A Tale Of Two Electric Car Companies

Two of the most well-known electric car producers in the world are separated by the Pacific Ocean. On one side of the ocean, we have Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) while on the other side we have the Chinese giant Geely (OTCPK:GELYF). The two companies have a lot of things in common, such as producing electric cars, seeing explosive growth, gaining huge popularity with sleek design, and a grandiose dream of achieving mass-market status. Even the revenue growth lines of the two companies are almost perfectly correlated. It almost looks like a match made in the heaven.

TSLA Revenue

(TTM) data by YCharts

While the two companies have a lot in common, they also have one major difference and this difference is as great as the difference between the night and the daylight. One of these companies is massively profitable while the other has been a chronic cash-bleeder for the last 15 years. In the graph above, we saw two lines that were parallel to each other, going in perfect harmony, but now that we are looking at actual profits, we are seeing the complete opposite of this. We are seeing two lines going as far away from each other as possible as if they resent each other. As Geely becomes more profitable, Tesla's losses become greater. As Tesla loses more money, Geely makes more money. It's almost as if Geely is stealing Tesla's money.

GELYY Net Income

(TTM) data by YCharts

But what gives? First of all, Geely is much better at managing its assets compared to Tesla. The company achieves nearly 15% return on assets while Tesla's return on assets is 7%. More importantly, Geely's ROA (return on assets) is more stable and more consistent. In the last 5 years, Geely's ROA never went negative and never fell below 5%. In comparison, Tesla's ROA is also consistent that it never moved above 0% but it's been pretty volatile from year to year, moving up and down.

Geely is better at utilizing its factories, tools, employees, robots, cash, inventories, raw materials, and parts than Tesla is. As a matter of fact, Geely's ROA numbers are not only much better than Tesla's but also they are comparable to other major car companies. In the last few years, while Tesla was too busy with producing excuses as to why it can't produce enough vehicles, Geely hit every production target and used the profits from its past production to ramp its production rates even further.

GELYY Return on Assets

(TTM) data by YCharts

Automotive industry is one of the most capital-intensive industries. On top of that, both companies are posting massive capital expenditures in order to ramp up their production rates. This is why it might be also useful to compare the two companies in return on invested capital (ROIC). In this metric, Geely performs impressively, getting a return of 34% on every dollar it invested annually. This is simply amazing. Unfortunately, we can't say the same about Elon Musk's company. Tesla's return on invested capital is not only negative but also it is 47% worse off than its competitor on the other side of the ocean.

GELYY Return on Invested Capital

(TTM) data by YCharts

Elon Musk often likes to measure Tesla's profitability based on cash flow rather than net income because cash flow calculations exclude stock-based employee compensation, depreciation, and write-offs, and this metric would put Tesla in a slightly more positive light. Well, our next metric for comparison of these two companies will be CROCI (cash return on capital invested). This is like the metric above but it uses cash flow instead of net profits. Using this metric, the gap between Geely and Tesla dropped from 47% to 41%, but Tesla still looks far below Geely in getting a return out of the capital it invests. Geely generates $13 of cash flow for every $100 it invests while Tesla currently bleeds $28 of cash for every $100 it invests.

GELYY Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI)

(TTM) data by YCharts

When comparing two manufacturing companies, one metric I like to look at is solvency. There are multiple ways to calculate a company's solvency and one of my favorite such metrics is debt to assets. This can tell us whether a company's assets can cover its debt and to what extent. Typically, when a manufacturing company's debt to assets ratio rises above 20%, it is considered dangerous because when a company goes under, factories, tools, and other manufacturing assets belonging to that company usually liquidate for a deep discount (remember how Tesla was able to buy its current factory from GM for almost nothing after GM went bankrupt?). Geely's debt to assets ratio is at a very healthy 2.78% and it hasn't touched 10% in 5 years. The ratio has been improving for Geely since 2015. In comparison, Tesla's ratio is at a dangerously high of 36%. While it is below where it once was (48% back in 2014), it's still dangerously high.

GELYY Debt to Assets (Quarterly)

data by YCharts

Another good metric to measure a company's solvency is working capital. This refers to the difference between a company's current assets and current liabilities. If a company's current assets are higher than its current liabilities, this number will be positive, otherwise, it will be negative. This can also tell us whether a company has been delaying paying its bills in order to stay afloat. The graph below shows the 5-year trend in working capital of the two companies. We immediately notice two things: 1) Geely's working capital fluctuated a bit during the last 5 years but never actually went negative, 2) Tesla's working capital has been getting progressively worse in the last year, currently sitting at a dangerously low of negative $2.27 billion. There isn't a comparison between the financial health of the two companies.

TSLA Working Capital (Quarterly)

data by YCharts

For those that are familiar with DuPont Analysis, asset utilization is a key component of such analysis. As the name implies, this metric looks at how well companies are able to utilize their assets in order to drive business results. This is a bit different than return on assets because asset utilization is mostly concerned with revenue generation while return on assets is more concerned with profitability. When it comes to asset utilization, 1.00 is considered "good enough/not bad", while anything above 1.00 is good and anything below 1.00 is bad. Geely's ratio of 1.26 (126%) is pretty good and almost triple Tesla's 0.450 (45%). All these metrics show that Geely is a much better run company with a much more competent management.

TSLA Asset Utilization

(TTM) data by YCharts

Tesla bulls often say that it's not fair to compare Tesla's valuation to established car companies like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) because it's a "high growth company" and that Tesla's pricing should reflect the company's impressive growth rate. Well, I got good news for you, Geely also has a similar growth rate as Tesla, so we can compare valuations of the two companies. There is one obvious problem though. Tesla doesn't have a P/E because it has never made money in its existence. In this case, we can't compare the two on this metric. Since Tesla doesn't have a positive cash flow, we can't look at price/cash flow metrics either. There are still a few metrics we can look at. For example, we can compare the two companies in price to book value.

Tesla's price to book value is 12.1 compared to Geely's 4.6. Since we established above that Geely is much better than Tesla at utilizing its assets and getting a return on its assets, Geely deserves a higher price to book value multiple but Tesla's price to book multiple is nearly triple that of Geely's. Something is horribly wrong here.

TSLA Price to Book Value

data by YCharts

Another metric that's used to assess value of fast-growing companies with small or negative margins is price to sales ratio. This metric has been used to track Amazon's (AMZN) fair valuation for the last 2 decades. Since one of the two companies in our comparison suffers from negative margins, this might be an interesting metric to look at. As you can see in the chart below, Tesla's price to sales ratio is 4.26. While this ratio has been trending down for the last 5 years and currently is far below where it once was (at one point it was as high as 16), it is still more than double Geely's ratio.

TSLA PS Ratio

(TTM) data by YCharts

By the way, Tesla doesn't have a P/E ratio due to lack of "E", but I should still discuss the P/E of Geely. Currently, the company's P/E ratio is 15.82 and it's a bit higher than the car industry's average, but the company completely deserves this valuation due to its strong growth rate, high margins, solid return on capital, and low debt levels. As a matter of fact, the company's PEG ratio (P/E divided by the company's growth rate) is a ridiculously low 0.3 (anything below 1.0 is considered cheap) as it is expected to grow by nearly 50% again this year.

GELYY PE Ratio

(TTM) data by YCharts

Now that we got the financial metrics out of the way, let's talk a bit more about Geely. Actually, there are two Geelys and people often confuse these two companies. The first one is known as "Zhejiang Geely Holding Group" and the second one is known as "Geely Auto". The first one owns the second one, so Geely Auto is a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group. By the way, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVF) is also owned by Geely Holding Group and it is a sister organization to Geely Auto. I wanted to make this clear since there seems to be a lot of misconception in the investment community and many people seem to think that Geely Auto owns Volvo, but this is not the case. In addition to Geely Auto, Geely Holding Group owns several other brands as well as 10% of Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), the maker of the Mercedes brand.

Geely is what Tesla wishes it was. The company successfully launched many different products and its products are facing a lot of demand in China. The company has successfully seen its production ramp up year over year in order to meet this demand. After selling 400k vehicles in 2014, the company sold 500k vehicles in 2015, 750k vehicles in 2016, and 1.2 million vehicles in 2017. This year it's on track to sell 1.6 million vehicles. Geely employs 42,000 people, slightly more than Tesla's 38k even though it sells several times more cars than Tesla. Earlier I said that I was done with sharing financial metrics, but I will share one more (bear with me please). The chart below shows how much operating cash flow each company generates per employee and the difference is pretty sizable.

TSLA CFO Per Employee (Annual)

data by YCharts

Geely's Future Looks Bright

Geely's cars are highly popular in China, a country with an ever-growing middle class. The company exports cars outside of China too, but it has a massive addressable market in China and the company's 800+ dealership network is growing in double digits. The government of China is pushing hard for zero emission vehicles as the country has been suffering from air pollution for more than 3 decades and electric cars are highly incentivized in the country. China's push for electric cars will continue on for the next 2-3 decades and this will benefit all electric car makers (including Tesla), but I expect Geely to benefit more than others since the company is local and it knows the local market better than any company. It also has solid connections with the Chinese government (as well as many local governments) and it is in a good position to receive government incentives.

The company is well-capitalized with low debt levels and it can always rely on its parent company for additional capital if needed. This means that if there was a need to increase production, the company could easily afford it, as opposed to Tesla that needs to raise capital every time it wants to ramp up production in a meaningful way. Geely operates 9 factories in China and partially owns one factory in Belarus. While none of these factories are "giga-factory" in terms of size, their combined output is at an impressive 1.5 million cars annually.

Since the company and its factories are located in China, it is close to where precious metals are being mined, so it can probably get a good deal on many of those precious metals. This would certainly help Geely's margins and increase the chances of success for the company. In my humble opinion, having full access to precious metals such as cobalt, copper, lithium, and nickel at cheap prices is a much more valuable competitive advantage than having a "giga-factory" of any sort.

Geely offers 14 different models compared to Tesla's 3 models. Last year, the company was able to increase its average sales price across all vehicles for the fourth year in a row due to increased demand and better sales mix. Between 2014 and 2017, the average sales price jumped 47% while sales volume tripled during the same period.

Unlike Tesla, Geely doesn't rely 100% on electric cars as it also produces gasoline and hybrid cars; however, the company set a goal to have 90% of its car sales volume to be electric & hybrid cars by 2020. This year alone, the company is launching several new electric and hybrid cars to replace some of its gasoline models. For a company that launched its first electric model in 2015, Geely is turning into an electric car company very rapidly.

Some Risks To Consider

Having said that, there are a few risks associated with Geely that I must mention. First, the company generates most of its revenues and profits in China. While this is a growing market with healthy economic indicators, the country's currency tends to be weak compared to the US dollar. American investors who put their money into Geely should watch the Chinese currency closely. Just to give an idea, if the company's profits rose by 15% in a year when Chinese currency lost 15% of its value, your gain would be zero percent in terms of the US dollar.

Another risk with the company is linked to China again. While China is the world's biggest auto market, it is only one market and when a company generates most of its revenues and profits in one country, it might be lacking diversification. If you have multiple companies in your portfolio from different countries, you might not have to worry about having one company that depends mostly in one country, but you can never be too cautious.

There is one more risk that I always mention when dealing with a company outside of the US. Geely is an "over-the-counter" stock and it's not subject to many of the SEC rules American stocks are subject to. I'm not saying that the company or its management is dishonest in any way, but investors can always benefit by being cautious and conservative. Always use scrutiny to the fullest extent when betting your money into a company, especially if it might not be subject to SEC rules.

Conclusion

Automotive industry is one of the most capital-intensive industries in the world. It is extremely important for car companies to manage their capital, assets, and inventory in order to maximize shareholder value in this low-margin industry. Geely is a fast-growing electric car company just like Tesla, but the company does not use its fast growth as an excuse to lose money. Geely is much better than Tesla at managing capital, getting a return on its assets and attaining overall profitability. Geely is also much cheaper than Tesla in every metric I looked at. If investors would like to gain exposure to a fast-growing electric company, Geely seems like a better option than Tesla.

Additional Disclosure: I'm short TSLA via options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GELYF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.