BlackPearl: Surviving And About To Thrive

Two years ago, when the oil price reached multi-year lows, I was one of the very few people remaining cautiously optimistic about BlackPearl Resources’ (OTCPK:BLKPF) chances of survival. The company did indeed survive the oil crisis, but seems to have been underperforming its peers in the past 28 months as its share price has only doubled.

BlackPearl is a Canadian company, and its Canadian listing is definitely more liquid than its OTC listing. The ticker symbol on the TSX is PXX, and the average daily volume is almost 300,000 shares. The current share price of C$1.43 results in a current market capitalization of C$481M.

Heavy oil isn’t an easy business, but BlackPearl seems to be pulling it off

BlackPearl produces heavy oil, and that immediately creates a big handicap. While light oil producers are able to sell their oil close to the WTI price (after deducting a differential for Canadian oil), the current differential for heavy oil versus light oil is approximately US$20/barrel. This means that when the WTI price is trading at $65/barrel, BlackPearl will only receive $45/barrel. This makes it very tough to survive during difficult times on the oil market, but also provides a substantial leverage on the oil price itself.

An increase of the WTI price from $ 50/barrel to $75/barrel is a 50% increase. But receiving $55/barrel instead of $30/barrel (taking a $20/barrel differential into account) results in heavy oil producers almost doubling their revenues.

Source: Company MD&A

Unfortunately, BlackPearl encountered the opposite in Q1: the differential increased, and BlackPearl received just C$36 per barrel of oil…

In Q1 2018, BlackPearl reported a total revenue of C$27.1M after taking the royalties into account. The net income was actually a net loss of C$8.8M or C$0.03 per share, due to a C$9.9M (non-cash) loss on the hedging positions: as the oil price increases, the value of the hedges decreases.

Source: financial statements

As one of the main culprits of the net loss was the loss on the hedging contracts, you’d expect the operating cash flows to be substantially higher. And that’s indeed the case. Even after deducting the C$5.3M contribution from changes in the working capital position, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$9M. That’s definitely not high, and most certainly not sufficient to cover the C$35M in capital expenditures.

BlackPearl will be free cash flow negative in 2018, but will increase its production rate by almost 40%

There’s no way anyone would be interested in BlackPearl’s C$480M market cap if the operating cash flow would be just C$36M per year. But as you correctly guessed, there’s plenty of stuff going on behind the scenes.

Whereas the company was producing 10,000 boe/day in Q1, it plans to end the year with a production rate of 14,000 barrels per day as the second phase of the Onion Lake plant has now been brought into production. This marks the end of a C$178M investment to double the production capacity at Onion Lake to 12,000 barrels per day. But this has two consequences.

First of all, a part of the capex that was expected to be spent in 2017 was deferred into 2018. That’s the main reason why the FY 2018 capex is now expected to be C$80-85M, instead of C$60-65M. And this means BlackPearl has already spent 40% of its full-year capex in the first quarter, consistent with the completion of the Onion Lake construction phase. As such, the normalized annual capex will very likely be just C$30-40M.

Source: company presentation

Secondly, the operating cash flow will very likely increase pretty fast, especially as the oil price differential seems to be retreating again. This allows us to update our calculations. Assuming a differential of US$18/barrel (which isn’t overly optimistic, as you can see on one of the previous images), the operating cash flow would increase by C$7.5/barrel.

Assuming this will also result in higher royalty payments, let’s say the net impact on BlackPearl’s top line will be C$6/barrel. Considering the company produced 900,000 barrels, this C$6/barrel price change would result in an additional operating cash flow of C$5.4M, for a ‘new’ quarterly operating cash flow of C$14.4M.

As BlackPearl plans to end the year with a production rate of 14,000 barrels per day, the quarterly cash flows will increase by a similar percentage, to C$20M. Which means that on a full-year basis, BlackPearl will be generating C$80M in operating cash flow, and C$40-50M in free cash flow. This free cash flow will very likely be spent on further growth initiatives, as BlackPearl has outlined a plan to reach an output of 45,000 barrels per day:

Source: Company presentation

Investment thesis

It definitely looks like BlackPearl will be free cash flow positive in 2019, as calculations indicate BlackPearl will generate C$20M in free cash flow, based on a heavy oil differential of $18/barrel and a WTI price of $62/barrel. For every US$1 increase in the oil price, BlackPearl’s operating cash flow will increase by C$4-5M per year, so at $65 oil, BlackPearl will generate C$50-65M in free cash flow.

And that’s why BlackPearl is being ‘awarded’ with a market capitalization of almost half a billion Canadian dollars. The market knows that – despite the differential – BlackPearl will generate quite a bit of free cash flow in 2019, and this could and probably will result in a lower net debt position (currently C$116M, but as PXX will be cash flow negative in 2018, the net debt will increase towards the end of the year).

