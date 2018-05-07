AB InBev Earnings: Another Monster Move In The Cards ?

This week Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) will announce its quarterly earnings numbers. The stock finished this past trading week at $97.44 which means from a valuation standpoint, it is trading quite cheap. The stock's book multiple is 2.3 ( versus a 5 year average of 3.8) and its sales multiple is 3.5 ( versus a 5 years average of 4.2). Furthermore the strong dividend yield of almost 4% could end up being a strong calling card. Why? Well this stock has proven through its sheer scale that it possesses strong competitive advantages which can be seen in its increasing margins over time. Over the past decade alone, we have seen gross margins increase from 56% to 62% and operating margins from 24% to 30%.

These numbers illustrate that it is able to use its massive scale and distribution to leverage acquisitions which it makes. We have seen this just recently with the SABMiller purchase where clear cost-savings and synergies are starting to be seen. This stock is still well over 20% off its all time highs and forward looking earnings projections are bullish. Furthermore the best time to scale into a dividend growth stock is when the yield is trading near an extreme which is what we have at present. Therefore lets look at Anheuser-Busch InBev from an income perspective to see if now may be a good time to scale into a long play.

Source : Guru-Focus.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev hasn't had any significant dividend growth to speak of in recent times and this is one of the first drawbacks which dividend growth investors will point to. However growth across all the major financials has been slowing over the past 3 years but I believe the stock is at inflection point. For example, top line growth on average over the past 3 years came in at 6.25% which was 40% lower than the 10 year average. We see the same trend and 3 year average growth rates in operating income (3.6%) and net income (-4.6%) but year over year growth numbers look substantially different. Despite the 25% spike in earnings we will likely see this year, analysts are expecting 13% & 11% growth rates for the following 2 years (see below) which looks encouraging. These types of growth rates going forward should lead to new growth in the dividend.

Source : Nasdaq.com

In terms of dividend affordability and debt, Anheuser-Busch InBev is actually in a better position than it was 10 years ago despite the increase in the share count. The company's pre tax profits over a trailing twelve month average are 2.61 times higher than the interest payment on the debt (interest coverage ratio). Furthermore the company's net debt to equity ratio stands at 1.5 which again is smaller than a decade ago. Everything depends on top line growth with this company as it has shown it can preserve and grow margins over time. Next year, analysts are predicting over 4% growth in sales. The boost this growth will give to earnings will be significant in that Anheuser-Busch InBev has always shown it can generate increasing free cash flow from rising earnings.

With earnings coming up in a few trading days, the challenge is whether one waits for the report to come out or not. This again is down to the strategy of the investor. I see no apparent disadvantage for an income investor to scale into a long position before earnings. Why? Again the key here is long term. The EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79 which if met will be $0.5 more than the same quarter of 12 months prior. The company seems to have clear momentum on its side with its sizable earnings beat back in March for the December quarter. Shares moved well over 10% on that move although so another beat by $0.03 or $0.04 should result in a similar gain one would believe considering where shares are priced at present.

I am surprised implied volatility (see below) hasn't moved higher considering the proximity to earnings and the move we had on the back of earnings in March. Depending on high this gets, we will make a decision as to how we play this before next Wednesday

Source : Interactive Brokers.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.