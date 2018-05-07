Achaogen After Ad Comm

Is the sell-off a buying opportunity? Analysts seem to think so given their commentary after the panel's decision.

The stock of antibiotic concern Achaogen fell sharply last week after an Ad Comm Panel provided a mixed recommendation on its main drug candidate.

Late last Tuesday, Achaogen (AKAO) got a mixed result from the Ad Comm Panel around its primary drug candidate Plazomicin. The good news was the panel voted unanimously in a 15-0 vote to recommend for approval for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections or cUTI.

However, the same panel also voted against recommendation in an 11-4 vote for approval to treat bloodstream infections (BSI) in patients with limited or no treatment options as the data failed to provide substantial evidence of the safety and efficacy mainly due to the small sample size.

The stock fell some 25% in trading Wednesday as a result. This feels like a bit of a knee-jerk overreaction and the market started to realize that I think on Friday as the stock rose nearly six percent on the day within a broad rally within the overall market.

cUTI approval is now as close as it gets to a slam dunk in this space when the FDA meets to approve plazomicin late in June. In addition, given the FDA signed off on the design of the study for bloodstream infections, the FDA could still reject the panel's recommendation and grant approval most likely in connection with a post-marketing study. Even if the FDA rejects green lighting plazomicin for this indication, the antibiotic could still see significant off-label due to the lack of alternatives to this potentially deadly condition.

Several analyst firms have maintained Buy recommendations while lowering price targets from the high $20s to the high teens due to the uncertainty triggered by the panel's mixed recommendation.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Following up on the observations above, here is some of the analyst commentary that has hit since the panel's recommendation earlier this week. Wednesday Cowen & Co. reissued their Buy rating on AKAO. On Thursday, Needham ($20 price target), SunTrust Robinson ($16 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($19 price target, down from $29 previously) did the same. On Friday, Mizuho Securities assigned a Buy rating with a $20 price target, down from $28 previously. Here is a sampling of the commentary contained within these outlooks.

Mizuho:

New price target is a "worst-case scenario analysis" assuming no revenues from bloodstream infection or any other potential usages and an additional capital raise of $200 million in 2019.



SunTrust Robinson:

Analyst firm is optimistic for off-label usage of plazomicin for bloodstream infections, even if the indication is not present on the label.

We believe with the options for this patient group being highly limited, along with the robust data demonstrated from the CARE study, physicians will prescribe plazomicin based on data, not label"

Needham:

Ironically, as many committee members admitted, plazomicin will be used in patients with BSI. Our commercial expectations for the drug are therefore unchanged. Just like Avycaz and Vaborbactam, plazomicin was developed with a specific pathogen in mind (Carbapenem Resistant Enterobacteriaceae [CRE]), not an infection site (e.g. cUTI or BSI). The two other antibiotics developed to address CRE (Avycaz and Vaborbactam) were also launched without BSI in the label. Importantly, these drugs are instead used by physicians primarily on the basis of strength of microbiology data. We note that plazomicin is still backed by impressive and differentiated microbiology data and the strongest clinical data set in CRE (CARE trial). Furthermore, it will be a unique non-beta lactamase inhibitor option"

In addition, a beneficial owner has made frequent and significant purchases over the past nine months in the stock bringing his stake in the company to approximately 15%. I would not be surprised if he continues to accumulate shares, helping put some floor under the stock. As the end of the first quarter, Achaogen had $144 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and has $25 million available from a bank line.

Verdict:

I think the actions by analysts late this week are probably the right call and the stock is undervalued after last week's sell-off. As another SA contributor pointed out after the Ad Comm decision, the cUTI indication is much larger than the BSI one with a global annual spend rate north of $9 billion. Achaogen's current market cap is just north of $500 million at current trading levels.

I added some exposure to AKAO via a couple of Buy-Write orders late in trading Thursday. For straight equity investors, accumulating shares on this dip within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seems a logical way to go. I would also expect the company to raise some capital sometime after plazomicin is approved in late June, providing another opportunity to accumulate shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKAO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.