ChemoCentryx: Discounted, Underfollowed, And Misunderstood Biotech

After getting my toes wet in the renal-disease space with my previous overview article, I came across two companies I really like: Achillion (ACHN) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI). Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) and Omeros (OMER) are both contenders with potentially great upside as well, and should be followed closely.

While I am still bullish Achillion, I don't believe there is much more to be said for it beyond my previous article until new data comes out. That leaves me with ChemoCentryx, a company that I am very excited about.

First, I want to draw attention to one of the most thorough examinations I've read on SA, and it just so happens to be on CCXI. If you want to go over all the previously published data, look no further than this article: ChemoCentryx Looks Like An Attractive Investment written by Biopharmaceutical Wolf. It's great and covers all the data in-depth so far. Therefore, I won't be going down that rabbit hole in here. Instead, I want to focus on the market of CCXI's drug, its financial position, collaboration, and the value of this company.

I will focus all the valuation of the company on Avacopan, its C5aR inhibitor, as I don't believe its drug CCX140 has much potential, and its other stuff is too early stage to be comparative to Avacopan's market at the moment. Additionally, the company hasn't given much guidance for any clinical trial progression for its other pipeline members - perhaps an intelligent perspective from an investor's standpoint (I'll explain).

Altum's Price Targets

Instead of waiting until the end to give you my personal valuation on the company, I figured I'd throw it in first. As you can see, there is about a ~20% downside to my "low" projections. There are conservative and optimistic predictions as inputs in all three of these price targets, mind you, which I will try to elucidate below.

Market

The potential for Avacopan to be a blockbuster drug is actually present in both the EU and the US. The disease antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) associated vasculitides (AAV) is comprised of three rare diseases, but all together have occurrences ranging from 40,000 to 100,000 in either the US or Europe. Those numbers are varied from different sources; the latter numbers being from ChemoCentryx's research.

The means that there is potentially 80,000-200,000 patients that would be able to receive Avacopan between the two areas. The real tangible numbers are likely to be on the lower end.

In the EU, the company will only gain royalties from Vifor's (OTC:GNHAY) sales (its collaborator). However, the company has guided up to "low 20s" as a potential royalty percent. That would be a massive win. To model this, I've taken on three scenarios:

In the high valuation (top), we have the upper end of % royalties - 20%, as well as a whopping 55% of market penetration by 2032.

In the mid valuation (middle), we have still optimistic 17% royalties, with yet more optimism, reaching a 35% market adoption by 2032.

In the low valuation (bottom), there are a meager 12% royalties and a 15% market penetration.

In the US, the company has the ability to exclusively market the drug, and thus profits are its own. The overall population numbers are the same, but I believe market penetration could be higher since it will already be approved in Europe, thus having a good selling point to prescribers.

Take a close look here! With around 40% market penetration, we see blockbuster status. Pretty big deal for a company you probably haven't heard of until now, right?

The assumptions with this are important:

I am assuming the drug costs around $45,000 - revenues indicate 3x "dose" at 15,000.

All sales ramps are sinusoidal, so they quickly ramp up in the first 2 years of sales.

I'm assuming that some patients will switch into the Avacopan drug, rather than changing only new diagnoses.

However, the biggest assumption here is market share. To reach anything above 25% in either EU or US is optimistic, especially since this drug is not exceptionally differentiated (yet) from standard of care. My vantage point is that if the upcoming Phase 3 trials mimic Phase 2, the majority of prescriptions for Avacopan will mostly be due to non-inferiority while minimizing corticosteroid side-effects.

Income Statement

This is where things get most interesting to me: CCXI has the potential to be profitable without further dilution. This is important! Reread that statement.

In 2017, CCXI gained >$75 million in collaboration revenue from Vifor with over a billion dollars potentially left, split between CCX140 and Avacopan milestones. Specifically, there is still $460 million left on the table for the Avacopan milestones, and $625 million for CCX140.

The inflection point, and where, we, as shareholders, benefit is if CCXI can land another big year in 2018 and/or 2019 by gaining roughly $50 million in milestones again.

If between 2018 and 2019 CCXI can manage to gain just over $45 million (to be safe), the company may not need to dilute. That is a large milestone, and would require a big accomplishment - such as finishing the Phase 3 study in Europe with good results.

If the company can keep SG&A along with R&D costs to a minimum, it may be able to squeak into both the US and EU Phase 3 results, get paid by Vifor, and start marketing, without the need to dilute.

Is that likely to happen? I give it around a 20% chance. The good thing is that dilution is still around 1.5 years away, given the $150+ million in cash and equivalents at hand.

Thus we want (as investors) ChemoCentryx to be a one-trick pony at the moment, and it's no wonder it hasn't guided much for pipeline development in other areas. For timing, take a look:

Following completion of two Phase II clinical trials in patients with AAV, in which Avacopan was well-tolerated and provided effective steroid-free control of the disease, we launched the Phase III ADVOCATE trial in December 2016. The FDA and the EMA concurred with the design of the study. ADVOCATE is a randomized, double-blind two-arm study enrolling approximately 300 patients at approximately 200 sites in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. We expect to complete patient enrollment of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial in mid-2018. We recently launched a registration-supporting clinical trial to study Avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3G and plan to initiate clinical studies for the treatment of patients with hidradenitis suppurativa, or HS, in 2018. Meanwhile, we are actively dosing aHUS patients under compassionate use protocols as we explore appropriate doses and dosing regimen for that indication.

The study will complete enrollment mid-2018, undoubtedly cementing in a milestone payment, albeit much smaller than the ~50 million from market approval in EU. That means that the study will complete Q3-Q4 of 2019. Right in time for dilution to be made. If it can eke out some revenue before then, just enough to get into the P3 readout territory, we may see the company funded enough into launch. Remember it doesn't need to hire sales reps for this, since Vifor owns the rights.

His final price target is around $9.25, which is around my low price target. His numbers across the board in the market are lower than mine, although he has a higher price tag (65,000 versus my 45,000).

Risks and What To Watch

We need about $50 million within the next 1.5 years of cash flows into the company to kick the idea of dilution (which really isn't that bad) significantly down the road or out of the picture. If dilution occurs, it will likely be around 20-30% depending on the current price of shares at that time. Thus if you are buying a long-term position, make sure you understand this.

There is a real possibility that Avacopan does a blunder in 2019 trial readout and approval becomes exceptionally unlikely.

Avacopan's trial is only including "clinical diagnosis of granulomatosis with polyangiitis (Wegener's) or microscopic polyangiitis" which excludes eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA, Churg-Strauss syndrome), making its label slightly less than all persons with AAV. Whether it can establish any market for this third prognosis remains to be seen. As it concerns investors, this is the smallest of the three disease classifications.

There is significant competition coming into play. Both big and small players are going after AAV, of which Rituximab is a major contender. Additionally, a smaller company, InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) is developing an antibody for C5aR, the same target as Avacopan. I will be watching IFRX closely as it progresses through its studies, but it has not initiated an AAV trial to date.

Finally, with a market cap of ~$500 million, there is plenty of room to fall - with no real recurrent revenue, that is a large market cap, and even with ~$150 million in cash, there is significant hope priced into this company.

Summary

I think that CCXI is an excellent company, and its design of trials is very thorough and thoughtful. It is a quality, science-based company, and I like how it is being managed. The cash burn is modest, even with a large cash position. The company also has a potential blockbuster drug as its lead candidate, yet its following is quite low in the retail sector.

With that, let me reiterate that my low projection is not substantially lower than the current price, and the upper target is ~+250%.

