Should We Make Charitable Or Impact Investments? Part II

And the third is whether buying post-IPO publicly traded stocks makes any sort of impact at all. I'll be using Tesla as an example of why I think it can make a difference or impact.

There were several interesting topics and viewpoints discussed in the comment section and this article will explore some of the ones I thought were most interesting.

Introduction

In February of this year, I wrote an article titled, "Should We Make 'Charitable Investments?' Is There Such A Thing?", in which I explored the idea of setting aside a small portion of our investment portfolio (around 1% per year) in order to make what I called "Charitable Investments". The goal of exploring this topic was two-fold. The first, perhaps more self-serving goal, was to make sure that we, as investors, aren't making investment mistakes by mixing our desire to contribute to a social good with investing for wealth creation. I had noticed that there appeared to be a lot of overlap in the marketplace between stocks that are perceived to be accomplishing some sort of social good, and stocks where tremendous amounts of optimism about future growth prospects are reflected in the stock prices. I felt that by clearly separating the two types of investments that an investor could 1) make fewer mistakes with regard to selecting stocks for wealth creation (i.e. lose less money on bad stock investments), and 2) better select stocks that were more likely to achieve a positive social impact.

After writing the article and participating in a very lively comment stream, I'm more convinced than ever that Charitable Investing does exist, and that for the investors who are considering the potential positive social impacts companies can make as part of their investment process, it is a very good idea to separate Charitable Investments from those investments where the primary goal is wealth creation. However, there were several issues that were brought up in the comment thread of that article that have helped me clarify my thoughts on how we should think about Charitable Investments and what sort of process we should use in order to prioritize them. In this article, I'll work through what I thought were the most important issues, and use them to refine my thoughts further. In the process, I'll use Tesla (TSLA) as an example.

Charitable Investments vs. Impact Investments

Several commenters on my previous article suggested that the type of investing I was describing as "Charitable" was known as "Impact Investing". I hadn't heard of the term at the time, but since then I have had some time to read up on Impact Investing (there is a good outline on Wikipedia here for anyone interested). The Global Impact Investing Network describes Impact Investing as:

...investments [that] are made into companies, organizations, and funds with the intention to generate social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.

That seems like a reasonable definition of Charitable Investing as I had been thinking about it, so from now on, since there is already some established terminology for the idea, I'll refer Charitable Investing as "Impact Investing".

But within that broad definition described above, with regard to the publicly traded stocks I write about, I would apply all of the same criteria that I developed in my previous article. Namely, that impact investments made in stocks, beyond aiming at some social good, should:

Be kept separate from regular investments and be held to different standards. Be narrowly focused and not a small part of a larger company. Be too risky to qualify as a 'normal' investment, but still hold some reasonable potential for a financial return greater than zero. Be in need of capital.

Charitable/Impact Investments vs. Charitable Giving

Another important point brought up in the comment section of the previous article had to do with keeping charitable donations and investing entirely separate. I think part of these responses were because of how I framed my article. I framed the article as a funds contest between charities and charitable investments by using the context that some charities didn't seem as focused on charity as they should be (that they had overpaid executives, etc). I also framed the discussion in such a way that it appeared that I was suggesting impact investments should come from money that would otherwise go to pure charities.

In retrospect, that was the wrong way for me to frame the discussion. While there are some arguments that can be made in favoring certain impact investments over certain charities, it isn't clear that charities should be the primarily targeted alternative in a zero-sum charity universe. It seems much more fruitful and accurate to frame it in such a way that acknowledges many investors are clearly trying to practice a form of Impact Investing already with their normal investments (whether they admit it or not), and it is important that they 1) recognize what they are doing 2) identify or flag impact investments as high-risk 3) size those positions properly by taking those risks into account, and 4) have a separate set of clear criteria for examining and evaluating impact investments.

In any event, it seems clear to me now that impact investments shouldn't come out of one's potential charitable donations. They should, in fact, be a portion of one's investment portfolio. As such, I think a larger portion of one's portfolio might be occupied by impact investments than my original 1-2% per year (which was roughly based on treating it as a portion of one's charitable giving). If we instead treat impact stocks as a risky, but worthy investments, where one expects some sort of return even if that return falls short of the market average, I think up to 10% of one's yearly purchases could reasonably be impact investments, without substantially endangering one's retirement goals due to the higher risk.

Admittedly, that percentage will vary from investor to investor, but it should be noted that I am not a proponent of the traditional advice to younger investors that they should make riskier investments because they have a longer period of time to make up for potential losses. I hold the exact opposite view, that younger investors who purchase individual stocks should begin buying bullet-proof companies with proven track records of success. So, even for younger investors, provided they aren't independently wealthy, I wouldn't surpass that 10% number for impact investments.

Does buying a post-IPO stock make an impact at all?

Probably one of the most interesting issues that was brought up by readers of the original article was whether buying the post-IPO stock of a company made any sort of impact at all. In this argument's strongest form, the company itself has already raised the money it needs via its initial public offering. The money one spends buying the stock of said company doesn't affect the company's balance sheet in any way, all it does is transfer money to some other investor who sold you the stock. Several commenters were adamant about this.

Others took a nuanced view, like this one:

Beyond increasing a company’s market ‘value’ that they might borrow against, how does buying stock on the open market actually help that company? It’s like the [TSLA] longs here on [SA] that state they are helping the company. If they wanted to help the company, they could sell their stock and buy their cars. Tesla would much rather have $100k sale than a shareholder who bought at $100 holding the stock.

Or this one:

That only helps those companies if you are buying in an offering from the company or if your purchase is pushing up the stock price so that they can get more proceeds from the next offering. Otherwise you're just making a "charitable donation" to the guy you bought the stock from. Tobacco stocks are a good example of the reverse of this; it is doubtful any of them will ever go to the capital markets again, so buying their stock provides no benefit to the company. The price is probably a bit lower than they otherwise would have been due to people not wanting to be investors, which has resulted in a great yield. These stocks have also appreciated dramatically.

Built-in to these more nuanced replies is an acknowledgment that there are certain situations where buying a publicly traded stock could help a company because a higher stock price could make it easier to borrow money and it could allow the company to issue new stock at a higher price (making capital cheaper for them). I ran across a couple of examples regarding Tesla (TSLA) recently that adds some credence to the value of a higher stock price. In this first example from this March 30th CNBC article, we get a warning from Morgan Stanley that Tesla's share price "could be a "self-fulfilling" prophecy for further declines". I thought the explanation was interesting in light of the debate over whether a higher stock price matters for some companies.

Tesla's big stock drop this month will have negative implications for its ability to raise critically-needed funds, according to Wall Street analysts... ...Morgan Stanley on Wednesday warned Tesla shareholders the stock's fall could be a "self-fulfilling" prophecy for further declines. "A lower share price begets a lower share price … For a company widely expected to continue to fund its strategy through external capital raises, a fall in the share price can take on a self-fulfilling nature that further exacerbates the volatility of the share price," analyst Adam Jonas wrote. Jonas said the company needs to accelerate its rate of Model 3 production if it wants to raise funds at an attractive price for the company. "The precise timing of when Tesla can achieve a 2,500/week and then a 5,000/week production run-rate for its mass market sedan can make the difference between whether Tesla is potentially raising capital from a position of weakness at a price near our $175 bear case or whether it can access capital from a position of strength with a stock price near our $561 bull case," he wrote

It seems very clear to me, that in a case where a company may need to raise capital, having a higher stock price from which to raise said capital is very important. In fact, after Musk's combative earnings call with analysts this week, another CNBC article was written titled "Elon Musk is acting like he 'plans to never need to raise capital again'". Throughout the entire article the idea is expressed that needing capital is part of the reason for being a publicly traded company.

So, I think the critique that one isn't really helping a company by purchasing its public stock only holds true, if, like a tobacco company, a business never has to raise capital again. As long as there is a chance they'll need capital, it seems to me there is some benefit for being a buyer of the stock because more buyers mean higher prices, and higher prices can translate into cheaper capital should the company need it in the future.

Another issue that was brought up was whether it would be more beneficial to just buy the product of a company rather than the stock. For some companies that might be the case. I have a local dairy that I prefer to support more than the big dairies, so sometimes I pay more for their products to help support them. But for some products, like a Model 3 Tesla, a person might not have tens of thousands of dollars lying around for a new car, but they might have two or three thousand that they could invest. Additionally, if we look at medicine and curing a disease like HIV (or any other disease), a person might not personally have a need for the product, or the product might not even exist yet, but it might still be worth investing in. So I don't think simply buying the product is a universal solution.

So where does that leave us?

After thinking about this for a few months now, I think I have established some reasonable parameters for how one might go about analyzing impact investments. I'll share the outline below, and welcome any comments. Ultimately, I'd like to try to write about impact investments on a semi-regular basis. So if anyone has any personal favorites in mind, please share those, too.

The first thing we have to recognize is that what counts as an impact is highly subjective in virtually every case. Melinda Gates recently felt the need to respond to the question, "Does saving kids’ lives lead to overpopulation?" about how, by helping people avoid diseases in developing countries, she and Bill might be contributing to the overpopulation of the planet. So, even a no-brainer like saving the lives of poor children has its detractors apparently. (I would add that there are not just detractors, but those who would take the view that we have some sort of moral obligation to withhold resources from children who might otherwise live in order to control population.) Going forward, I'm going to try my best as a writer to not let my personal opinions about what counts as an impact affect my writing about the subject. So long as I think there are a reasonable number of people who think something might count as an impact, I would consider writing about it, even if I don't agree with them.

Second, it's really important to correctly identify which stocks in one's stock portfolio are impact investments, and which ones are not, and allocate accordingly. I am of the opinion that for those of us who are not independently wealthy already, only a small portion of one's portfolio, perhaps less than 10%, should be allocated toward impact investments. It's important here to distinguish between investments in which one is trying to avoid an industry that produces a clear social harm, like say, tobacco, or avoiding a specific company that has committed some moral or ethical crime, and positively investing in a company's stock in which one hopes to promote a social good. It is entirely appropriate for a conscientious person to avoid purchasing an interest in a company they feel is immoral, unethical, or not socially responsible. So, one could have 100% of their portfolio invested in a way that attempts to avoid social harm without raising the risk of their portfolio much at all. However, almost by definition, impact investments are going to be higher risk. They are stocks that, because of risk, we otherwise wouldn't buy, but that stand some reasonable chance of benefiting society, even if they ultimately fail. And these should represent a much smaller portion of one's portfolio should one choose to invest in them. In fact, this proper identification should probably be the key practical motivation for studying impact investments. My anecdotal observations are that there are many investors crowding into some of the more visible impact investments without regard to portfolio risk and that this is occurring because of the failure to distinguish between social harm avoidance and making a potentially positive impact from an investment standpoint.

Third, I think for most potential impact investments, the earlier we identify and invest in the company, the better. Assuming one is investing post-IPO, I think there is a period of time, usually within a year or two after a company goes public, where early investors have cashed out their shares and the price of the stock is much lower than the IPO, where there is an opportunity to both help prop up the price of the stock to help future potential capital raises, and to buy the stock at a price that represents a reasonable potential value, should the business work out over the longer-term. The key standard to keep in mind there is that there should be some reason to believe the company might eventually be in need of future capital. If they aren't in need, or they are currently buying back shares or are paying a dividend, then they wouldn't qualify as an impact investment. But by buying early, at a reasonably low price, we can help balance our need to do good, with the risk we are taking, especially if we are spreading these investments out over multiple companies. It may be that, over the years, we need massive profits in one winner to balance out the chances we took with many companies that go bankrupt.

Fourth, I think the stocks in question should be narrowly focused and not one small aspect of a large conglomerate. There are divisions within bigger companies that do social good, but it makes sense to me to focus more narrowly on companies whose primary mission is to provide that good. I feel the same way about most funds that I've looked at. I've looked a few of these so-called social good ETFs and funds and thus far I haven't been impressed. Many appear to me to be more successful as marketing tools to attract people who want to feel good about their participation in capitalism than anything else. For example, one of the funds attempted to avoid carbon-producing companies, but the holdings were essentially a bunch of tech and internet companies that one could have largely replicated by purchasing the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) for much lower fees. I think true impact investments should be more focused than that.

Conclusion

I think with the help of Seeking Alpha readers I've managed to sharpen my thinking on the subject of what I initially referred to as Charitable Investing and now refer to as Impact Investing (in my case, with a focus on publicly traded stocks). I also think as time goes on I'll be able to make an even stronger case for clearly identifying which investments in one's portfolio were made for impact reasons, which are made in an effort to avoid social harm, and which are neutral or indifferent to social harms.

My goal going forward is to try to use the parameters I've roughly established in these first two articles about impact investing to actually identify some potential impact investments available in the marketplace. This will take me far afield from my normal focus of cyclical investing, but I'm aiming for perhaps one out of every dozen articles I write to be about Impact Investing going forward. I would love to hear about any potential impact stock candidates readers might have in the comment section. Thanks for reading, and if you'd like to be informed of future articles I write, click the orange 'follow' button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.