Why The Euro Is Set To Climb Further

For this reason, the euro will most likely continue to appreciate against the dollar.

After a stagnant couple of years, the euro has certainly made significant gains against the dollar, up from a low of 1.05 at the beginning of 2017 to a level of 1.1957 at the time of writing:

While the euro's rise is notable, we can see that the currency is still trading well below the 1.40 level against the USD back in 2014. In this regard, one could make the argument that the euro still has a significant "margin of safety" built in and the currency has room left to rise.

Interest Rates Don't Tell The Whole Story

Much of the reason for the rise in the euro last year was due to lower than expected growth in the United States - with this leading to a more cautious than expected approach to raising interest rates. This, coupled with clear signs from the ECB that quantitative easing would be drawing to a close sooner rather than later, led to a surge in the euro.

However, the Federal Reserve has been voicing a much less cautious tone regarding interest rate rises in the United States. Growth was recently revised upwards to 2.7% from a prior expectation of 2.5%, and while three rate rises were expected this year, a fourth has not been ruled out.

With this being said, it is still speculated that the euro will continue to rise regardless of respective interest rate decisions in Europe vs. the United States. Deutsche Bank cites the fact that the current account and net equity flow deficit for the United States runs at nearly $600bn, while the euro benefits from a significant trade surplus. This differential means that the euro will continue to remain an attractive currency even if rates in the United States are higher than in Europe.

European Growth Showed Momentum In 2017

While growth in the eurozone had been lacking for some time, the bloc showed a growth of 2.5% last year which put it ahead of the 2.3% growth posted by the United States.

With that being said, the United States has shown more strength on certain growth metrics. For instance, while unemployment rates are down to a 9-year low of 8.5 percent in the Euro Area, that of the United States is down to a 17.5-year low of 3.9 percent.

Moreover, while wage growth in the Euro Area was last recorded at 1.70 percent, the United States recorded growth of 4.45 percent. With that said, is there reason to believe that growth in the eurozone will be persistently higher than that of the United States for the foreseeable future?

For this year so far, growth has hit somewhat of a brick wall, with countries such as France reporting a mere 0.3 percent GDP growth. Moreover, with retail sales slowing significantly in March, rising by just 0.8 percent on an annual basis compared to a 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in February. Therefore, it is unsurprising that we have seen the euro dip from prior highs.

Conclusion

Currently, the lack of GDP growth has been an obstacle for the euro in the past month. In spite of this, I continue to take a bullish view on the euro.

Given the current account discrepancy - I see the unexpected slowdown in growth as temporary given the trajectory shown in 2017 and see the euro as having greater leeway to climb against the dollar from a technical standpoint. Moreover, there is no indication that the weakness in growth would impact a ceasing of bond purchases by the end of this year, and therefore a more definite stance on the end of QE by the European Central Bank will continue to provide support for the euro going forward.

While the dollar has been making short-term gains upon speculation of higher interest rates, I do not see the EUR/USD declining much below the 1.20 level, and appreciation to the 1.30 level is certainly possible before 2018 is out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.