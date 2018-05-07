Sarepta Therapeutics: The Art Of Rallying Off Of Bad News

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) had a very nice earnings report dealing with first quarter issues like beginning of the year healthcare turnover, which was to be expected from a company that continues to outperform expectations. The big uncertainty regarding the company's oral presentation to the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has been lifted for now as approval has been pushed to hopefully the end of the year 2018. This clears the runway for the company's pipeline to take center stage, along with the latest company partnerships like privately held Myonexus Therapeutics. With a huge head start on the competition in the DMD space and a $1 billion cash hoard, the sky is the limit for Sarepta as it continues to diversify its pipeline into gene therapies and beyond.

Here's an updated chart of how Sarepta's earnings have performed since the approval of its first commercialized drug Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) in late 2016.

Sarepta Revenue Growth EPS Q4/16 $5.4M NA ($0.71) Q1/17 $16.34M 203% ($0.60) Q2/17 $35M 114% ($0.46) Q3/17 $46M 31.4% ($0.20) Q4/17 $57.3M 24.6% ($0.28) Q1/18 $64.6M 12.7% ($0.28)

Table by Trent Welsh

As you can see from the chart, the company's DMD drug is continuing to head towards a saturation point in the United States as genetic testing and expanding insurance coverage locks in more and more of the 13% of the DMD patients that are susceptible to exon 51 skipping. By the end of 2018, Sarepta looks to be getting near the top of its range of earnings for the U.S. population for Exondys 51 with guidance for 2018 in the range of $295 million to $305 million for this one drug alone. The company's exon 53 skipping candidate golodirsen, which should treat another 8% of DMD patients, looks to have a rolling NDA submission by the end of 2018. Accelerated approval might get the drug approved by mid 2019, and it would serve as an all-important confirmatory study for Sarepta, adding a new potential revenue stream in 2019. Not a bad base of future profits for the rare disease company that's market cap is currently hovering under $6 billion.

The next step is continuing the process to commercialization in Europe where the company's late April oral presentations were not quite enough to get the company's marketing application for Exondys 51 accepted. This looming oral presentation had been an overhang on the stock over the last month since its last earnings report where management talked about the CHMP presentation in uncertain terms including the statement "this review remains challenging".

With management not being overly positive on the review, which turned out to be spot on, it wasn't the end of the world for Sarepta's stock when the review concluded in a negative trend vote as you can see from the market action on the day after Sarepta's earnings call. Management's handling of the situation makes it seem almost as if this initial rejection is just a part of a longer process to eventual approval. Sarepta is already planning on requesting a re-examination around the end of 2018, and that the Scientific Advisory Group (SAG), made up of DMD and neuromuscular specialists, be convened to provide technical guidance to CHMP. SAG can potentially help provide expert guidance and insight into the validity of the external controls used in studies, and the importance of significantly slowing pulmonary decline in patients suffering with DMD, thus strengthening Sarepta's overall case. Sarepta's chances for the approval of its marketing application in Europe looks to be potentially much stronger by the end of the year as it will come back with additional data, along with expert opinions, that will make it harder for CHMP to ignore.

What really set the stock on fire the day after earnings though was the announcement of a new partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics. This agreement allows the two companies to jointly pursue gene therapies for various forms of limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs). Gene therapies are some potentially lucrative candidates that help diversify Sarepta's pipeline of products as it seeks to find new revenue streams outside of its lineup of DMD drugs for exon skipping. Sarepta is paying Myonexus $60 million upfront, along with potential developmental milestones, with an exclusive option to acquire Myonexus if the data pans out.

This partnership is marvelous for Sarepta because the two companies are using the same vector used in the micro-dystrophin gene therapy program that Sarepta is developing with Nationwide Children's Hospital. Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac is not only one of Sarepta's principal investigator and co-inventors of its micro-dystrophin gene therapy trial, she is also the inventor of the portfolio of the limb-girdle candidates, is the co-founder of Myonexus, and serves as a Chief Scientific Officer. Sounds like a tremendous possible match for the company as it expands its pipeline from 16 to 21 compounds now in development.

According to the company's latest earnings call, Sarepta is sitting on approximately $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31. This gives the company more than enough cash to continue to rapidly progress its expanding pipeline of products while working on building out the infrastructure in Europe for the company's eventual marketing approval as its $64.6 million in revenues resulted in a minuscule loss of only $17.9 million for the entire last quarter. Sarepta has plenty of firepower to pull the trigger on acquisitions like Myonexus, that fits in perfectly with the company or to continue to form high-value partnerships like its collaboration with Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) and its potential $500+ million in milestone payments if any of those candidates achieve their commercialization goals.

Sarepta is the clear leader in the DMD space and has a penchant for forming key partnerships with other key innovators in the space leaving the competition years behind the curve. Solid Biosciences (SLDB) had an IPO recently, and it is just now potentially coming close to being released from an FDA induced full clinical hold of its Phase 1/2 study of gene therapy SGT-001 candidate after the study's first participant experienced a severe reaction requiring hospitalization. It also just got FDA clearance for high dosing of SGT-001 after it had a partial clinical hold due to manufacturing-related concerns. Another competitor in the sector is Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR). It has a Phase 2 clinical trial in progress for its candidate CAP-1002, which is a cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patient's coronary artery via a catheter. Just even saying that statement raises an obvious red flag or two that could potentially hinder a successful commercialization even if the drug did eventually receive FDA approval.

Sarepta continues to dominate the DMD space with a pipeline lined up to continue producing commercializable drugs to further address additional parts of the DMD population for years to come. Its newest partnership expands and diversifies its pipeline including an option to acquire the company if the data pans out with its $1 billion cash hoard without breaking much of a sweat. Europe's commercialization overhang has been pushed off until the end of 2018, where it looks to have a lot better shot of approval, leaving little to hold the stock back now in the near-term. I continue to hold an oversized position in the stock and would consider adding to it on any market pullbacks. Best of luck to all.

