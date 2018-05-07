My Favorite Investment For The Coming Biotech Bull Market (Avisol Capital Partners)

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Editas Medicine (EDIT), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) lead my list of favorite in the space.

Why I like genome editing as an investment, even at current valuations.

The question to answer is what tech will be in fruition in 2-3 years?

Kite acquisition by Gilead has been a signpost of a resurgent bull market in biotech.

Avisol Capital Partners is a leading contributor on Seeking Alpha and one of three Seeking Alpha contributors participating in the May 2018 Biotech Summit.

In his interview, I spoke with Dr. Udaya Maiya from the Avisol team.

During our discussion, I asked him about his thoughts on the current state of biotech and what his favorite overall biotech investment is right now.

Interview Preview (Notes and highlights are written out below):

Interview preview highlights...

Favorite opportunities as bull market push forward:

Kite acquisition by Gilead has been a signpost of resurgent biotech bull

2010-2015 bull

2018-? Bull (likely last 2-3 years)

Already in early stages of a bull market

What tech will be in fruition in 2-3 years?

Genome Editing Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Zinc finger Entire CRISPR stock set Editas Medicine (EDIT) CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Not in human trials now, but they are the future of medicine Two worries: Have been very hyped up already CAR-T stocks were also hyped up early, and they still worked out Even after the hype, they were still bought at a premium What if CRISPR doesn’t work? Won’t know until human trials

If you do your due diligence well, you should start by looking at the team

Take the human body and break it out into the broad areas and look for place without good solutions, then look for teams that are working there, where there are no human trials, much of the science is done in universities, then you see how they are connected to industries (read research to find sponsors named last)

This is just a small excerpt of what's covered in Avisol's full interview.

In the full interview, Dr. Maiya goes in depth discussing the six companies he thinks have a high potential for getting acquired in the brewing biotech M&A boom.

Additionally, we invite you to enjoy the full interviews with not only Dr. Udaya Maiya but also Dr. Bhavneesh Sharma, and Bret Jensen.

Each contributor shares their top biotech acquisition targets and favorite overall biotech investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.