increase in interest rates through its predominantly floating-rate loan portfolio (89% floating rate). Management estimates that a 1.0% increase in LIBOR would lead to an increase in net interest income of $0.20 per share (per annum), equivalent to 7.8% of NII over the past 12 months. We believe the continued and gradual increases of interest rates by the Federal Reserve will support gradual increases in ARI's net interest income per share in coming quarters.

Source: Q4 2017 Results Presentation, Pandora Capital

Conclusion

An investment in ARI's shares offers an attractive 10.2% dividend yield, higher than the peer average of 8.2%. The dividend coverage over the last 12 months is 1.01x, which is better than the peer average. The stock is trading at 9.7x adjusted EPS, which again compares favourably to the peer average of 11.5x. At the current share price, we rate ARI a BUY.

Source: Company Reports, Pandora Capital

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.