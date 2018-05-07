CEF FOF: Is This Fund Of Funds Looking Attractive?

The fund itself does not utilize any leverage but some of the underlying CEF holdings do utilize leverage.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) is a fund with an investment objective of achieving total return consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation. They attempt to achieve the objectives through investments in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities. The fund currently has $361.6 million in net assets with 109 different holdings in its portfolio. FOF has an inception date of November 24, 2006.

Distributions

FOF currently offers investors an 8.33% yield that is distributed monthly, at a rate of $0.087 per share. The NAV yield currently sits at 7.76%. The fund has maintained this current rate since August 2010. Although FOF did have a quarterly distribution schedule between 2009-mid 2016 before switching the more attractive monthly frequency. Additionally, they announce the distributions quarterly but are broken down into three equal installments over the following three months:

Source - CEFconnect

It is important to note that some of the underlying holdings within the portfolio are option funds, MLP funds, or other fund strategies that utilize ROC in their distributions so FOF has a large portion of ROC in its own distribution as well. This ROC will help defer tax obligations on FOF as the fund distributes out ROC, the cost basis on the shares will be lowered. This makes the tax obligation deferred until selling the shares of the fund. This can be seen as an attractive benefit for FOF as well as a lot of CEFs.

Source - FOF Fund Site

With ROC a part of a lot of funds, this should not be anything new but it is important to watch the NAV of a fund to see if they are "earning" the distribution or using destructive ROC that erodes the NAV.

Performance

The performance for FOF hasn't been too spectacular; it's not a fund to beat the S&P 500. It's a fund that is more attractive for its diversity through having CEF holdings and attractive for its distribution.

Source - CEFconnect

Although, the fund does trade at a current discount of 6.47%, with the market price at $12.58 and the NAV per share sitting at $13.45. This also gives FOF a 1-year z-score of -0.50 as the 1-year average discount is at 5.90%. When looking shorter term, the 3-month z-score is actually indicating that FOF is overvalued coming in at 1.30.

Source - CEFconnect

Looking at its discount since the fund inception shows that the fund has traded at wider discounts in the past. The discount was especially large during 2015-16 when the overall broader market also struggled in 2015 leading many CEFs to losses and widened discounts during that year.

FOF data by YCharts

When looking back at the price action after the 2008 crash and besides the 2015-16 smaller dip, the price of FOF has remained relatively stable indicating the bulk of its performance would be from its distribution.

Holdings

Source - March 31, 2018 Fact Sheet

The top holding listed as of their latest Fact Sheet released on March 31, 2018 shows that Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust (CEF) at a 3.5% market value. CEF was formerly known as the Central Fund of Canada Limited until it was acquired by Sprott on January 16, 2018. Which as the name would suggest the Sprott fund holds physical gold and silver bullion and as of March 30, 2018, the fund has $3.3 billion in assets under management. The fund as of 5/3/2018 is showing a discount of 2.14. Honestly, not really impressed with this position unless the managers of FOF are truly worried of a 2008-09 type bear market.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) comes in as the second holding and is a lot more attractive in my personal opinion than the top holding. FEN has total assets of $600+ million with an objective of high total return with current income and the fund invests in MLPs and related public entities in the energy sector. The fund trades at a 3.26% premium as of 5/4/2018. This fund offers a distribution rate of 10.33%, that is paid out quarterly at $0.58 per share. Within this fund shows holdings that I would consider attractive to play an oil recovery.

The next two holdings, the SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) are ETFs that may be considered attractive as SDY seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. The XLF ETF attempts to provide investment results that follow the price and yield performance of the Financial Select Sector Index.

The Pimco Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) is a fund that has an objective to seek current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve the stated objectives by utilizing a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors. This is quite a large fund with total managed assets of $6,149 million. The fund currently offers a discount of 3.18% and a monthly distribution of 8.52% that is paid $0.1641 per share. I do own shares of PCI as a very small part of my own personal portfolio.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is a fund that I really like at the moment. Almost a month ago, I published an article, "Closed-End Fund UTG - A Utility Fund To Buy Today," about UTG and am still favorable on UTG. On April 7, 2018 when that article was published the discount for UTG was at 9.08% and today it sits at a discount of 7.96%. Unfortunately, it was because the market price went from $28.25 to $28.32 in the last month, while the NAV has gone from $31.07 down to $30.77, narrowing the discount because the NAV fell. Although, in that same time period a distribution of $0.17 was made from the fund too.

Conclusion

FOF seems like an attractive fund for its seemingly steady distributions that it offers monthly at a rate of 8.30%. The fund does offer an investor holdings in some attractive CEFs with the added benefit of being highly diversified with holding just this one CEF. The fund's price has also been relatively stable since 2008.

Although, the current discount sits at 6.47% while the 1-year average discount is 5.90%, it isn't clear that the fund is greatly undervalued right now. The 3-month z-score sits at 1.30; this is also added with the longer-term chart of the funds discount. It is not clear in my opinion that the fund has any certain trend to a narrowing or widening of the discount at this time.

Please feel free to leave any questions or comments below in the comments section! If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up-to-date on future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG, PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.