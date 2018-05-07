Intellia Therapeutics - Buy The Pullback?

CRISPR is undoubtedly one of the hottest findings in the biotech field having the possibility to cure life-threatening diseases through molecular surgery of the genome.

CRISPR concerns of unwanted mutations that had loomed over the stock have been proven incorrect and precise genome editing is possible but some concerns remain.

CRISPR technology is beginning to gain traction and could allow pipelines to be rapidly filled in short order as the human genome can be searched much quicker than traditional methods.

Introduction

Many investors, especially those in biotech, are familiar with clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – better known as “CRISPR”. So what is CRISPR? In short, it’s a new method to edit DNA that is much more efficient method in terms of speed, cost, and accuracy when compared to others such as zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) or transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN). Currently Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) is one of the major players in the space providing investors an opportunity to get in on the CRISPR craze. As one would assume with any biotech startup there is volatility afoot, spurred from financial shortcomings and potential clinical concerns. For investors with a large appetite for returns and a high risk tolerance, NTLA is a stock you may want to consider adding to your portfolio after declining from 52 week highs in early March.

Source

Fourth Quarter Financial Failings

On March 14th NTLA reported fourth quarter earnings in which revenue was $6.7 million, much of which is due to collaboration agreements with Novartis and Regeneron, was only slightly behind the street’s expectation of $6.85 million. The street took issue though with the other side of the equation as NTLA’s expenses rose considerably resulting in a net loss of $24 million for the period. That figure was double the net loss posted just one year earlier and translated to a $0.61 loss per share versus analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.44 per share. Shares came tumbling down, ending the day down 12% and continued a sharp decline into Thursday.

While you can’t argue numbers for being what they are – it was undue punishment to be placed on the company. As a clinical bio-tech startup, progress and pipeline status are of more importance than one quarter’s financials. If you invest in this company, it should be on the thesis that CRISPR becomes a long-term trend in healthcare, not that the company is going to be raking in cash in the next 3 months. Many who sold either got cold feet, or perhaps were taking some profits as the stock was up over 30% since January and up 41% from 52 weeks ago.

Currently the company believes it has enough cash on hand to continue funding the business through mid-2020, which could become extended if milestone payments are reached. Currently NTLA has just under $360 million in cash and had a net loss of $21 million for the quarter. Doing very simple math we see that if the burn rate remains constant, that is enough cash for a little over 4 years. However, management has been upfront about their expectations for burn rates to increase as research continues to ramp up.

During the remainder of 2017, the Company expects expenses to continue to increase compared to prior periods relating to its ongoing activities, particularly as certain research and development activities progress toward human clinical trials

The good news though is that as research does progress and milestones are reached, certain payments will be received.

Source

Another possible option is another equity offering, which, as investors we don't like being dilluted, but is sometimes a necessary evil for a clinical biotech. NTLA has chosen this option before, and I believe it was a good move to secure funding as share prices had ran up significantly.

While there is always a risk that a clinical biotech may run out of cash, I do not believe the risk to be as great with NTLA due to the current cash on hand and the potential for more capital to be raised by either a secondary offering or the reaching of milestone payments.

CRISPR Concerns

Balance sheet concerns aside, there were other issues afoot, as Nature Methods published an article stating that CRISPR could potentially result in a multitude of unwanted mutations and therefore would negate the benefits of costs and speed that the new technology had promised. This certainly rang alarm bells for investors and hung over the stock as well as the sector, much like a dark cloud, until it recently was proven to be incorrect and a correction was published.

Despite that particular concern being negated, there lies another potential issue in the suggestion that people could have immune responses to Cas9 which could interfere with the CRISPR-Cas9 two of the most utilized enzymes, come from Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and Streptococcus pyogenes (S. pyogenes) bacteria, both of which have infected humans for a long time. Examining 34 samples from adults and newborn babies it was found that 79% contained antibodies for the S. aureus Caas9 and 65% contained antibodies for the S. pyogenes Cas9.

There are some ways around this issue such as developing Cas9 from bacteria that will not infect humans or to slightly modify the current Cas9 into a form that will not be attacked by the immune system. Matthew Porteus, one of the founders of CRISPR Therapeutics said in an interview that “This isn’t a roadblock. I think it’s a bump.” Even with these findings I expect CRISPR Cas9 will undergo human trials to gain a fuller understanding of potential bodily reactions to the treatment.

CRISPR Catalysts

Many investors are excited about CRISPR, and for good reasons as it has some favorable tailwinds such as a new FDA commissioner who has delivered on his promise to speed up the delivery of new drugs to the market with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approving 46 drugs in 2017 compared to just 22 from the year prior.

A second reason for investors to pay close attention to the space is that big pharma is also paying close attention to CRISPR technology. Just look at Sangamo Therapeutics, who use the older method of gene-editing, was offered $70 million upfront and an additional $650 million last summer in possible milestone payments to license a candidate for hemophilia by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) also coughed up $150 million upfront for the option to license as many as 10 new drug candidates, potentially totaling $3 billion in total milestone payments. NTLA currently has collaborations with Novartis and Regeneron but have not received any massive upfront payment offers or lucrative milestone payments.

Lastly, while CRISPR is still working on getting its first drug candidate into human trials, the pipeline could be filled out thanks to the speed at which the technology is able to search the entire human genome. Researchers at Stanford University were able to guard nerve cells from patients with ALS through the targeting of one gene. If that’s not impressive alone, it only took them two weeks to find the gene, whereas with prior methods it took months.

Conclusion

There are a number of reasons for investors to be excited about the future of CRISPR ranging from a more progressive FDA commissioner, potential cash injections from big pharma, and the ability to rapidly fill pipelines with new candidates. There are also alternatives in the sector such as Editas (EDIT) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) to name a couple. But given the pullback that NTLA experienced it presents a lower cost of entry than both of the aforementioned alternatives. I am a believer in the technology and think that there is a bright future ahead for investors willing to stomach some risk and be patient which could reward their bravery and steadfastness with market-beating returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.