IBM And Its Deceiving Dividend

Many people invest in IBM for its attractive dividend, brand identity, and possibly because it seems like a safe investment for retirement. In addition, many employees of IBM participate in IBM's Employees Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP), which offers eligible employees the opportunity to invest in IBM stock at a 5% discount off the market price on the date of purchase each pay period.

Today, I'm going to focus on the objective fundamentals of IBM, to show you that it's not a good investment compared to other investments available. In fact, it's a terrible investment that is able to lure investors because of its brand identity and deceiving dividend.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of 70/100. Therefore, IBM just barely made it as a "good company" since 70 is the lowest good company score. Most categories look acceptable, except EPS shows a poor score of around 1 out of 16 indicating that earnings have probably not been consistent and/or are decreasing. Also, PEG ratio score indicates that the company is probably not experiencing much growth.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

Fundamentals

Looking closer at earnings history, we can see that earnings grew until the peak in 2013, then fell over the next 4 years to a point below the earnings of 10 years ago. So, the fact is that the company is not consistent with earnings and is not predictable. When considering the past 10 years earnings, this company has had very poor performance.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital. Overwhelmingly, IBM bodes unfavorable results as all 3 factors are showing declines.

From this factual data, we can see that this stock is showing patterns of decline in many areas. It wouldn't be very reasonable to hope that things will suddenly change. This stock does not have the fundamentals of a consistent, predictable, and good investment.

However, let's dig further before coming to a final conclusion. There is still a chance that this company could be healthy with a strong balance sheet and it's just going through a rough patch that it could overcome. Also, it might be so mispriced by the market that some investors would consider it to still be a decent investment for the long term.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

Let's consider the debt-to-equity of 2.22. This is telling us that the company has more than double the amount of debt than equity. This indicates that the company is not healthy.

The price-earnings ratio seems high for a company that has been performing this poorly. This tells me that the market may still have a premium price on this company despite its lack of performance. Could it be that the brand name "IBM" still draws investors that fail to properly analyze the current company's condition?

The current ratio is decent, telling us that IBM still has enough assets to pay off short-term debts.

The dividend yield is attractive at 4.21%, and this could be another reason why investors continue to invest in this company. We'll need to look further into the dividend's history to see if it's sustainable.

The Story Behind The Dividend

The dividend yield is increasing from year-to-year, which on the surface seems great for shareholders. However, when you look at the buyback yield, you can see that from 2010-2014, the company was buying back a much larger percent of shares than in years 2015-current year. The problem with this is that the stock price up until 2014 was higher than the stock price after 2014.

Ideally, as a shareholder, you'd want the company to be buying back a greater number of shares when the stock price is at a discount so that you can increase your own value of shares. But IBM has been doing the opposite in buying back more shares when its stock is at a higher price, which can rob the shareholders of value.

On top of that, they are using the money that could be used to buy more shares and have been paying higher dividends to maintain the illusion that everything's fine and that the company continues to raise its dividend each year. Unknowing investors and employees might continue to believe that as long as the dividend keeps climbing, it's a good thing, but in reality, it's a deception that hides the fact that the shareholders' value is being depleted.

These increasing dividend payments cannot continue without further damage to the company and shareholders. When we look at the payout ratio, it's currently at 98%, which means that almost all of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders. Eventually, the company will not be able to continue increasing dividends or they will begin borrowing to pay higher dividends, which will erase more of the shareholders' equity. In summary, IBM is robbing more value from you the shareholder, to eventually pay the shareholder less in the form of a deceiving dividend.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using EPS TTM of 6.14. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value, and total equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

Overwhelmingly, in all cases but one, the valuation ranges are showing that the current stock price (marked with the green dot) is on the high end of each valuation range. This indicates that the stock is overvalued. When considering past growth patterns of earnings, book value, and equity, the stock is currently overvalued. When considering future growth forecasts by analysts, the stock is again overvalued. When considering the historical relationship of IBM's PE ratio to the S&P 500's PE ratio, the stock is slightly overvalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Sadly, the near future of IBM looks as bleak as their past 5 years. The factual information is that this article shows that the stock has been continuing on a downward path and it is unlikely that things can suddenly change. According to Morningstar, analysts are forecasting growth on the low end of -0.50% to a mean of 2.70%. Zack's analysts are forecasting a growth of 1.68%.

Is IBM a good investment for investors or employees that receive a 5% discount on company stock? If you invest today, and if IBM's recent pattern remains the same, you should expect at best 3% growth per year. Plus, we'll add the 4.21% dividend. This brings the return to around 7.21% and this is a better-case scenario. For a best-case scenario, if you get the 5% employee discount on company shares, then we'll add that to the return. So, now the total return is 12.21%.

The S&P 500's average return from 1928-2014 is about 10%. So, in a best-case and unlikely scenario, if you receive a 5% discount on company shares, if the dividend were sustainable, if the stock price reversed its 5-year decline, and if the company growth was on the high end, then you would do slightly better than investing in an S&P 500 index fund.

However, if you take a more realistic approach, a different picture is painted. Consider that the last 5 years' EPS growth was about -16%. The past 5 years' total equity growth was about -5%. The stock price is way overvalued and will likely decline more to come closer to its actual value. Value continues to be depleted from shareholders as the company commits to paying a non-sustainable dividend. Additionally, most investors don't receive a 5% discount for company stock.

In this case, you're looking at an investment in a poorly performing company that will likely result in continued years of declines and loss of equity and your primary offset will be a 4% dividend that will partly be eaten up by inflation.

For me, the choice is clear. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that my money could be better invested in more consistent and profitable investments.

Thank you for reading. If you'd like to follow my future articles, just click the " Follow" button next to my name at the top. Also, check out the BTMA Stock Analyzer, which I used to analyze this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.