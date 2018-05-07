Buy The SPY

In April, the United States unemployment rate hit 3.9%, which is the lowest outright level seen since December of 2000.

There are a few noteworthy things to say about this. First, this is a very good employment level! In the recorded history of monthly unemployment figures, only 10% of all months have been better than this.

What is also of note is that these gains in employment are broad-based. Here’s the 12-month change in unemployment level by industry. Note that basically only two industries are showing increases in unemployment – agriculture and construction.

The raw unemployment rate of these two industries remains the highest on the list with Agriculture seeing an unemployment rate of 9% and construction at 6.5%.

And here's where things get interesting. While the economy is very strong by the measure of raw unemployment rate, it is important to remember that the business cycle is just that - a cycle. While cycles may not be perfectly predictable, we can gain insight from studying the tendencies of cycles. For example, given that the unemployment rate is 3.9%, we can ask a series of questions to help be more informed as to the potential of future changes in unemployment. Since we are investors, these questions should be forward looking and give us insight into future changes in the economy.

Let's start with the question of magnitude: in the past, when the economy experienced this level of unemployment, what was the future change in unemployment? In other words, when things were this good, did it last? Interestingly enough, when unemployment reaches these lows, on average, the economy tends to keep improving...briefly. Historically speaking, when the unemployment level is below 3.9%, the unemployment level stays the same or improves 56% of the time over the next year. However, when we look further out to say, the next two years, the unemployment level is only better 33% of the time. That's right - two years from now, the unemployment situation is probably going to be worse than it is now if the past is to be our guide.

Okay...this is pretty straightforward stuff, right? After all, this makes sense. The economy swings in cycles of boom and expansion and we're at the tail-end of the boom. We’ve seen improving employment for basically 8 years. For example, this is the longest period of decreasing unemployment on an 18-month basis in at least 70 years. And here's where the investment catalyst comes into the picture.

Even though unemployment is nearly as good as it's going to get, there still an edge that can extracted from the market. Specifically, buying the S&P 500 at this point in the business cycle has historically been a very good trade.

Over the last year, the unemployment rate has fallen by half a percent. When the unemployment rate has historically dropped, the future return on the S&P 500 has been strongly positive. In the periods in which unemployment has fallen by half a percent, the S&P ended up rallying in 78% of the following 12-month periods since 1950. This is a good edge.

But here's the catch - remember that we are near the tail-end of the business cycle. The odds of the economy actually improving for two more years are very slim. For this reason, my suggestion would be to buy the S&P 500 (SPY) and take advantage of the low prices, but plan to exit the investment within the next 2 years with a trigger being the unemployment rate ticking up once again.

For the more technically-minded, there is one additional factor to consider. Ever since the volatility squeeze earlier this year, we’ve seen the market caught in broad period of high volatility turbulence. Even though we’ve essentially just churned back and forth, the market is still technically in a trading range on the daily timeframe and the uptrend we’ve seen for several years is roughly broken. At the very least, I’d seriously consider waiting until price closes above the descending trend-line seen in the following chart.

While markets are highly volatile and often unpredictable, broad areas of support and resistance tend to hold up pretty well. This said, it sure makes a lot of sense to wait until clear resistance is broken before taking a trade in anticipation of further upside. Specifically, if price is higher in about a week, I’d take the investment. If not, I’d hold until resistance is able to be cleared.

