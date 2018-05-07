The VIX Index Will Rise And Remain Elevated

The index still has ample upside potential, and the worst is yet to come. Investors should not plunge into risk assets.

The VIX Index, a gauge of market volatility, surged from the low 10s to the high 30s in February and has remained in the 15–20 range for the past two months. Although the index has broken away from multi-decade lows, on the back of still-benign economic data and the gradual pace of rate hikes, the vast majority of investors doubt that it will maintain its upward momentum.

The VIX Index typically moves inversely to US stocks. Investor over-optimism toward market volatility is reflected in multi-year-high speculative net-long positions in the S&P 500 futures contracts (Chart 1). However, we suspect that the VIX Index will likely soar anew due to liquidity leakage, an imminent economic slowdown, and seasonality.

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

The Fed is on course to raise policy rates. Even gradual rate hikes could ultimately have significant impacts on funding costs for corporations and individuals, both of which may respond by reducing spending and by repaying loans. Moreover, for leveraged investors, rising funding costs may pressure them to unload financial assets and de-leverage. All of these factors will drain liquidity, depress market turnover, and drive market volatility higher (Chart 2).

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Since October of 2017, the Fed has decreased reinvestment of the principal payments it received from Treasury securities, agency debt, and mortgage-backed securities. It will further reduce reinvestment over the following quarters, which will directly withdraw liquidity from the market. In addition, the ECB has also tapered its bond-purchase program. Though there may be a time lag, reduced buying from major central banks may pressure the VIX Index higher (Chart 3). Investors should not downplay the significance of this issue.

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Weakened economic activities often cause the VIX Index to surge (Chart 4). Unfortunately, global economic growth has peaked, and US economic growth appears to be following suit (Chart 5). Economic activities may further decelerate going forward. What is worse, from a historical perspective, the index has demonstrated a robust seasonal pattern and tends to rise in the second half of each year (Chart 6), perhaps due to relatively thin trading volume. In the coming months, investors should closely monitor upcoming economic data against a background of unfavorable seasonality.

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Markit, JPMorgan, Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

However, VIX futures are not always a reliable tool for profiting from VIX rises. VIX futures are normally in contango, where futures prices are above spot prices and later contracts are incrementally more expensive than earlier ones, so futures buyers usually suffer value decay over time. Nevertheless, with the VIX Index rising, the VIX futures curve would be less steep and may even turn to backwardation. In that case, it would be less costly to purchase VIX futures (Chart 7).

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

In the next few months, investors should be cautious on risk assets in anticipation of rising market volatility. To exploit the surge in the VIX Index, though it is risky, aggressive investors can consider tactically increasing VIX ETP positions - such as the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA: VIXY).

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.