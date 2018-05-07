Checking In On Micron - Why Shares Are Back To A Buy

This article will discuss recent events in the market and attempt to model the market conditions that would warrant both a $35 and $100 share price.

A majority of this volatility is due to uncertainty in the memory storage market with analyst price targets diverging between $35 and $100.

A previous article laid out the long-term fundamental drivers for Micron (MU) and offered a fair value for the company based on free cash flows. The stock has wildly swung since and touched both the buy price and sell price recommendations, offering a nice 35% gain in between the play. This volatility has largely been attributed to forecasts calling for corrections to the supply-demand imbalance, along with allegations of price fixing by Micron and its peers. The below trade strategy is based on the previous article (Dec. 2017) overlaying an updated stock chart.

Image Source: Buy/Sell prices based on previous article's analysis

Depending on your lens, now may be a good time to capitalize on the stock price's weakness. In addition, MU has decreased its debt position thereby reducing its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). WACC is used to discount future cash flows, so a reduced WACC increases the present value of the business by decreasing the discount to present dollars. More on this later.

We'll also analyze the economic drivers within the memory chip industry and compare these to both high and low analysts' recommendations. This includes using fair value analysis to model a secular bull scenario and a cyclical downturn scenario. While both cases present appealing discussion, strong bullish tailwinds with chip demand moving forward cannot be ignored.

Quick Earning Recap

After touching an all-time high around $61 shortly before its Q2 earnings report, MU's share price collapsed. The chip maker reported revenues ahead of guidance, growing 58% year over year and 8% above the same quarter last year. MU's profit more than doubles to $4.3B, while margins rocketed to 58% from 38.5% in the year prior.

The company also more than doubled its cash position year over year from $3.9B to $8.0B. In addition, long-term debt has been retired from $11.3B to $7.8B. Each of these moves not only increases MU's enterprise value through a more healthy debt to cash spread but also lowers its WACC, making future cash flows more valuable to investors today. Overall, this was a solid report that exceeded Wall Street's lofty expectations and padded the stocks fair value on paper. So, why the decline?

Ramping Supply

Memory chip technologies have been rocketing in price the past few years due to demand from data centers and personal devices outstripping supply. While chip makers of yesterday lived and died by PC sales, sales today have been buoyed by cloud server and data centers' insatiable appetite for memory. For patient investors, this trend will likely continue with further adoption of internet of things, autonomous vehicles, data center expansions, smartphone adoption, etc.

Micron primarily sells NAND (25% of revs) and DRAM (71% of revs) memory. USBs and digital devices utilize the semi-permanent storage capabilities of NAND. DRAM on the other hand uses electrically charged capacitors in on/off states to run programs on your PC and data through servers. For further explanation on the two types of memory storage technologies and why they're a necessity in today's gadgets, see my previous article on Best Buys in the AI Race.

These memory chips are to a large extend a commodity, although products can differentiate by performance. Therefore, there are two macroeconomic drivers accelerating memory sales revenues: sales volume driven by demand and price increases created by shortages of supply. While the demand has no end in sight, some experts believe increased supply will start balancing out the memory market to create more competitive chip prices. This trend is already emerging as witnessed in NAND supplies and MU's most recent quarterly earnings, which reported a 3% decline in quarter-over-quarter sales for NAND.

This is obviously a negative to chip makers. In response, manufacturers are tightening output to sustain elevated prices and most Chinese manufacturers aren't expected to turn on capacity until 2019. Regardless, it seems investors fear the good times are screeching to a halt for NAND revenues. Even Apple's CFO believes sky high storage prices may be coming to an end. But for the savvy and long investor in MU, this screech may be more of a pit stop than reversal for two reasons: 1) MU's revenues are more heavily weighted toward lesser supplied DRAM sales, and 2) market demand for both NAND and DRAM continues to be the fuel for a Fourth Industrial Revolution.

DRAM prices are expected to continue to increase, albeit at a slower pace. The market digests news on a relative basis, so the slowdown in ASP from 15% to 10% is being viewed as a concern. DRAM demand alone is expected to boom 30% this year. Coupled with a 10% ASP increase, MU may be looking at a 40% growth in its top line, in line with Yahoo Finance's 44% projected revenues increase for this year. MU is well on its way to exceeding this number with a 64% jump in revenues between its first fiscal half of this year and last.

In addition, MU's continuous innovations and focus on higher performing chips needed in data centers and performance technologies is driving market share away from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). The result is a trifecta of tailwinds that are currently being overshadowed by shifting market dynamics and depressing shares. Before we check on MU's current valuation, there is additional negative coverage depressing shares that deserves mention.

Price Fixing

Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix, which together control 98% of the global DRAM market, are being sued over alleged price fixing of DRAM storage chips. This fresh lawsuit is further depressing MU's current share prices, and for good reason. In no way is price fixing an ethical or respectable practice. But the sad and unfortunate truth is that price fixing penalties and suits historically have been nothing more than slaps on the wrist for large corporations with little deterrent for corporations to fix prices again. Here's a graph showing the relative share price of the last 3 large companies accused of price fixing. Day 0 represents the day prior to the price fixing accusation making media coverage.

Only one company, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) finished lower after 60 days of the news coverage on price fixing. The other two companies, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and the pharmaceutical giant Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), more than corrected and finished much higher than the day before the accusations were made.

The threat gets even more subdues when looking at Samsung, arguably the most active price fixing company in the market and a direct competitor to Micron. Samsung has been sued on seven different occasions for colluding to fix prices. The penalties below represent the total charges to all corporation involved, not just payment made by Samsung. Notice how Samsung's share price continues to rise higher.

Image Source: Samsung Lawsuits (and others) in month of 10/2005, 03/2011, 12/2011, 03/2012, 12/2012, 03/2014, 05/2015

Before going any further, it's worth acknowledging that no fines have been assigned to Micron. This story has also been ongoing since December, when the Chinese government announced an investigation into the ride of DRAM pricing. In addition, the unfortunate reality is that the memory chip industry is composed of a small group of companies which manufacture a highly demanded commodity. Rising prices are inherent because of the limited number of players able to keep up with spikes in demand, collusion or not. These fundamentals are driving prices, not just price fixing, which is why prices continue to rise even while companies like Samsung continue to pay fine for price fixing.

The long war on 'DRAM price fixing' is over: Claim YOUR spoils now (It's worth a few beers) - 2014

Regardless, it's apparent that the sting from any penalties is nothing more than a brake-check on MU's share price. We will therefore ignore any short-term ramifications of price fixing allegations and instead refocus on the company's other fundamental drivers.

The only fundamental headwind that could come from these allegations is if China invests more into new chip manufacturers to add competition to the market. The country is already investing in Xi'an UniiC Semiconductors, Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit, and Innotron Memory to fabricate mi-range DRAM chips. Even if this happens before 2019 as planned, China is unlikely to ship these manufactured chips outside of their country. In addition, these mid-range chips are unlikely to compete with MU's more advanced chips.

Defining Fair Value

Analysts are already diverging in their estimates based on market shifts. For example, here is the price forecast spread of MU's stock from back in December 2017. Notice analysts were forecasting share prices as low as $43 and as high as $76, representing a spread of $33.

Image Source: money.cnn.com from last December 2017

Now, examine the latest forecast this May. Based on recent NAND pricing volatility, supply forecasts, and earnings reports from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and KRW, analysts have revised their estimates both up and down. The 1-year price targets range is now from $35 to $100, a spread of $65, double the spread less than half a year ago.

Image Source: money.cnn.com from last May 5, 2018

This uncertainty about the future for memory storage is great news for investors. Uncertainty creates volatility, which means prices can become undervalued and overvalued in very short time frames. Overvaluation against the long-term trends creates selling opportunities for profit. Undervaluations create buying opportunities. In just the past 3 months, MU's stock has leaped from $40 to $61 and then settled back below $47. The question now is what would MU's business look like to warrant a $35 share price and what would need to happen for a $100 share price?

Based on those results, we can interpret the most likely scenario, which is likely somewhere in between these two extreme cases.

Arriving at a Share Price

When a company like MU is boiled down to basic financials, two things drive cash flows: 1) gross margins and 2) volumes.

(1) A majority of MU's gross margins originate from sale price of memory less cost of production. Sale prices are derived from market supply and demand imbalances, which are the largest current unknowns surrounding the chip manufacturers. We will therefore add sale price as a variable to our model and allow margins to react accordingly. Cost of production, we will assume, is relatively fixed, even though manufacturing efficiencies and memory storage innovations continue to drive down these costs for MU and others. Therefore, if the sale price of memory declines, while manufacturing costs remain the same, margins will decline as a result. For example, selling $100 in chips at $45 cost to make the chips is a 55% margin. Now, assume prices dropped 20% to $80. That $45 cost yields a 44% margin; a potential hit to MU's profitability.

(2) Sales volumes by megabyte are a function of market demand and market share. Market demand has been exploding as nearly every part of our lives becomes digitized in some form. We will therefore stay relatively bullish on macro volumes of storage and but lower forecast from 40% CAGR byte growth to 30% CAGR byte growth. (Note 40% byte growth with 5% declining byte price discussed later would put MU's 2023 revenues at $128B!)

To sum up, byte price x sales volume = revenues. If chip prices dropped 20%, but sales volumes held steady, total revenues would drop 20%.

Image Source: statista.com

As for market share, MU has also been steadily increasing its market share relative to the other two competitors, Samsung and SK Hynix. This is likely due to MU's focus on differentiating with higher end DRAM chips in the faster growing enterprise server and personal device markets. We'll assume volumes pace with the market since MU does not appear to be at any threat to lose market share.

For simplicity, we'll hold all other free cash flow influencers like SG&A, R&D, depreciation, CAPEX, taxes etc. as a constant percent of revenues based on the first half of MU's 2018 fiscal year. The result is a DCF model that can be used to analyze share price based on memory price fluctuations alone.

Finally, we can gauge a bear and bull case for byte price relative to historic data. See below graphic showing how costs have been driven down over the years. This graph also plots out a future bull and bear case within the channels of trading. Remember, multiple actions can knock this price out of its channel, including advances in manufacturing, revolutionary new chips, including 3D NAND, spiking demand, restricted supply, etc. Because these are too difficult to predict, we'll keep our model simple and within the channels of the latest trend.

Image Source: data collected from jcmit.net; forecast by author

We will also use MU's latest WACC of 10.3% based on the company's improved cash position and reduction in debt. A perpetuity rate of 3.0% is used to reflect a conservative estimate to PwC's 3.8% global GDP growth forecasts.

Bearish $35

The following bear case was constructed assuming a conservative forecast of 30% megabyte demand growth and byte price declines of 20% per annum. The result is a net increase in revenues of 10% per annum for the next 5 years. Manufacturing costs are assumed to decline at 10% moving forward based on historical trends discussed here. Should byte market prices decline at a 10% faster rate than manufacturing costs, MU will see margin take a 10% hit. Based on the first half of MU's reported fiscal year, this would indicate a rise in COGS from 44% to 54%.

The result? - a $35 fair value estimate, right on the nose of our nose bearish analyst.

Image Source: discounted cash flows modeled developed by Author using Excel

Bullish $100

Now for the bulls. Demand growth of 30% annually has been modeled here with a 5% annual price decrease in $/MB. The result is 25% revenue growth for the next 5 years. I had to assume a slight increase in COGS here over time to hit the analysts' $100 price target. COGS were held at 45% of revenues. Had I taken the 10% reduction in manufacturing costs over time, COGS would drop to an unsustainable 26% of revenues by 2023 and the fair value erupts to nearly $200.

Final Recommendation

Now that the extreme bull and bear cases have been detailed, what is the most likely outcome?

Only time will tell. However, using midpoint revenue growth and COGS between both bull/bear cases yields a $60 fair value estimate. Nearly $20 of this fair value is attributed to MU's improved WACC from its larger reported cash position and reduced debt as of this past quarter. This alone indicates that the market may be overly focused and pessimistic on byte prices and not giving credence to MU's significantly improving financials.

Image Source: Sensitivity analysis by Author using DCF model in Excel

I for one will continue to accumulate shares, monitor MU's cash to debt improvement each quarter as it (hopefully) improves WACC, and sleep easy knowing data storage is in the early innings of a secular bull market driven by the fourth industrial revolution. Buying below $50, will sell above $70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.