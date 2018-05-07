Why Powerboat Sales Won't Mean-Revert

It is our belief that boat sales will not revert and that these are instead "top-of-the-cycle" numbers.

It has been clear for a while that there are roughly two well-defined hypotheses on the outcome of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO). Both hypotheses are well outlined in the great article by Lester Goh: "MarineMax: A Rising Tide Does Not Lift All Boats".

The first hypothesis is that boat sales will revert to historical levels as a result of replacement demand and increased consumer confidence. The development will demonstrate itself through improved sales, easier inventory management, and expanding margins.

The second hypothesis is that the traditional boating market is structurally at lower TAM than previous numbers. Sales will not revert to historical levels, working capital will continue fairly encumbered, and margins will remain structurally lower.

I believe that the second hypothesis has a vastly superior empirical backing considering the current macroeconomic environment and U.S. consumer spending statistics.

While MarineMax lacks a clear catalyst, the article can either be used for longs to reconsider or as an open-ended market short as a hedge against a macroeconomic recession. Investors of waste stocks, for example, could gain beneficial risk mitigation from shorting MarineMax.

The Current Environment: Extremely Fortuitous

Global markets have largely appreciated beyond previous peaks. Bonds have experienced a bull market for many years through lowered interest rates, and equities have wildly outperformed the ~7% real return expectations over the last few years. The wealth effect is in full effect with real estate appreciating materially. All major American Stock Indices are at historical levels and real estate median prices are breaking new heights as well.

Source

Financing, a key component for boat and home purchases, has been cheaper than ever before due to the artificial interest rate environment perpetuated by the Federal Reserve.

The efforts to kick-start the economy and boost consumer confidence have shown themselves to be successful, and the vast majority of luxury goods are selling at levels of previous peaks. Ultra-luxury goods (like supercars) have seen widespread re-adoption.

Source

Car manufacturers like Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have even judged the high levels of demand as sufficient to expand the artificially limited supply without price erosion.

Consumer confidence is at higher levels than at any point during 2002-2006. The CCI (Consumer Confidence Indicator) is a measure of expected consumer spending. The CCI is based on a survey that outlines the expectations regarding financial safety and prosperity for the American populace.

The higher the CCI, the less consumers are worried about recessions or downturns. As the CCI grows so should spending on depreciating assets and expensive consumer goods.

Source

If there ever was an environment where expensive yachts would be acquired in volume, it would be now. Indeed all indicators point to the environment being rather late cycle in terms of luxury good demand.

The Kicker

The interesting thing is that powerboat sales haven't even begun to resemble pre-financial crisis heights.

Source: Page 15 of the Q2 Investor Presentation

How can this be? There are a few possible explanations. One, yacht clubs were outlined by Lester Goh. I personally believe that there are several reasons acting in unison to curb a powerboating recovery.

The Weak Point: The Upper Middle Class

The first reason is that buying a boat is simply a bad idea for the majority of people. A big depreciating asset with limited usable time is, for most people, an obvious opportunity to lease. It only makes sense for people of significant wealth to buy a yacht.

The average price point on the boats sold has been steadily increasing for HZO. In 2006 it was $116,000. This year it was $195,000. The offering has largely remained constant (with new models), but the smaller boats have simply not seen the same volume of sales. Even if these sales were to occur, they would not matter as much as the investor presentation graph implicitly indicates. The boats would be smaller than currently sold and therefore less revenue.

There are several reasons for this. A more responsible middle-class now aware that owning large depreciating assets through debt is irresponsible. Security in terms of rising college and healthcare costs being a priority. There is also a strictly financial reason. Below is a quote from the Q4-17 conference call that explains better than I could hope to:

If you go back to '06 and '07, financing for boats and equity requirements to purchase larger boats, it was a free for all almost, in that people were looking to their home equity as a big asset and being able to finance larger boats. And that's pretty well gone away today, and the banks are more cautious. [...] equity in the home is almost not a factor today in considering someone for a loan. So the loans are much better and there were people that were buying larger boats back in '06 and '05 that were stretching in a major way they do, just like they were doing with their home purchases, with the mortgages. And so that's a huge difference from where it is today. I think things are a lot more stable than they were back then - William H. McGill, MarineMax, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO of HZO.

Read that again. The chairman is stating that there was too much activity fueled by bad debt in '06. It would make sense to infer that statement that sales were above rational levels in said years. It seems incongruent with the management thesis that sales will revert to "frenzy" levels.

Houses are not a material percentage of equity for most billionaires and deca-millionaires (who buy large yachts), but for the upper middle class, it often constitutes a significant portion of their net worth. I would argue that the shift towards more conservative bank underwriting related to home equity is a significant and enduring explanation for the material reduction in smaller powerboat sales.

There is ample evidence that the boating market is largely at '06 levels in overall sales. The total market sales were $39 billion in 2009 and the sales are currently at $36 billion. It is clear that only powerboats are lacking. The reason is that they are simply in the wrong price range for the current environment. The effect can be seen in the lack of lower-end powerboats sold in the US market.

Conclusion

The market is ripping and roaring in terms of consumer confidence, Lamborghini purchases, and even somewhat on large powerboats. Yet differences in loan underwriting and financial comprehension (leasing vs. buying depreciating assets) has structurally altered the small-scale powerboat market.

I believe that given above evidence it is reasonable to assert that powerboat levels will not revert to the levels implicitly proposed by the MarineMax management team in its investor presentations.

The conclusion implies a late-cycle pro-cyclical retailer selling for 16x forward earnings. Given little-to-no discernible competitive advantage, negative working capital dynamics, and material recession risk, I would require a 15% earnings yield to even consider MarineMax as a long.

MarineMax would be interesting at ~$11 a share. At the current price of $23, the valuation seems to contain no margin of safety and limited upside from multiple expansion.

