StoneCastle Financial's Q1: Cashing In

Investment Thesis

When looking into investing in the financial sector, there are plentiful choices of where to put your money, but one closed end investment company offers a unique chance to invest in the little guy - community banks. StoneCastle Financial (BANX) posted a solid quarter financially, and the key takeaways from its earnings call for the first quarter reflect why it is a solid immediate income stock.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: BANX performed solidly in a quiet quarter

BANX's management commented early in the call that the market for needing additional capital amongst community banks is quiet at the moment. This means that finding deals with solid returns will be harder for management. Even in this environment, BANX was able to increase its net asset value, or NAV, by $0.02, this is after issuing out a quarterly dividend of $0.38.

This slow and steady increase in NAV is important. BANX this quarter has an annualized yield of 8.16%. If BANX issued no more capital to anyone and did not sell any of its current security holdings, it would have 1.13% of its holdings to cover expenses and grow its NAV above its 7.03% dividend yield. But BANX isn't sitting still, this quarter it invested $58.2 million into various investments and sold others for $43 million.

Overall, if this was a quiet and slow quarter for BANX, then I'm excited to see how well they can actively grow their NAV in what management considers a busy quarter.

Key Takeaway #2: ETF's are BANX backup plan

BANX found itself with excess cash this quarter and instead of sitting idly by with it in a savings or money market account, they invested in into a well-known exchange traded fund, or ETF. Management elected to invest $20.1 million into iShares Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), this was a simple and smart choice. The short term money market funds that management had access were yielding 1.4% versus PFF with a yield 5.6%.

Although PFF yields significantly less than BANX's other securities which would've had a yield of 9.17% without PFF included. Management likes to fall back on PFF since it has a similar investment criteria as their own and provides a lessor impact on their overall investment yield.

ETFs are a solid back up investment plan compared to modern yields found in savings accounts, especially if you want to have them invested. The fact that BANX does not sit idly on its excess cash allows investors to know that management is actively seeking the best returns. Furthermore, management elected to waive management fees that would have been assessed to the capital invested in PFF. This again reaffirms that management is seeking to have the best possible returns for investors while not wanting to be rewarded for investments that were not requiring active oversight.

Investor Takeaway

BANX provides an additional stream of high quality revenue to those who are invested in it. As community banks need extra capital to lend to consumers, BANX is well positioned to meet their needs and reward their shareholders bountifully. I rate it a buy and hold for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.