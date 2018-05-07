Strong Profit Trends Peaking, Slowing, And A Return To Fundamentals

Market analysis and strategy with comments from Satya Pradhuman founder and director of research at Cirrus Research.

In the aftermath of January’s stock market surge, investors are facing challenging times: volatility roiling the markets, inflation suddenly pressuring interest rates poised to inch upward, and the flood of quarterly earnings intensifying conflicting trends.

Is the market reaching a turning point? Is there a basic theme underlying the dizzying swirl of data? Is there a way to shake investors out of the paralyzing fear of an imminent, wrenching change?

Cirrus Research founder and research director Satya Pradhuman and his staff have done their done homework and conclude that, yes, stocks are at a turning point, but there is little to worry about continuing profit strength, a market collapse, or an economy skidding into a recession just yet.

“Given the strong market run in the prior two years, the recent pick-up in volatility in the last two and a half months seems somewhat normal,” Pradhuman says.

Meanwhile, he says, corporate profits are on a positive track.

”The fundamental outlook for corporate profits remains very strong, and we believe that earnings will likely be fairly solid and reasonable.” he says. “Most of the elements we’re looking at, whether it’s jobs data or corporate profits, most are quite favorable.

However, while risks to the profit cycle may not be game-changing, an inevitable fatigue may be in the cards.

“What we’re witnessing is the beginning of a peaking or slowing of profit trends, not a weak environment. That does not mean that we think we’re going into a recession,” Pradhuman says. “That puts the concerns in check, that it’s not a full-alarm for equities.”

The concern, he says, is that the forecasts of year-ahead earnings have exceeded normal boundaries and are too high:

It looks as if the sell-side analysts have really overreached in their forecasts. Some of our sample comparisons for earnings in the year ahead have jumped to about two or three standard deviation levels above normal. We suspect that’s why this market is so volatile.

As for a turning point in the market, in Pradhuman’s narrative, the shift is a reverse toward the underappreciated fundamentals and away from the exaggerated valuations and price-trending expectations of the current crop of cyclical leaders.

“Growth managers with a fundamental bias have really struggled in the past 15 months,” the research director says. “We’ve seen that growth models that worked really well were those driven by trending. The managers looking for good earnings visibility and reasonable valuations in firms that were growing were left behind. There was a roughly 15 percent under-performance in the last year and half or so by the stocks that were most attractively valued. In other words, if you cared about fundamentals you underperformed.”

But now the market is shifting toward visible earnings growth, Pradhuman says, favoring fundamentally-biased portfolio managers whose discipline hurt them in the last year and a half.

Strong And Weak Sectors

Cirrus favors financials. “The banks are attractively valued. Loan growth is healthy and could in fact strengthen,” Pradhuman says, adding that as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, the higher short-term rate creates a better environment for the banks, and the yield-curve comparison, while it has been flattening a bit, remains favorable.

However, Cirrus has recently tempered its outlook on smaller investment banks due to a concern about valuations.

Also attractive is technology, Pradhuman says. “There are exceptions where our risk factors continue to isolate, for example, mega-caps, like the FANGs, in which their earnings are failing to catch up to the sharp jumps in share prices.”

Also, the consumer area remains healthy, he says. “The valuations have come off sharply, so there are fairly good values in the consumer space.”

One area of concern, he says, is the more aggressive healthcare biotech names within the smaller mid-cap space, which has had a very sharp run-up. “As the market becomes a bit more choppy, the more speculative segment of the small mid-cap market is likely to face greater scrutiny.”

Strategy

What seems clear is that the stock markets are at a turning point that investors can ignore at their peril.

“If we’re right about the profit cycle not accelerating, it’s the wrong time to chase deep cyclical,” Pradhuman advises investors. “Lean toward a visible earnings profile. High-quality growth and high-quality value portfolios are likely to be best of breed looking forward.”

Buttressing his hypothesis, Pradhuman points to the profit cycle in Japan, China, Asia Pacific, and India starting to slow or roll over. “The reality is that you can only be as healthy as your neighbors,” he says. “The profit cycle has peaked, and if you’re positioning your portfolio for the next year, the last thing you should be doing is planning on a heavy cyclical portfolio in the belief that things only get better. There’s a very important difference between a healthy economy and an accelerating economy. We think the environment is healthy, but the contours of leadership will not be around cyclicals. In this kind of environment investors should be willing to pay up for growth.”

