Murphy USA Scores A Big Q1 Beat, But Headwinds Loom

The Q1 beat aside, the RIN and retail fuels markets have deteriorated sharply for the company in Q2 to date, leading to falling earnings expectations.

Fuel retailer Murphy USA (MUSA) reported Q1 earnings last week that beat on both lines, including a diluted EPS number that came in well above the consensus estimate. The company's beaten-down shares (the share price has declined by more than 30% from its 2018 YTD peak) responded with a small rally (see figure), although they remain in negative territory for the past year.

Both investors and analysts were braced for bad news going into last week. The consensus analyst estimate for Q1 EPS fell by more than 50% over the course of the quarter as the retail price of gasoline showed unusual winter strength (see figure) on rising petroleum prices. This in turn led to concerns of margin compression on both fuel and merchandise sales. Fuel retail margins tend to move in the opposite direction as fuel prices, with higher prices prompting drivers to do more comparison shopping for better deals rather than just pulling in at the nearest C-store.

Likewise, merchandise margins tend to fall as drivers respond to larger fuel bills by spending less inside of C-stores (as opposed to at the pump). While Murphy USA's share price has been a major beneficiary of the low fuel prices that have prevailed since 2014, the presence of the strongest Q1 retail prices in four years has led many investors to conclude that the good times were over for the company.

Murphy USA's Q1 net income improved by $42.3 million YoY to $39.3 million, a change that the company attributed to three factors in its earnings report. First, it recorded net after-tax settlement proceeds of $35.3 million resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill. The gain compared to Q1 2017 was not only due to this one-time event, though, as the company's Marketing segment also recorded a $10.1 million YoY increase to net income.

The Marketing segment's performance was surprising given that Q1 is normally a weak quarter as weather inhibits drivers, something that this most recent quarter's retail prices could have been expected to compound. That it didn't was attributed by the earnings report to higher merchandise margins and increased RIN sales volumes compared to Q1 2017. While the retail fuel volume fell by 4% YoY on a same-stores basis, and merchandise sales declined by 2.3% over the same period on the same basis, both tobacco and non-tobacco margins rose. Total merchandise sales gained by $1.9 million, or 0.3%, YoY as a result.

Murphy USA's Marketing segment also benefited from its continued sale of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. Refiners are required by the U.S. mandate to blend a predetermined volume of biofuels with their refined fuels every year. Each gallon that is blended generates a so-called "Renewable Identification Number," or blending credit, that is used to demonstrate compliance with their obligation.

RINs can also be sold to other companies, however, allowing non-obligated blenders such as Murphy USA (the individual obligation is a function of refining rather than blending capacity) to generate RINs that it then sells to refiners that do not have enough blending capacity to meet their own obligation.

Murphy USA has been a major player in the RIN market as a seller. Since 2013, it has sold RINs worth $644.4 million, as calculated by the company's earnings reports. While lower RIN prices in 2017 caused it to record lower RIN sales compared to in 2016, in the most recent year, it sold a record 224 million RINs in all (up from 221 million RINs in 2016). The company has continued to increase its ability to sell RINs by expanding its blending capacity, resulting in 64 million RINs being sold in Q1 2018 alone (up from 53 million RINs sold in Q1 2017). Furthermore, the average RIN sales price recorded increased to $0.59 in the most recent quarter compared to $0.55 YoY, resulting in an $8.4 million boost to RIN sales over the same period.

Mounting headwinds

Murphy USA is on track to record an increase to its volume of RINs sold of at least 14% YoY. Unfortunately, the RIN market has turned sharply against the company (and in favor of refiners) in 2018 to date, and recent conditions have reduced the probability that its blending activities will contribute to additional earnings beats moving forward.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the RFS2, has been led by a noted opponent of the mandate, Scott Pruitt, during the Trump administration's first term. Mr. Pruitt and the mandate's opponents in Congress have launched a number of initiatives to reduce RIN demand, prompting RIN prices to fall sharply. The price of the largest RIN category, D6, has averaged $0.36 in Q2 to date, down by 39% from its Q1 average.

The trajectory has been toward lower prices of late as well, with the lowest D6 price since September 2015 being recorded last week (see figure). The D6 average price in 2018 to date is running approximately 30% below its 2017 value, notwithstanding Q1 2018's higher prices on a YoY basis.

The RIN market is not the only headwind for Murphy USA in 2018, however. Retail fuel prices recently surpassed their 2015 highs and are now trading at levels not seen since November 2014 (see figure). In addition to causing retail margin compression, these higher prices are also likely to inhibit overall retail volumes.

Making matters worse is the fact that prices are rising just as trucks and SUVs have returned to favor with drivers over more fuel-efficient vehicles, making it likely that merchandise margin compression will be stronger than during the last price rebound in early 2015 since drivers will feel the effects of higher prices more acutely now.

Unsurprisingly given these conditions, the consensus analyst earnings estimates for Murphy USA in FY 2018 and FY 2019 have deteriorated sharply over the last month (see figure). The Q1 earnings beat notwithstanding, growing policy and macroeconomic headwinds pose a major threat to Murphy USA's earnings in the coming quarters.

