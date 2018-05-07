My Favorite Investment For The Coming Biotech Bull Market (Bhavneesh Sharma)

Plenty of room for innovation, specifically regarding cancer as there still is no cure available.

Innovation is picking up again, but more work to be done.

Bhavneesh Sharma is a leading contributor on Seeking Alpha and one of three Seeking Alpha contributors participating in the May 2018 Biotech Summit.

In his interview, I asked Bhavneesh about his thoughts on the current state of biotech and what his favorite overall biotech investment is right now.

Interview Preview (Notes and highlights are written out below):

Interview preview highlights...

State of Biotech

The big pullback in 2015 due to drug pricing controversies

Investors were skeptical that R&D costs could be recouped

Under Trump, we have not seen signs of concern regarding drug prices

Regulating drug prices will hurt innovation

R&D expenses need to be justified by potential revenue

Innovation is picking up again, but more work to be done

Not seeing a definitive cure for cancer, just improved lifespan, room for work here

Overall bull market may last another year or so

Highest conviction investment

ARMO BioSciences (ARMO)

Could double in a year

Based on positive upcoming data releases, this increases probability drug will go to market and then provide revenue to grow their pipeline

This is just a small excerpt of what's covered in Bhavneesh's full interview.

In the full interview, Bhavneesh goes in depth discussing the companies he thinks have a high potential for getting acquired in the brewing biotech M&A boom.

Additionally, we invite you to enjoy the full interviews with not only Dr. Bhavneesh Sharma but also Bret Jensen and Avisol Capital Partners.

Each contributor shares their top biotech acquisition targets and favorite overall biotech investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.