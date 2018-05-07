The equity market remains bullish on Tesla's prospects, but the debt markets and the CDS market that references this debt, is pricing in meaningful stress.

Fundamentally, valuing a business is estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them back to the present. To incorporate the riskiness of a company's cash flows, you can assign probabilities around the level of expected future cash flows or increase the discount rate used in your valuation.

Tesla (TSLA) currently has a $50B market cap, which is $5B higher than that of Ford (F). Over the last twelve months, Tesla has generated $12.5B of revenues while Ford has generated $13.4B of EBITDA (on $159.6B of revenues). Tesla had negative free cash flow of $3.9B while Ford generated $10.2B. Ford is not being rewarded for its performance today. The valuations of these two companies then must reflect that fact that the market assumes much higher cash flows from Tesla than Ford in the future. The market is pricing meaningful probability on Tesla becoming a dominant transportation and renewable energy company.

As I wrote in Tesla's Bond Plunge, the market has re-priced Tesla's creditworthiness over the past several months. Moody's (MCO) also re-assessed its view of the creditworthiness of Tesla, downgrading Tesla's bonds from B3 to Caa1 with a negative outlook last week. Moody's cited "the likelihood that Tesla will have to undertake a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations". As I showed in Netflix and Deal, the current market capitalization of Tesla is rather unique for a company with deeply speculative grade ratings.

As Seeking Alpha has expanded its stable of contributors, the challenge for a given author to present their readership with unique and differentiated content has heightened. When I reflect on what distinctive perspective I can provide, I believe that value for the reader can be created by tying my knowledge base from my role as an institutional portfolio manager to Seeking Alpha's retail-tilted readership.

This article discusses an institutional topic, credit default swap (CDS) spreads, in a way that hopefully connects with individual investors. Credit default swaps are insurance-like agreements where the seller of protection agrees to compensate the buyer of protection in the event of a default by the underlying company. In exchange, the seller of protection is paid quarterly premiums over the life of the contract. The standard contract is five years, but maturities are often quoted from 3 months to 10 years. The higher the premium paid, then the greater the likelihood of default by the underlying company as priced by an institutional marketplace.

Over the past couple of weeks, I have started to see single-name CDS traded between brokers and institutional customers. As of late Friday (after the company's earnings release and wild earnings call), a large U.S. bank was making the following market in Tesla CDS:

What does "5y 18/23" mean? Someone willing to buy CDS to protect from a default by Tesla on its debt will pay the seller of protection 23 points upfront and a 1% coupon per year. On a $10M position, the buyer of protection pays $2.3M to the seller upfront, and $100k per year for 5 years.

From this transaction level, we can deduce the market implied probability of default for Tesla. Using a standard 40% recovery assumption (historical recovery on senior unsecured debt), the market is implying a 47% probability of default through June 2023. Said differently, if Tesla were to default, we are assuming that the seller of protection would owe the buyer of protection $6M, the loss on $10M after assuming a 40% recovery. The points up front of $2.3M and the running coupon equate to that 47% implied default probability.

The table below shows the market implied probability of default at each tenor. Note that there are two prices - the bid and the ask. Sellers of protection are paid the first number. Buyers of protection pay the second number. The difference between the two is compensation for the dealer for arranging the trade.

Over the next year, the market is implying a 5-10% chance of a Tesla default. That seems rather unlikely given the company's small debts relative to its current equity capitalization. Tesla could raise additional equity to satisfy any financing needs. The longer the tenor for the CDS, the higher the implied default probability. This signals the market's uncertainty over the company's capital generation and ability to raise further external capital in the future.

The current equity market capitalization of Tesla is baking in an expectation of strong future earnings and cash flow. Another actively traded institutional market is baking in a meaningful expectation that the equity is worth zero and the structurally senior debt is worth far less than par. Investors in Tesla's equity should ensure that their valuation of Tesla incorporates these potential negative scenarios.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.