Hannover Rueck's (HVRRF) CEO Ulrich Wallin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hannover Rueck SE (OTCPK:HVRRF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Ulrich Wallin - CEO

Roland Vogel - CFO

Analysts

Kamran Hossain - RBC Capital Markets

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Frank Kopfinger - Deutsche Bank

Guilhem Horvath - Exane BNP Paribas

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous Research

Andreas Schäfer - Bankhaus Lampe KG

Vikram Gandhi - Societe Generale

Roland Pfänder - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's Hannover Re International Conference Call on Q1 2018 Results. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Ulrich Wallin, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Ulrich Wallin

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to our conference call presenting our results for the first quarter of 2018. As usual, I am joined by our CFO, Roland Vogel. Before we start, I'd like to extend my special thanks to all those participating from the U.K. because you have a bank holiday today. Unfortunately, we are bound this - our Q1 conference call to the date of our AGM, which takes place today. Sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused.

I'm pleased to be able to report to you that our results for the first quarter of the year fully support our guidance for 2018. We managed to substantially grow our business, and our gross written premium grew by 17.6%, which equates to 27.5% at constant exchange rate. This growth was mainly driven by a number of large transactions from our P&C business group. As most of this business gross written annuity in the first quarter, it created a significant unearned premium reserve, and as a result, the net premium earned increased by only 7%. We are quite pleased that the EBIT grew by 8.5%, which is somewhat more pronounced than the growth of our net earned premium income, which we feel underlines the quality of the net premium growth.

Group net income only grew by 3.3% to €273 million. The lower growth of the group net income compared to the EBIT growth is a result of the one-off tax burden due to the reorganization of our U.S. life and health business following the U.S. tax reform, which was enacted at the end of last year. We are, however, not expecting any further negative effects from the U.S. tax reform so that the tax rate of our life and health business should normalize in the coming quarters.

The 13% return on equity remains well above our minimum target of 900 basis points above the risk-free rate.

Despite the fact that expressed in euros, the book value per share slightly reduced due to the further strengthening of the euro, in particular against the U.S. dollar, our solvency ratio remains comfortable at around 260%.

Our property/casualty reinsurance business in the first quarter saw a very dynamic growth, both for the bottom as well as for the top line. Considering our continued conservative loss reserving policy, the set is defined combined ratio of 95.9%, which meets our respective target.

Also our life and health business had a very good first quarter, with an EBIT growth of 6.9% to €96 million, driven in particular by our worldwide excluding U.S. business as well as by the U.S. financial solutions business.

Our U.S. legacy mortality business, whilst continued to be loss-making, developed better than we had expected following our complete remodeling of that business towards the end of last year. The premium growth amounted to 9.2% at constant exchange rate, which is well above our target.

I already commented on the one-off tax burden as a result of the U.S. tax reform.

Once again, our return on investments developed very favorable and came in at 3.3% on an annualized basis for the assets under management.

On this positive note, I would hand over to Roland, who will explain to you these figures in more detail.

Roland Vogel

Good morning. Thank you, Uli. I will try to keep positive, and I should be able to keep my comments brief as the Q1 2018 results do not include too many material one-off effects. I would like to take this opportunity to point out that together with our Q1 results, we have also published our Solvency II SFCR report for the full year 2017. This provides a lot of additional qualitative as well as quantitative information on top of the solvency ratios that we have already published with our year-end results. You will find them on our company website.

The remarkable top line development of 27.5%, adjusted for currency effects, in the first quarter 2018 is driven by most business units but derives, to a large extent, from our P&C business, we will come to that. The difference in gross of grossing net premium is due to the change in unearned premiums, which will be earned throughout the year, so the differences will become smaller as the year goes on. The retention ratio even increased slightly as compared to the last year.

For the income and expenses, on a group level, decreased mainly due to FX effects. The increase in group net income was a little bit less pronounced compared to the EBIT resulting from an unfavorable tax rate. The reason for that unfavorable tax rate is a onetime increase based on the restructuring of group internal retrocession before the background of the U.S. tax reform. We mentioned that already late 2017 and during the first quarter of 2018, we were able to achieve or acquire approvals from the supervisory authorities as well as ratings to implement our new structure. Such business transfers [ph] caused oneoff tax burden of around €22 million. For the ongoing tax rate, we do not expect sustainable changes.

On the next slide, you can see that the operating cash flow in the first quarter was particularly strong driven by strong reinsurance growth as well as pleasing results on the investment side. Such developments were partly mitigated by negative impact on the valuation from rising interest rates and hardening euro. On the other hand, as proceeding before, we issued our first senior bond with a volume of €750 million early Q2 2018. We had entered into a bank loan in the same amount, background here was the support of the transfer of capital between companies as a result of the U.S. tax reform restructuring.

Overall, assets under management increased slightly to the mentioned €40.5 billion. If we look at the capital side, you can see that the positive earnings this quarter did not entirely compensate for the negative currency effects and also the yield impacts, hence leading to a 2.1% decrease in shareholders' equity. The recently issued bonds, I mentioned already, was senior note and will not change or affect hybrid bucket, that means we still have enormous flexibility on our balance sheet. By the way, we issued the senior note to support the upcoming loss of financing and age business particularly in Asia and Australia.

On the P&C, gross premium increased by a remarkable 38.8%, nearly 40% on an FX-adjusted basis. This is mainly driven by the successful new business written by our restructured reinsurance team and, overall, is in line with our reporting on this year's January renewals. This also includes some larger transactions of our traditional business lines, especially in Asia and Australia, the traditional lines thereby contributed approximately 12 percentage points to the nominal growth of around 28% in P&C. Net premium earned increased by 22.4% adjusted for currency exchange rates and was based on the increase in the unearned part of the premium, as already mentioned.

3.4% of net premium income major losses were again below budget for the first quarter, the underwriting result is on a good level as the combined ratio of 95.9% comes in below the full year maximum target of 96%. As in previous years, we start our reserving practice and kept a large loss expectation as part of our IBNR reserves. We've also not changed our reserving for the application of the rates in the U.K. all case reserves here are still based on the negative 72 basis points discount rate.

It is also important to bear in mind that the increase in structured reinsurance business generally leads to higher combined ratios as the lower [indiscernible] justifies also lower margins. It's more than 1/4 of our P&C premium coming from restructured reinsurance in Q1. The achievement of our 96% target is, therefore, actually pleasing. For early in the year any of on the development of our confidence level in the reserves are actually uncertain. We have not changed our approach to setting reserves and with large losses under budget, we do not expect any material changes to the year-end level.

Ordinary investment income was stable and other income and expenses broadly unchanged. Altogether, net income for our P&C business stands at €235 million, up by 9% compared to an already good first quarter of the previous year. The losses were significantly lower than in the previous year despite the fact that the net loss from catastrophes and man-made events in the first quarter 2017 had already been below the expected level. Therefore, the unused budget amounts to approximately €94 million.

As usual, the list of major losses in the first quarter is comparatively low. Next to Friederike, only one property and one credit claim made it onto the large loss list in Q1. On the next slide you can see that the picture is quite a mixed one. Overall, the combined ratio is below the maximum [indiscernible] combined ratio. The main contributors to the good underwriting result in the first quarter were Continental Europe credit surety and, of course, the nearly loss business. North America here was impacted by a negative reserve development from the previous years, here, especially the California wildfire, which occurred late in the year developed slightly negatively. Aviation general aviation planes and within the U.K. business, we increased our non-proportional motor business, which comes in with high initial loss ratio assumptions remarkably above 100%.

For our life and health segment, reinsurance gross written premium increased slightly by 2% or a little bit more by 9.2% adjusted for currency exchange rate. New business production was particularly favorable in Asia and the U.K. The technical result has improved by quite a margin overall. This stems mainly from worldwide business excluding the U.S. and then particularly from the mobility business.

After a number of quarters of underperformance, our U.S. mortality legacy portfolio did better and delivered a result above our current expectations given that the underwriting results on this slide here also includes the income from funds withheld. It is worth mentioning that income from funds withheld declined by €17 million due to the discontinuation of two larger treaties. As explained earlier, the significant decrease in the other income and expenses can be explained by currency effects in the first quarter. Apart from this, the result from U.S. financial solution treaty is recognized according to the deposit accounting method contributed €45 million, a figure largely unchanged from the previous year.

Having set a new target of EBIT close to 5% per annum, we faired quite well and achieved 6.9% increase compared to the previous years in Q1. I already explained the one-off effect of about €22 million from the U.S. tax reform-driven changes, which percentage wise even higher impact for the business improved on its own. This effect will not go away over the course of the year, but as a one-off impact, it should be diluted or it should dilute down from quarter-to-quarter.

Looking at the investment development in the first three months of 2018, is very satisfactory, with investment income above our return expectation for the full year, remarkably above the expectation. The ordinary investment income was on the previous year's high level and, therefore, favorable given that the decrease or the decrease of dividends from our listed equity portfolio, which result in Q3 last year.

Realized gains were a little bit higher than in the previous years, but all in all, in line with full year's expectation. Here is to no longer continue with our barbell strategy and our intention to decrease our exposure to lower-quality credits as they have performed so well in the past. Before that, background of sale of some of these investments came with the realization of positive valuation reserves.

The change in the fair value of financial instruments is predominantly driven by the change of the market derivative. But as you can see, this is only true to margin extent.

Overall, the return on investment was 3.3%, making us very confident to achieve the full year targets of 2.7%. Given that interest rates, particularly the dollar and British sterling have increased, European and U.S. corporates have widened a little bit in the first quarter, valuation reserves decreased compared to year-end, which, on the other hand, is associated with higher reinvestment yield.

The next slide shows the usually - the usual view of how the different asset classes contributed to the ordinary investment income compared to where we are invested. On the right-hand side, you can see that we have some changes in our asset allocation with some minor changes in the first quarter. The left-hand side illustrates the very strong performance of our private equity portfolio and the continued positive contribution from real estate. As I have explained, the 13% from the private equity is expected to trend towards a more normal level over the course of the year, but the impact from our real estate portfolio should even increase slightly over the course of the year.

I think this should conclude my remarks about the financials. As usual, I leave the target matrix and the outlook to Uli.

Ulrich Wallin

Thank you, Roland. Yes, considering that we had a good result already during the first quarter of last year, it is quite pleasing that the result for the first quarter 2018 support almost all of our strategic target. I'm particularly happy that both of our business groups results reporting all their targets from the target matrix. Coming to the second quarter renewals, particularly the 1st of April renewals - the renewals were actually quite similar, from a market environment point of view, compared to the renewals at January 1. [Indiscernible] business was mainly renewing flat only very slight increases. More meaningful rate increases were restricted to 3D, which suffered losses during the year or during the last year. The business remains very competitive. Discontinued imbalance between supply and demand, favoring the reinsurance bias. Nevertheless, we were reasonably satisfied, as a result of the renewal plan of the reit, as we were able to achieve double-digit growth again, which is not too dissimilar to the January 1 renewal for our traditional property cash treaty business.

The main part of the renewal was, of course, Japan, almost all the business renews at 1st of January. On the property side, which is most reinsurance business being bought, the rates were absolutely flat, some reported flat as a pancake. As a result, the applied unchanged capacity from a catastrophe point of view and overall we saw slight decrease of our premium income. This mainly comes from reduction of some of our proportional treaty, which were the result of some portfolio management actions.

On cash equity side, there was further losses relating to pharmaceutical risks, which were reported in the first quarter. And of course, meant that here the rates were increasing again. However, we applied a rather restrictive policy to the terms and conditions of those casualty treaty.

On the other hand, we saw significant increases in the Caribbean, but in particular the loss late in business from Puerto Rico was up for renewal. So there, of course, we saw significant increases and also increase in volume. Also we cautiously increased our involvement in the agricultural business from India, which resulted in a doubling of the premium income there, even though from a relatively small level. And North America, we were able to achieve some growth on the property business due to rate increases but continued our cautious approach to the casualty business, our premiums developed rather flat.

The renewals on the property catastrophe losses, pretty much resembled the experience from the 1st of January, which meant that the rate increases, overall, were a little bit disappointing, and we kept our capacities and utilization unchanged. This resulted in a slight increase in the premium income due to some rate increases.

Given the favorable development of the premiums in the first quarter and on the renewal at 1st of April, we were able to up our guidance for the development of the gross written premium to now more than 10%.

Likewise, with the favorable investment result in the first quarter already explained by Roland, we slightly improved return on investment guidance from around 2.7 plus to at least 2.7%, only a very subtle change.

Regarding the group net income and the dividend payout, the guidance is unchanged.

As regard the dividend payout, considering the current development of our business and the very comfortable solvency ratio, we will consider again to pay special dividend also for 2018, which should result in an overall dividend payout at least to the level of last year. Naturally, this is an early indication and is of course subject to the development of the business during the remainder of the year.

But the market development continues to be somewhat disappointing considering the large loss burden from last year. Nevertheless, we feel that we are in a good position to earn the cost of capital or even in excess of the cost of capital in most areas of our diversified property/casualty reinsurance portfolio. I am particularly pleased that the development of the volume as well as the profitability Continental Europe, where our business already last year performed excellently. In addition, growth will be particularly pronounced in the structured reinsurance business as well as in the reinsurance business due to the large transactions which have already been mentioned.

Regarding our life and health business, we expect continued excellent profitability in our financial solutions business, particularly stemming from the U.S. On the other hand, the U.S. mortality business will continue to be a burden to the bottom line, which also means that in this category, we are likely not able to achieve results supporting the cost of capital.

On the other hand, our non-U.S. mortality business continues to develop very favorable. This EBIT margins close to double-digit numbers. Premium growth, we expect mainly to come from the morbidity business. We also expect improved results, which meet our cost of capital requirement.

On the longevity business, we see a rather stable development, both on the bottom and on the top line, which, however, could change regarding the premium growth at this business through the [indiscernible] and it depends if some of our quotations on the larger transactions come to fruition.

Overall, we feel that we are well positioned to continue to be successful in the reinsurance business in the short and in the longer-term future. As you know that our recent strategy revision creating value through reinsurance, we concentrate our efforts almost entirely to the reinsurance business, that we feel that we have a favorable competitive position.

On the property/casualty business, we are confident that we will continue to be able to reach our combined ratio target and increase the bottom and the top line of the business. Of course, the fact that an increased portion of this business stems from the structured reinsurance business, which have lower-risk transfer but also lower-risk margin, as Roland explained, the combined ratio target becomes a little bit more challenging.

On our life and health reinsurance business, we expect that 2018 will continue to be negatively influenced by losses from our legacy U.S. business. And the extent of the negative influence would also depend on the recaptures, which may occur as a result of our more aggressive in-force management actions regarding rate increases. From 2019 onwards, however, we expect positive development of the profitability of this business. Continued stable returns on investment will definitely be aided by the increasing interest rate, in particular in respect of U.S. dollar investment.

On that note, ladies and gentlemen, we come to the end of our presentation covering the good start we have made for 2018, and we will be delighted to answer your questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Kamran Hossain, RBC.

Kamran Hossain

Three questions for me. First of all, just on the outlook for the midyear. I guess in your comments and for you've talked about plenty of excess capacity still existing, but at the same time you've kind of reported that you've seen very, very strong increases on loss affect business. So just kind of your views on how the midyear, I guess, June, July renewals will go? So that's question one. Second question, also on pricing. You've talked about cat I guess the underlying casualty business stabilizing. Just interested on your thoughts on I guess with all of capacity from a large player in that market announced last week and how you think that might affect that market going forward?

Ulrich Wallin

Yes. Regarding the outlook for midyear pricing, thank you for your questions, Kamran, what I would say, I mean, of course on [indiscernible] six the Florida renewal season will be quite interesting even though a number of treaties are multiyear. So the effects will probably be not that large. I'm afraid that I'm not very optimistic on the Florida renewals because that business is dominated by the ILS market. And for the ILS market, Florida is key for their portfolios. And I mean, the demand for reinsurance in Florida is not increasing this year, as far as I can see, but the supply definitely will. So I'm optimistic that we will see rate increases on Florida, particular there's a movement of the [indiscernible] recently. But I don't think or the hopes of the market will be fulfilled in that renewal.

So remainder of the mid three year renewal I think they'll follow the 1 1 and 1 4 seen loss-making treaties increases. I expect particular on the U.S. property business outside Florida, I expect further increases like we have seen before. On the casualty business, it's really difficult one to read because I mean there are definitely areas certainly in the U.S. where we see increases, like commercial motor and also, I mean, we have seen increased loss activity on the VNO for their prices which have been reduced for years, seem to be catching up. I mean - but I think in the short term, the business will continue to be competitive there despite the withdrawal you were talking about. I think it all depends on the development of the - of the runoff results from previous years. Seems to be that the cushions of redundancies and the loss reserves on the casualty business are drying up and we may even see deficiency. And that development, coupled with the inflationary development, will depend what happens to the casualty business. For us, for the time being, the upside as I said rather cautious approach to the casualty business.

Operator

The following question is from Vinit Malhotra of Mediobanca.

Vinit Malhotra

Two questions focusing on Life Re, please. Just I'm a bit curious, the - I mean the ongoing flu season or just in the U.S. was quite bad. I mean the data suggests very high level, maybe a oneoff, but a very high level of mortality, but your comments are completely sort of ambivalent to that. Could you just comment about the guidance and [Technical Difficulty]?

Ulrich Wallin

Vinit, I don't know whether you can hear us without any problem. The line doesn't work.

Vinit Malhotra

I'll give it [Technical Difficulty].

Operator

[Technical Difficulty].

Ulrich Wallin

Go ahead.

Vinit Malhotra

Is it better?

Operator

Yes, please go ahead.

Vinit Malhotra

So apology for the technology, I'm out of [indiscernible] today. Sorry. The life Re. So two questions on life Re please. The first one is that we have seen the U.S. mortality affected by very high flu-related debt. Could you comment on whether your guidance incorporate that and what your experience was in 1Q? And second question is on the 5% EBIT growth target, how should we interpret that going forward? What should be the baseline? Is it implying that on a normal basis you want to grow 5% from 2019 onwards? Or how should we look at that?

Ulrich Wallin

Yes, thank you for those questions. Around the flu season, we haven't seen it in the first quarter. That is, however, little bit as a result of the reporting which is a little bit delayed on that business. And as the business is also underwritten by our subsidiary, it's also relatively close off of the quarter. So the flu season effect will be more pronounced in the second quarter. Early indications are not supporting that in the figures as yet. But of course, I mean, it has to be borne in mind that we have changed our expectation to higher mortality as well. But yes, so far so good, I would say from the experience we have seen, but we will certainly have much better color on that for the second quarter. But as you know, I mean, even in the first quarter, on the U.S. mortality, we didn't make money. The only thing is we only lost half as much as we thought we would lose. On the 5%, yes, that's on a normalized basis. I mean, you just want to increase on a normalized basis going forward the EBIT by 5% every year or say on average in say a 5-year period. But of course the basis for that should not be the low EBIT that we have experienced in 2017 and we're expecting for 2018 but more a normalized EBIT. We have done that, and we have done a very with EBIT margins because of the particularities of the business, we would have to take both - I mean, margin requirements, on an EBIT margin on a much more granular basis in order to make them. have seen that on the financial solution business, which of course we have not booking any premium but booking positive results which of course skews that kind of metrics. Therefore, we thought we make a little bit simple and go for EBIT growth. Does that answer the questions?

Vinit Malhotra

Yes.

Operator

The next question is from Frank Kopfinger of Deutsche Bank.

Frank Kopfinger

I have two questions, my first one is also on life Re. How should we think now, after the strong start in Q1, about your €200 million EBIT guidance for 2018? After the start I would just - would like to some your thoughts by how much you think you run now ahead of your plan? And then secondly, you mentioned within the geographical split on the combined ratios that there was also a deterioration of your California wildfire loss. Could you quantify the impact please?

Ulrich Wallin

Yes, thank you, Frank. On the life business, I mean, it's quite volatile on a quarterly basis. So I would not dare to say that we run ahead of our EBIT target. Of course, if you divide the €200 million by four, you might say well it's almost twice what we were expecting. But I mean, we have actually started to be very - a little bit more aggressive for managing the rates of the business at first. And of course we expect that we will see some recapture as a result. And therefore, I think that depending on the recapture, the €200 million might either be challenging or comfortably reachable. So too early to say. Over the year, we will get better clarity on that one. Then on the California wildfire, yes, we saw increased loss advices there, also on [indiscernible] that we didn't expect. And therefore, we had an increase there of around €21 million. The remainder of the cat losses remains on a net basis a little bit more stable because in particular Maria and Irma are sitting just in the lower end of our count protections. And as a result of that, any further development of them will not have an effect on the net position. We think there that the combination of the key transaction recovery and the only recoveries even taking into account reinstatement premiums, the losses are pretty much fixed there.

Operator

The following question is from Guilhem Horvath of Exane BNP Paribas.

Guilhem Horvath

My first question is on the investments. Can you elaborate a little bit on the decision you made to change your investment strategy and to the barbell strategy and the reason for that? And the second is coming back on this U.S. tax reform, can you elaborate a little bit on what you did exactly. I'm a bit surprised to see this oneoff being quite small at the end compared to guidance some of your competitors gave. So can you elaborate a little bit on the complexity of the changes you made here to comply with the new U.S. tax reform?

Roland Vogel

Yes, the investment strategy, we had been pursuing our barbell strategy with increasing liquidity with more gives and taking a little bit more risk on the lower-quality side of the last, I think, 2 to 3 years, which we felt had worked out fine. We've achieved where we want it to be. Still then we saw, especially the U.S. dollar that the lower-quality credits were performing extremely well. So that had worked out fine. Still it was quite clear that the potential upside going forward here without would be very limited. And on the other hand, we also saw that illiquidity premium, we were getting there, was really going down. This is why we stopped it. Then of course you have to decide where you put that money. We invested a little bit more across the board and leaves lower-credit side, especially in the U.S. dollar, but also in the euro. That means we are forgetting a little bit of extra premium there, but it is really - we did a calculation over - for the whole portfolio, the ROI is not or the potential expected ROI is affected only to a really minor extent by that strategy that changes. And again, to come back to your question, it is really the minimum upside after the good performance, which we have seen and the achievement of our strategy beforehand.

With regard to the tax reform, you could say that we were a little bit lucky. We had already established a few years ago a dominion company, which has opted to pay taxes in the U.S. And in that regard, that was the optimal point to transfer the business to. It's outside the U.S. So it can do the triple x financing business. And on the other hand, it pays taxes in the U.S. So it's not affected by the base erosion and the tax speed. So that company was already existing. We needed more capital. We needed some approvals from the supervisory authorities. We needed a rating. That was achievable in the short time frame. It was a lot of work, it was achievable. So we had to transfer capital and business between those companies to address the issues of the beat, which was achieved. Now we're proceeding business to a lower tax environment beforehand it also to Germany with higher tax as. And overall, the run rate should again not be affected materially.

Operator

The following question is from Andrew Ritchie.

Andrew Ritchie

I just wondered if you could clarify on the structured solutions business. Is all of that now and I appreciate not earned but in gross written, is that the expected volume pretty much booked for 2018 as we can see already? What would be the limit on writing continue to run for this business, what would be the reason not to keep writing if it is so exceedingly low-risk? The other question, just a clarification. The U.S. life business that you were booking at 12% tax rate is not only booked to 21 moving from Ireland to Bermuda. Why that does not affect the ongoing tax rate? Is it just the assumption that you will make money in the U.S.?

Ulrich Wallin

Well, on the structured solution business, of course we are continuing to develop that business, and I think it's sad to say that throughout the year, we will see additional writings of that business. Recently, we were successful on a number of transactions, which we could account as deposit accounting. So they will only show up on the bottom line and not on the top line. But it is continuing attractive business. So we expect further growth on that throughout the year. Of course it had to be that this business has very few large transaction. So if you look ahead in the coming year, quite volatile because I mean that business is slowly sold if it makes sense for the ceding company and their capital management. Thinks might change and so this business might go it goes this point of time, there's also a possibility that it might go down at other times. As my colleague was responsible for these answers, it's a breathing volume, which at this point in time is breathing in quite a lot, I would say. On the taxes, I would hand again over to Roland because complicated.

Roland Vogel

I think that calculation and the comparison before restructuring and after restructuring is really based on multiplying unexpected income with an existing tax rate. Those have changed. Some of that business was taxed in Ireland with 12.5 and is now taxed with 21. Some of the business beforehand taxed in Germany was 32 and is now tax was 21. What we lose on the Irish side, I suppose, a little bit driven by the lower expected profits based on the fact that the legacy U.S. mortality business had its effect on the projected income for the future. And if we look at the transfer of the business, the expected profits and multiply that with the applicable tax rates, it's a little bit - it's a wash. And the expected overall tax rate is around where it had been before.

Ulrich Wallin

And if I may add of course, there's - a fair amount of that business remains in our U.S. subsidiary. And that actually is quite profitable for the results of our U.S. subsidiary have been quite profitable. And of course, there, the lowering of the tax rate, is actually helping us because the profits there from our U.S. company is actually taxed not no longer 35 but only this 21%.

Andrew Ritchie

I guess the thing is presumably the financial solutions business in the U.S., which is the most profitable part not incurring a heavier tax load?

Ulrich Wallin

Partly, that's true. It's only true to the extent it's not kept in the U.S. but some of it is, no good reason for ceding it. But then of course in Ireland and now in Bermuda, U.S. tax pay, that business is bungled with the underperforming U.S. mortality business. So the short term, of course, the taxes even, should be to bring the U.S. mortality business to its full profitability. And of course, I mean, the tax rate presumably be a little bit higher. But that is a problem we would like to have.

Operator

The following question is from Thomas Fossard of HSBC.

Thomas Fossard

Two questions on my side. First one would be related to the life and re business and the U.S. legacy book. So I guess that now we entered Q2, I guess that you already have started to approach clients in terms of higher rates and potentially starting to engage on the need to implement recapturing. Could you give us a feel of what you see, what has been the client's reaction so far to what you have proposed to them? I mean, is there any issue price? Or any granularity you could provide which will help us to bit understand what could be achieved in the Q3 and Q4 on that front? And the second question would be related to the P&C Re business. Obviously, very strong on the structure solution side. Could you help us understand what has been the drag on the combined ratio in Q1 from the 95.9? And what is expected to be the drag on a full year basis. Of course you are keeping your guidance of below 96 unchanged, but with such a strong rate of course in business, if you could guide a bit on what we should expect on the traditional side and the drag from the [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Okay. On the reaction from the clients to rate increases, I mean, so far, we are engaged in that actually for a number of years now. All situations we found an agreement ceding company hard to deal with it, so it has not been controversial. We have a little bit more pronounced action now in the second quarter, but too early to say what the reaction. I mean, so far, neutral. A little bit better than we were expecting actually. But that will be handed out in the next six months. So I mean we will see where we go. That's for that. I mean, on the combined ratio, of course, I mean the large portion of the structured reinsurance business will cost us about 1 percentage point in the combined ratio this year, which means that the 96 would mean a 95 or even a little bit below 95, maybe 94.5 on the traditional reinsurance business. I mean, if the large losses remain a bit, we feel that the quality of the business will support that combined ratio, slightly better than it was the quality of the business slightly better than it was last year from pricing point of view and on a fiscal year basis. Immediately it's not on a fiscal year basis, it's not quite as good as 2016. But we still feel that our competitive advantage of our lower expense ratio, that would be achievable even without increasing our writings of property catastrophe business and hoping that the losses won't happen. Does that answer the question?

Thomas Fossard

Yes.

Operator

The next question is from Andreas Schäfer of Bankhaus Lampe.

Andreas Schäfer

So just one question left from my side. With respect to the unrealized capital gains, not only on the fixed income side but also on other assets and the unrealized capital gains [indiscernible] strong year, something like more than €70 million. Could you explain a bit what kind of asset classes are strongly impacted by this drop? Is it really related to the rise in interest rates?

Roland Vogel

That is quite [indiscernible] I think - and obvious - the increases in interest rates, especially in the U.S. dollar have caused the - some - the decrease in our valuation reserves to that extent. The rest is really driven by the real estate portfolio, also the private equity portfolio. We really haven't lost anything material there. We might even also see some - a few more realizations over the course of the year here. So in that regard, the decrease in valuation reserves, which comes with a slight decrease in our capital position is really what we have been asking for over the last few years, complaining about the low yield environment. Now the low yields are slightly increasing and that is associated with a decrease in the valuation reserves. It is, I would say - I don't know the percentage with me, but the vast majority is rate driven by the fixed income portfolio and the rising interest rates.

Operator

The next question is from Vikram Gandhi from Societe Generale.

Vikram Gandhi

Just a couple of questions. Firstly, can you comment on how should we think about the runoff result for this quarter? Would you say it's €100 million the quarterly run rate less the negative €20 million development that you mentioned on the California wildfires? And secondly, can you comment again on the rationale of the debt raising and it's connection to the life Re business? I'm sorry my line was bad, I couldn't catch your opening remarks.

Roland Vogel

I can take it. As we mentioned at various occasions before, not too easy to have the runoff result hammered out. I would say we have seen some positive runoff next to the negative development of the wildfires. We have also set up reserves according to the - to the usual practice. So we might have built up. So overall, the number was a little bit higher than the one that you mentioned from a quantitative point of view. But with the remarkable initial conservative reserving, again, we feel that the confidence level should not be impacted materially. Again, it was a little bit higher from a quantitative standpoint than the number that you mentioned. So a little bit more - a little bit more than 100, even including the negative development of the wildfires.

Ulrich Wallin

For the debt.

Roland Vogel

And for the debt sorry - so we had really strong demand from our life colleagues to also do cash prefinancing business again. Various large transactions in the pipeline that together with capital requirements, plus also the increase in private equity and real estate, there was a little bit of strain on the liquidity of the SE not the full group, but SE as the financer of all these things, and also to be flexible, a little bit more flexible again in our investment strategy, we felt that it would help to have more cash available. We had prepared that for Q2 because that was the time when we had expected the materialization of the requirements from the life financing around the world. Then we had the U.S. tax reform with some capital movements within the group. So you can imagine that we no longer need that much money in Ireland and we need more money in Bermuda. It takes a little bit to convince the Irish authority to give that piece that we needed that we then can take to send over to Bermuda. And on that basis, we felt it would be good to have the €750 million a little bit earlier on to give us the flexibility to do the restructuring. And on that basis, we entered into that bank loan, and that was where the majority of the banks involved continuing were then transferred into the senior loan in Q2.

Operator

The next question is from Roland Pfänder from ODDO BHF.

Roland Pfänder

Two questions from my side. First, regarding your interest income from funds withheld, you mentioned that is continued to treaties. So is it a new level we reached here? Or might that figure deteriorate further? Second question, I think, if I'm not mistaken, I saw that your aviation business volume, you're a little bit more positive here. Are there any reasons for this you could speak on this?

Ulrich Wallin

Yes. I mean, interest on funds is held, I mean this was really due to the fact that two cash financing treaties, which were on the funds withheld recaptured because financing was being paid back the margin. That is quite, quite normal. In fact, I mean, for the entire year, we are not expecting this to deteriorate further or to come down further because of the various financing opportunities we are currently working on. So I mean, on the forecast, this number is not coming down compared to last year. But it really depends on the individual transactions. Aviation - well the income is relatively flat there, not going down further, that is in line with the development of the premium. So I mean, airlines are slightly edging up and also on the aviation excessive loss, more stable situation than it was before. Therefore, the income is also stable. With a little bit of reshuffling in the portfolio. I mean, the one larger client that decided not to buy any proportionate in reinsurance any longer. at the Same time, there's another one we have a very long-standing relationship, so we were able to increase our line in the aviation quota share and excessive losses likely. So that putting all together I think we have found the low-level point on the aviation, I would say. I hope I because I was underwriting for so long.

Operator

There are currently no questions. [Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions, I hand back to the speakers.

Ulrich Wallin

Yes. So thank you very much for calling in. And again for those of you in the U.K., have a very nice bank holiday. Sorry for interrupting it early in the morning. For everybody else, have a very nice and productive day. Thank you very much, again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.