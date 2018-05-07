Apple: Interesting 10-Q Nuggets

Last week, technology giant Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal Q2 results. Perhaps the biggest surprise in the report was the massive amount spent on the company's buyback during the first calendar quarter of the year, $23.5 billion in open market purchases. With Apple having recently filed its 10-Q, we can now look at the buyback and some other financial items in more details.

One trillion is not what it used to be:

Back in March, I had an article published discussing the possibility of Apple reaching this key milestone at some point in the future. A major part of reaching one trillion in market cap relies on the buyback, because the number of outstanding shares is coming down at a considerable pace. Here's the most recent update we have on this key number:

(Source: Apple 10-Q filing linked above)

In my previous article, the share count in January was 5.074 billion. At the end of the March quarter, the number was down to 4.943 billion, so the number was down by another roughly 30 million in the first three weeks of April. That's important, because off the newest share count, Apple needs to hit $203.45 per share to hit a trillion dollar market cap. That number will continue to increase as the share count is reduced, and it is up more than $6 since that January figure.

Apple's biggest competitor in the race for a trillion is likely Amazon (AMZN) at this point. Apple maintains the market cap lead, $903 billion to $767 billion as of Friday's close, but that gap can narrow quickly. Also, while Apple's share count is coming down considerably, Amazon's has risen from 478 million to over 485 million in the past year. More dilution each quarter from Amazon lowers the share price it needs to hit a trillion, while Apple's price for the key level is increasing.

Apple paying more for shares during the period:

One interesting item to note from the 10-Q about the buyback. Apple's average cost to repurchase a share was $171.48, which marks a new quarterly high for the open market portion of the buyback, up $2.22 from the Q1 2018 period and $42.74 from the year ago period. The chart below shows Apple's movement during the quarter, and I added a red horizontal line to approximately show the average price paid. The company did a fairly nice job, although you might wish they could have lowered that average price with that big February pullback.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The company did not launch any accelerated share repurchases ("ASR") during the fiscal Q2 period. It did, however, finish the November 2017 ASR plan of $5 billion, which resulted in a buyback of 29.269 million shares at an average cost of $170.84. That also marks a new high for an ASR plan, up $12 from the August 2017 ASR plan that finished last November.

What to do with maturing debt?

Looking at the balance sheet, which obviously is in great shape, I've noticed over the past few quarters an increase in the current portion of long-term debt category that's included in current liabilities. This isn't a major issue, but I was curious to see what debt was maturing and when. So I did some research and found the following offering back in 2013.

(Source: Apple 2013 offering - bonds prospectus)

Both the floating rate notes and fixed notes for 2018 were due on May 3rd, which happened to be last week. I'm curious to see what Apple did with these, be it refinance them (with commercial paper or other debt) or just pay them back to reduce the total debt pile. This is an interesting situation given what's happened with the 5-Year US Treasury Note over the past five years, as seen in the chart below.

(Source: cnbc.com)

When Apple issued these bonds back in 2013, the 5-Year Treasury was trading at just about 80 basis points. We're up 200 basis points since then, thanks to an improving economy and Fed rate hikes. Back in November 2017, Apple latest debt issuance saw a rate of 2.40% for notes due 2023, which was a little more than 5 years out. Short-term Treasury rates have risen more since then.

I don't bring up the debt because of any financial trouble, quite the opposite. I'm just curious to see what management does, whether it be repayment or refinancing. This quarter's 10-Q stated that Apple's average interest income on its cash and investments is 2.14%, so it only makes sense to refinance if Apple can invest the money at a higher rate than it can borrow at, after tax. This really won't have any major short-term impact on Apple, other than a few million here or there in interest income/expense, but it could give us an idea of management's capital allocation strategy moving forward.

Final thoughts:

Glossing over this quarter's 10-Q filing led to some interesting items. First, the massive buyback has taken down the share count to almost 4.9 billion, and with more repurchases on the way, the race to a trillion may not end until $205 or even higher. As mostly expected, Apple paid an all-time quarterly high for shares, even with the big February pullback. Additionally, the company has some debt that was due last week, so what management did with that could show us plans for capital allocation moving forward. In the end, Apple remains a good long-term hold, and I continue to recommend adding on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.